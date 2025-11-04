NFL Rumors roundup: Jaylen Waddle asking price, inside Jets fire sale, free agent frenzy

The 4 p.m. ET NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. While star-caliber players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams were surprisingly moved on Tuesday, not every player on the block was sent to a contender. Players like Jaylen Waddle, Breece Hall and Chris Olave stayed put, meaning they will waste away the remainder of their seasons on teams that, more than likely, won't come close to sniffing a playoff berth. Considering some of the returns for players like the aforementioned Williams and Olave, it's a little surprising the Dolphins and Saints didn't act upon their best interest and add to their war chest of draft picks for next April's showcase in Pittsburgh.

However, every star that wasn't traded at the deadline remained with their struggling organization for a reason. That reason usually comes down to asking price, and negotiations done in bad faith. The Dolphins, for example, are going nowhere fast and need a complete teardown. They opted against that strategy. The Saints could use the same approach so Kellen Moore can build a team in his image. Both front offices fell asleep at the wheel.

With the NFL trade deadline past us, where should contenders turn?

Yes, NFL teams can no longer make trades after Tuesday. No, that does not mean they can't improve their on-field product prior to the postseason. NFL front offices must work in overdrive until the end of the season, even if that comes in the form of a depth signing or practice squad move. Thankfully for them, there are plenty of free agents and recently-retired stars who could be convinced to come back for one last Super Bowl run.

The bulk of free-agent talent that is still available comes at wide receiver and in the secondary, which is good news for contenders still lacking at those positions. For teams like the Chiefs and Steelers, which were relatively quiet on deadline day, an opportunity could arise in free agency. For example, the Chiefs could chase Jamaal Williams or another veteran back if interested, and the Steelers could sign Tyler Boyd to add to their stockpile of over-the-hill wide receivers. Future Hall of Famer Stephon Gilmore still wants to play, per reports, and remains unsigned as well.

These vets may not be the same caliber of player as Williams or Gardner, but they could be the missing link for contenders in search of Super Bowl glory.

Why the Jets didn't trade Breece Hall or Garrett Wilson

The Jets traded away Williams and Gardner, sending a clear message that they plan on rebuilding, with Aaron Glenn leading the charge. However, some notable absences from the players the Jets sent packing on Tuesday were Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. Hall specifically sounded like he wanted out on social media when he heard some of his best friends were dealt. The asking price for Hall was reportedly a third-round pick, and the Jets had no interest in trading him within the division.

The same can be said for Wilson. While the Jets received calls on Wilson once rival teams realized exactly what their deadline plan was, New York was unwilling to listen unless they received an offer they couldn't refuse. This all makes some sense, as the Jets will prioritize finding their next quarterback in the 2026 or 2027 draft class. That's why they loaded up on draft picks, after all.

Sure, the Jets could've acquired even more picks for Hall and Wilson, but they also would be putting their next rookie quarterback in a no-win situation by doing so. Now, whether the Jets draft Fernando Mendoza, Arch Manning or any number of young quarterbacks in the coming years, they'll have a solid supporting cast upon taking their first snaps.

The Miami Dolphins wanted way too much for Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins were shopping Jaylen Waddle with the industry expectation that he would be dealt before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. However, said deadline came and went without Waddle's name really entering the fray. There's a good reason for that, it turns out. While the general public can tell the Dolphins need to rebuild, and thus should've taken what they could get for Waddle, Miami still believes in this receiving corps. The Dolphins also refused to trade Waddle unless they got a first-round pick in return, which was always a bit of a reach.

Dolphins wanted a 1st and more for Waddle, teams weren’t willing. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 4, 2025

The Denver Broncos in particular were linked with Waddle heading into this week. The Broncos tried to pry the 26-year-old from the Dolphins' cold, dead hands, but they refused to do so for anything but a first rounder. The Broncos, of course, preferred to keep that pick and take their chances in next April's draft. Doing so was a smart decision by an organization predicated on developing young talent, something the Dolphins have struggled to accomplish in recent years.

Waddle could be a WR1 on the right team. The Broncos are lacking a true, go-to receiver for Bo Nix, and Waddle's 586 receiving yards and four touchdowns would've been a nice add. That being said, the Broncos didn't get this good by taking desperate gambles. There's a reason they didn't pull the trigger here.