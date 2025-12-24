NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 17

Christmas has come and gone with the NFL's Week 17 schedule set to kick into high gear. Following Thursday's tripleheader, which didn't do a ton to enhance the playoff picture, the slate resumes with a Saturday doubleheader and lighter Sunday which could see more playoff berths clinched and coaches trying to fight their way off the hot seat.

Fans eager to check out action that have a second screen setup could see up to 10 games live in Week 17, but what matchups will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as a look at who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 17 TV Coverage Maps

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston Texans (10-5) At Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) (4:30 p.m. ET On NFL Network): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner Baltimore Ravens (7-8) At Green Bay Packers (9-5-1) (8:00 p.m. ET On Peacock): Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

Week 17 featured a pool of five games eligible for Saturday's doubleheader and these two had the most playoff implications. NFL Network's final broadcast of the year will kick off the day at 4:30 while Peacock's Holiday Exclusive matchup between Baltimore and Green Bay will see NBC send one of its top college football crews, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, to Lambeau Field for a critical matchup.

Sunday, Dec. 28

CBS (Singleheader)

CBS Early Coverage | 506 Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6) At Cleveland Browns (3-12) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Seattle Seahawks (12-3) At Carolina Panthers (8-7) (Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New Orleans Saints (5-10) At Tennessee Titans (3-12) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty New York Giants (2-13) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-13) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

All of the standalone games have created an incredibly weak singleheader for CBS, which has one impactful game involving two postseason contenders in Seattle-Carolina, but is opting to send the Steelers to most of the country. The lone 4:05 game between the Giants and Raiders could determine who has the No. 1 pick in April's draft.

FOX (Early Window)

FOX Early Coverage | 506 Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4) At Indianapolis Colts (8-7) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen New England Patriots (11-4) At New York Jets (3-12) (Blue): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) At Miami Dolphins (6-9) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Arizona Cardinals (3-12) At Cincinnati Bengals (5-10) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston No Game (Grey)

FOX has the doubleheader this week and is in the rare position to make an AFC South contest the focus of its coverage, sending most of the country a Jaguars-Colts matchup that is the only game in its slate featuring two teams with winning records. There will be no game in the Titans' home markets because the league has reached its limit for scheduling games opposite Tennessee home games, creating a blackout situation in the 1:00 window for those fans.

FOX (Late Window)

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) At Buffalo Bills (11-4): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

America's Game of the Week is a full national spot for the Eagles and Bills, who both wrapped up playoff spots in Week 17. There is no undercard matchup so RedZone viewers will only have this game and Giants-Raiders to flip between after the early window wraps.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Chicago Bears (11-4) At San Francisco 49ers (11-4): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The best game of Week 17 comes on Sunday night as Chicago and San Francisco square off in a battle of two NFC playoff teams with a shot at the top seed in the conference. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the mic in Santa Clara, which they will return to in just under two months to broadcast Super Bowl LX.

Monday, Dec. 29

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams (11-4) At Atlanta Falcons (6-9): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 17 wraps up as the Rams try to keep pace in the NFC West race with a trip to Atlanta against the eliminated Falcons. There will be no Manningcast this week as Peyton and Eli get the holiday weekend off but fantasy players will be locked in as a matchup featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Puka Nacua and potentially the return of Davante Adams from a hamstring injury will be pivotal in deciding championships around the country.