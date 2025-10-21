NFL standings ordered by yards per play: Colts are for real, Eagles lagging behind

When trying to figure out which offenses in the NFL are truly the best, NFL fans might look at statistics like points per game or yards per game. Those stats are obviously very telling, but they could be very flawed as well.

On the points per game front, what if the defense comes through with a touchdown? That adds to the point total, which is, of course, the ultimate goal, but the offense didn't score those points. On the yards per game front, what if a team doesn't get to touch the ball much because their defense can't get off the field? They could rack up yards when they're on the field, but if they don't get as many opportunities, it's unlikely they'll accumulate as many total yards as the teams whose offenses get more time on the field.

One metric to pay attention to is yards per play. This shows how efficient an offense is whenever it gets a chance on the field. A team that records seven yards per play on fewer attempts is obviously more efficient than a team that records five yards per play on more chances. This metric truly measures the elite offenses.

Here's a look at which NFL teams' offenses are humming and which need improvement seven weeks into the year.

NFL standings ordered by yards per play

AFC East

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Buffalo Bills 6.0 (T-3rd) 27.8 (4th) 4-2 New England Patriots 5.7 (T-8th) 25.9 (8th) 5-2 Miami Dolphins 5.2 (20th) 20.0 (25th) 1-6 New York Jets 4.5 (30th) 18.4 (27th) 0-7

The yards per play figures in the AFC East are about what you might expect. The New England Patriots are in first place, but aren't quite the dynamic offensive team that the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, are. The Patriots are improving weekly, though, thanks to Drake Maye's ascent, and that could lead to them asserting dominance both in the division and in key offensive statistics.

AFC North

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Baltimore Ravens 5.7 (T-8th) 24.0 (16th) 1-5 Pittsburgh Steelers 5.5 (T-15th) 25.0 (T-11th) 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals 4.7 (29th) 19.4 (26th) 3-4 Cleveland Browns 4.1 (T-31st) 16.1 (30th) 2-5

Numbers in the AFC North don't tell the full story. The Baltimore Ravens had one of the NFL's best and most efficient offenses before Lamar Jackson went down with an injury, and that side of the ball has really struggled to move the ball and score points since. The fact that the Ravens are still in the top 10 in the NFL in yards per play despite Jackson being unable to complete half the team's games suggests they're still somewhat alive in the AFC North division race, even with their shaky defense.

AFC South

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Indianapolis Colts 6.4 (1st) 33.1 (1st) 6-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 5.1 (T-21st) 20.9 (22nd) 4-3 Houston Texans 5.0 (T-23rd) 21.2 (21st) 2-4 Tennessee Titans 4.1 (T-31st) 13.7 (32nd) 1-6

I understand the reluctance to take a team quarterbacked by Daniel Jones seriously, but it's time to do just that. Not only do the Indianapolis Colts lead the NFL in points per game, but they also lead in yards per game. What's even crazier is they lead in both categories by fairly wide margins. Jones is playing by far the best football of his career, and Jonathan Taylor is playing out of his mind as well from the backfield, averaging over a touchdown and nearly 100 yards per game while also racking up well over five yards per carry. The Colts offense is for real, and there's no reason to believe they'll slow down anytime soon.

AFC West

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Los Angeles Chargers 5.7 (T-8th) 21.6 (20th) 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs 5.7 (T-8th) 26.6 (6th) 4-3 Denver Broncos 5.3 (T-18th) 23.3 (17th) 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders 4.9 (T-26th) 14.7 (31st) 2-5

The Los Angeles Chargers are a prime example of why it's important to look at yards per play. They're 20th in the NFL when it comes to scoring, but are in the top 10, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, in yards per play. They are, statistically, as efficient as Kansas City offensively, but they've been among the worst teams when it comes to scoring touchdowns when they get into the red zone. Assuming this corrects itself, the Chargers can take off.

NFC East

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Dallas Cowboys 6.1 (2nd) 31.7 (2nd) 3-3-1 Washington Commanders 5.8 (7th) 25.7 (9th) 3-4 New York Giants 5.1 (T-21st) 21.9 (T-18th) 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles 5.0 (T-23rd) 24.3 (14th) 5-2

This Philadelphia Eagles offense is a problem. Sure, they're about average in points per game, but they're in the bottom 10 of the league in yards per play, showing how inefficient they've been offensively. They deserve credit for scoring with their red zone opportunities, but they've gotten among the fewest opportunities in the red zone this season. Assuming they don't score as efficiently as they have this season to date in the red zone, it's hard to envision them scoring enough points to win. Of course, they do have the talent to step up their efficiency moving forward, though.

NFC North

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Detroit Lions 5.9 (T-5th) 30.7 (3rd) 5-2 Green Bay Packers 5.7 (T-8th) 26.3 (7th) 4-1-1 Chicago Bears 5.6 (T-13th) 25.3 (10th) 4-2 Minnesota Vikings 5.4 (17th) 24.2 (15th) 3-3

Four good teams play in the NFC North, but not all four of these teams are at the same level. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are the cream of the crop on offense, and they're neck-and-neck in the division. The Chicago Bears have an above-average offense, but aren't quite at the level of Detroit or Green Bay. The Minnesota Vikings are average offensively, and in this division, they're stuck in last place because of that.

NFC South

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Atlanta Falcons 5.6 (T-13th) 18.3 (28th) 3-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5.5 (T-15th) 24.9 (13th) 5-2 Carolina Panthers 5.0 (T-23rd) 20.7 (T-23rd) 4-3 New Orleans Saints 4.8 (28th) 17.9 (29th) 1-6

The team to spotlight in the NFC South is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are average when it comes to accumulating yards per play, but are in the bottom five of the league in points per game. They, like the Chargers, have had a miserable time converting opportunities into touchdowns. Once that evens itself out, they'll score more than they have been, and that could lead to an interesting finish in the division.

NFC West

Team Yards Per Play (NFL Rank) Points Per Game (NFL Rank) Current Record Seattle Seahawks 6.0 (T-3rd) 27.6 (5th) 5-2 Los Angeles Rams 5.9 (T-5th) 25.0 (T-11th) 5-2 San Francisco 49ers 5.3 (T-18th) 20.7 (T-23rd) 5-2 Arizona Cardinals 4.9 (T-26th) 21.9 (T-18th) 2-5

The Los Angeles Rams are yet another team playing efficient football and not quite getting rewarded for it as much as they should. The opposite can be said about the Arizona Cardinals, who are essentially playing as well as the Raiders are offensively on a per-play basis, yet are scoring more points than they probably should. That will likely even itself out, and result in another season to forget for Arizona.