NFL teams think Tyreek Hill-Dolphins split could be coming

The Miami Dolphins fought the Chicago Bears to a 24-24 tie in their preseason opener. There was plenty to like, especially after all the negativity swirling around this team in training camp, but Miami clearly has a long way to go. Once considered a top-shelf contender in the AFC, folks have a tough time trusting this team. Last season was a disaster, in no small part due to injuries, but it's fair to wonder if even health can save this sinking ship.

Tyreek Hill has spent his summer giving a masterclass in how to alienate teammates and coaches. We've known Hill is, um, supremely self-confident. Nobody believes in his abilities more than him, a self-belief that has been warranted for the majority of his career. When it manifests in a trade request after his worst individual campaign to date, however, it can begin to rub folks the wrong way.

Hill's struggles in 2024 were linked inexorably to Miami's god-awful backup QB situation. But he still threw a wrench into the locker room when he told reporters he was "gone" in the immediate aftermath of Miami's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.

Now, several apologies and public gaffes later, Hill is back in trade rumors. Because of course he is.

NFL teams are looking to Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as potential trade candidate

Opposing front offices are monitoring Tyreek Hill as a potential trade candidate, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit," Fowler said on SportsCenter (h/t Bleacher Report). "Could he be a potential trade target? Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, 'No, we're not trading Tyreek Hill.' But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking, maybe they want him to be available. But he's a player when I bring up to teams, 'Hey, who is sort of a trade target you're watching?' they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we'll see. He's a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him."

Tua Tagovailoa recently said Hill is still in the process of earning the trust of his teammates back afterr his postseason trade request-turned-apology tour. He also recently voiced his opinion on the Dolphins' run game to reporters in a way that rubbed head coach Mike McDaniel the wrong way.

Now saddled with an oblique injury, not much is going right for Hill and the Dolphins. The vibes are rancid and what once felt like the NFL's most well-oiled offensive machine looks more like a dysfunctional family Thanksgiving.

A Tyreek Hill trade is still extremely complicated for the Dolphins

Hill was floated in trade rumors earlier this summer, but they were quickly shut down. The Dolphins don't want to trade him, because despite everything outlined above, Hill remains essential to unlocking this team's competitive ceiling. Hill is also due $27.7 million in the final guaranteed year of his contract, with a non-guaranteed cap hit of $51.9 million in 2026. That is a lot of money, and it means Hill is effectively in a walk year. That further complicates any trade negotiations.

Still, even with Hill past his prime at 31 years old, there will probably be a team interested enough in the eight-time Pro Bowl wideout to entertain a move. If the Dolphins feel like axing Hill is addition by subtraction — that removing the locker room distraction and chemistry issues with offset his immense on-field talent — then we could see a trade done as soon as the next few weeks.

This feels improbable, but hey, the NFL delivers plenty of surprises each season. Hill didn't want to be there a few months ago. He probably welcomes a trade.