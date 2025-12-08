NFL Rumors: Browns trade circus, Kyler Murray's future, Sirianni takes control

As Week 14 of the NFL season unfolds, some teams are focused on the immediate future: winning football games and boosting postseason odds. Others are focused on a more abstract future, their competitive dreams for 2025 already dashed.

The latest round of NFL rumors touches both ends of the spectrum, from an Eagles team desperate to escape its recent funk, to Cleveland and Arizona teams uncertain of what their futures hold at the quarterback position. Let's dive in:

Nick Sirianni 'more involved' in Eagles offensive prep ahead of Week 14

Denver Broncos v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025 | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, the reigning champs' second straight loss. The Eagles' defense remains bullish, but the offense is an absolute train wreck at the moment. Philadelphia ranks 28th in the NFL in offensive success rate. Saquon Barkley has fallen off dramatically from the historic highs of last season, while Jalen Hurts' connection to top wideout A.J. Brown appears to be fraying.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has come under fire as a result. He took over for Kellen Moore, who left to coach the New Orleans Saints. Many figured Patullo would be a lateral move, able to keep the same principles in place and sustain Philadelphia's excellence, which was powered by one of the most expensive, talented cores in football. Unfortunately, there has been steadfast regression under Patullo.

As a result, head coach Nick Sirianni has "been more involved in the offensive preparations this week," per ESPN's Tim McManus. Sirianni has stood by Patullo in recent weeks, refusing to fire him despite a chorus of angry Philly fans. But this is perhaps our first real sign that change is imminent — if not this season, then certainly if the offseason. That is, assuming Sirianni's involvement does not lead to a dramatic turnaround and a deep Eagles run.

The last time Sirianni was heavily involved in offensive playcalling was 2023, before Kellen Moore was brought on. Philadelphia collapsed and Sirianni very nearly lost his job. So, don't get your hope up Eagles fans. It can't get much worse, but don't expect Sirianni to pull a rabbit out of his hat, either. The Eagles are probably going to limp to the finish line and need to look deep in the mirror next offseason.

Kyler Murray's Cardinals future is extremely murky

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Kyler Murray has been out since Week 5 as he recovers (rather slowly) from a foot injury. Initially expected to miss only a couple games, Murray is now done for the season — and his future with the Arizona Cardinals is up in the air.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter in November that "a separation is imminent." Ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked if he believes Murray will be QB1 in 2026. His response: "I'm worried about the Rams right now."

Not exactly nipping those rumors in the bud. Murray is under contract through 2027, with a $53 million cap hit in 2026. That could complicate potential trade negotiations, but that's pretty much the market rate for all established quarterbacks these days. The former No. 1 pick, a two-time Pro Bowl QB, has a solid reputation in the league. Health continues to be an issue, but when healthy, Murray offers a unique blend of mobility and arm talent.

Jacoby Brissett, meanwhile, has performed well in Murray's stead, completing 67.5 percent of his passes and averaging 243.1 passing yards per game. Arizona is 1-6 in Brissett's seven starts, but he's moving the chains efficiently and he's not really the primary source of blame for the Cardinals' overall struggles. Arizona might prefer Brissett and his $7 million cap hit next season. In fact, that is almost certainly the case.

Browns could trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel upon Deshaun Watson's return

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The Cleveland Browns face a dilemma next offseason. Deshaun Watson is due back from his ACL injury and his contract is considered "unmovable," per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. The Browns can't trade him, while cutting Watson leaves Cleveland with an untenable $81 million dead cap hit in 2026. As such, the front office could be forced into a difficult decision with Cleveland's younger QBs.

Dillon Gabriel started six games for the Browns after Joe Flacco's departure. Shedeur Sanders took over after Gabriel suffered a concussion, and it appears that Sanders has won the job through the end of the regular season. But what about 2026?

It seems like a bad idea to bring Watson, Gabriel and Sanders into camp next summer. Especially if the Browns consider targeting a new franchise QB in the NFL Draft, which remains a strong possibility. Cleveland did the four QB charade in camp last summer and it was a mess. It's too much unnecessary drama.

According to the CBS Sports report, "some league sources have wondered" if either Gabriel or Sanders end up on the trade block this offseason. That feels like the only logical path forward. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry need to pick a favorite and at least shrink the current QB logjam in Cleveland.

As things stand currently, it feels like Sanders is above Gabriel on the 2026 depth chart. The Browns gave Gabriel a comically long leash before the injury, but Sanders is significantly better — it's beyond clear on tape. As such, Gabriel feels like the "favorite" to end up in trade talks, although Sanders might have more value as a trade asset, and there may be folks in the Browns front office who don't like all of the noise Sanders brings into the locker room.

Time will tell how this situation gets resolved, but expect more sweeping changes to the Browns QB room in the offseason — with Watson's return really mucking things up.