NFL Rumors roundup: Giants-Waddle trade buzz, Chiefs trade chip, Seahawks big swing

The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. While the deadline has been, well, rather inconsequential in the not-so-distant past, the NFL moved it back a few weeks prior to the 2024 season. Through the first half of the regular season, teams have emerged as clear contenders or pretenders. That being said, even contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs don't have an obvious buyer's mindset. There is such a thing as addition by subtraction, and teams near the top of the AFC standings like Kansas City and New England may just employ that strategy. Early in trade season, the Patriots have dealt away former second-round pass rusher Keion White and secondary stalwart Kyle Dugger, who packed his bags for Pittsburgh earlier this week.

However, as Nov. 4 nears, expect some of the bigger fish – in this case literally in Jaylen Waddle – to receive a bit more buzz. Whether it be Waddle of the struggling Dolphins, Breece Hall of the basement-dwelling Jets, or Trey Hendrickson of the middling Bengals, no amount of denial by Mike McDaniel, Aaron Glenn or Zac Taylor will do. Struggling organizations will receive calls on their best players, and it'd be best if they didn't hang up the phone until hearing the return.

Seahawks targeting an offensive upgrade they need

When looking at this Seattle Seahawks teams, it's tough to find a clear need. However, if the Seahawks hope to escape the crowded NFC West and make a run in the NFC Postseason, the offensive line needs to be better. Sam Darnold, who's been a bargain buy so far in his early tenure as Seahawks QB, thrives when he has more time to throw. The same can be said about any quarterback, but if we learned anything about Darnold late last season and in the playoffs with the Vikings, he can get rattled against complicated blitz packages. If Seattle is lucky enough to maintain its NFC West lead, their opposition in the playoffs will surely use this against them. That's why ESPN's Seth Walder believes Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio makes the most sense as a deadline target for Seattle:

"The Seahawks are in a much better place with their offensive line now compared to a year ago, but it would be worthwhile for them to make a short-term upgrade at the deadline since they are a contender. That's what this would be, with Bitonio coming in to replace Anthony Bradford," Walder wrote.

Bradford could be shifted to right guard to make room for Bitonio if the Seahawks would rather not relegate him to the bench. Bitonio is in the final year of his contract and well over 30, but he's also a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He'd be a significant upgrade for this Seahawks offensive line, and one they should swing on if they have the chance.

The Chiefs have a trade chip other teams want

The Chiefs have rebounded from their subpar start to the season, but they still have a ways to go to catch the Denver Broncos in the AFC West. Positions like running back and defensive tackle could use an upgrade, and should be of interest to one of the best general managers in the NFL, Brett Veach. Injuries to key players like Isiah Pacheco and Omarr Norman-Lott make said upgrades a bit more pressing as time goes by.

The problem from the Chiefs point of view is that they'd rather not deal the Day 2 picks (or worse) that it might take to acquire some of the best players on the trade market. For example, any deal for Breece Hall might be costly. If Veach would prefer to find a workaround to that trade model, he could deal from a position of depth: cornerback.

As Nate Taylor of ESPN notes, the Chiefs have an abundance of cornerback talent, and they don't need it all. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson have been more than good enough, and rookie Nohl Williams is waiting in the wings. That makes a player like Kristian Fulton, who the Chiefs signed in free agency, all the more expendable. Fulton started the season injured and was a healthy scratch in Week 7. If there's interest around the league and a match that makes sense for both sides, why not include Fulton, a proven corner, rather than draft capital?

What to make of Giants, Jaylen Waddle trade buzz

Just a couple weeks ago, a vague report surfaced that suggested the New York Giants could be interested in a Jaylen Waddle trade. While the Dolphins are undoubtedly selling at the trade deadline, the fit here doesn't make a ton of sense. First, the Giants are a couple years away from being truly competitive with Jaxson Dart, and just lost running back Cam Skattebo likely for the season. Trading from their war chest of picks to put a weapon next to Malik Nabers in the years to come...doesn't add up. Waddle would cost an arm and a leg to acquire given he is still on his rookie contract and Tyreek Hill's future in Miami is uncertain.

If we're to trust Rickey Scoops, the anonymous NFL insider who reports seemingly-random comings and goings around the league, this is not a report based in reality. Per Rickey, this report was always fake news, not that we would've bought it anyway.

Again, it's not that Waddle wouldn't be a good fit on the Giants offense. He'd be a tremendous upgrade as their WR2 and pair well with Nabers long term. However, a trade doesn't pair well with where the Giants are in their rebuild, as there's no guarantee Nabers would even be part of the next New York playoff team.