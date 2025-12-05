Justin Jefferson and 4 NFL stars who would demand a trade if money were no object

It's Week 14 of the NFL season, which means we — generally — know the competitive landscape. The NFL is a little bit drunk this year, as the delineation between top-shelf contenders and regular, run-of-the-mill postseason teams is thinner than usual. But there is a clear competitive class, a group of teams still scrapping for the wild card, and a group fully focused on the future.

Trades, especially of the blockbuster variety, are less common in the NFL than in other popular leagues. The reasons for that are myriad, but it often comes down to money. Once a star receives a handsome sum, whether it's via free agency or an in-house extension, it becomes extremely hard to maintain that value. That's not to say big contracts are inherently bad investments; it's just that other teams might be reticent to absorb them into their own overtaxed cap sheet. These NFL stars in particular probably wish it was a bit easier to force a move...

WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025 | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

Current contract: 3 years, $84.8 million (expires in 2028)

The Miami Dolphins have picked up a bit of steam after their disastrous start to the campaign, but at 5-7, the postseason is a pipe dream. It really feels like Miami is cooked. Has Mike McDaniel done enough to save his job? Maybe. Is Tua Tagovailoa still QB1 next season because of that contract? Probably. But those aren't necessarily positive. Miami risks propagating mediocrity rather than embracing the necessary teardown.

That leads us to Jaylen Waddle. He's enjoying a perfectly solid season — 52 receptions, 762 yards, five touchdowns through 12 games — but individual production can't negate collective failures. The Miami offense has become more reliant on Waddle in the wake of Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury, but Tagovailoa's protracted struggles continue to kneecap the Dolphins and Waddle. Once the most potent offense in the NFL, Miami is now 25th in yards per game and 24th in scoring.

Even as the No. 1 target, Waddle isn't going to reach his ceiling on this version of the Dolphins. He's 27 years old, smack in the middle of his prime, but windows slam shut quickly in the NFL. Waddle can't afford to spend the best years of his career in a middling offense, with a middling quarterback. Unfortunately, he might not have a choice in the end, depending on how Miami handles a pivotal offseason.

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals - NFL 2025 | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Current contract: 5 years, $230.5 million (expires in 2027)

Kyler Murray has missed all but five games this season as he recovers from a "mid-foot sprain." Initially expected to miss three-to-four weeks, Murray could miss the remainder of the season at this point. He was recently activated from the IL, but the Arizona Cardinals don't plan on starting him in Week 14. The season is almost over and Arizona is eliminated from contention, so what's the point?

If the Cards kick the can until next season, Murray carries a cap hit of $52.3 million. That means he is stuck there, no matter what. The market for QBs is inflated, and Murray can still win some football games, but there's no team willing to take on that contract given Murray's injury history and uneven track record.

That complicates things for Arizona as it tries to navigate an uncertain future, but it's equally unfortunate for Murray, who clearly does not resonate with the current Arizona coaching staff, and whose connection (or lack thereof) with Arizona's wide receiver room has become a borderline crisis. It doesn't help that Jacoby Brissett, despite team-wide struggles, continues to perform well in Murray's stead — at a fraction of the price. Both sides could use a split sooner than later.

WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Current contract: 3 years, $96 million (expires in 2029)

In all fairness, A.J. Brown's contract is exceedingly reasonable for a wide receiver of his pedigree, and had the Philadelphia Eagles put him on the block at the trade deadline, another contender gladly would've scooped him up. But that's why contracts can cut both ways. Brown is under club control through 2029 and there's not really a path out until 2027. The Eagles don't have much incentive to trade him given their desire to contend, meaning Brown is stuck — perhaps against his will.

As silly as it sounds for a wide receiver to ask out less than a year removed from winning the Super Bowl, it sure feels like Brown would rather be elsewhere, even if he won't outright say it. His grievances are 100 percent with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and the coaching staff, and maybe a little bit with Jalen Hurts. He has no ill-will toward the fanbase or even the organization. And, to be fair, he's totally and unequivocally in the right. Philadelphia's offense is a mess. How could he not be frustrated when one of the most talent-rich and expensive offensive groups in the NFL and posting some of the worst overall numbers?

After today's performance, the Eagles offense ranks 28th in success rate.



They are producing a positive play at a lower rate than offenses like the Saints and the Jets.



It's the worst offensive success rate for an Eagles team through Week 13 in the last 20 years. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 28, 2025

The Eagles aren't trading Brown unless the bottom falls out (or his presence becomes toxic), which would probably need to happen concurrently. Both are very much possible, but as things stand, Brown is left hoping that Kevin Patullo is not the offensive coordinator in 2026. Thankfully, that wish is probably granted. Better late than never.

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Current contract: 4 years, $160 million (expires in 2030)

Myles Garrett is on a historic path this season. He's up to 19.0 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, both of which are career highs — and he has five games left on the schedule. Garrett is primed to win DPOY, and yet the Cleveland Browns are 3-9 and as hopeless as ever. The defense is elite, but the offense is an anchor weighing them down. Dillon Gabriel is clearly not QB1 material, Shedeur Sanders isn't ready yet, and if Deshaun Watson starts in Week 1 next season, Browns fans might stage a full-blown riot.

Garrett has known nothing but failure in Cleveland, with only faint glimpses of the other side — the winning side. Extremely reasonable frustration led Garrett to demand a trade last offseason, but he caved and signed a monster extension instead. It's hard to blame a guy for taking the money, but Garrett dug his own grave. He's stuck in Cleveland with zero leverage.

The only hope for Garrett would be Cleveland blowing it up completely and deciding to recoup max value in a trade, which feels unlikely given the patterns of that front office and just how good Garrett is. Unfortunately, the Browns can probably convince themselves that the defense is good enough to support a winner next season with the right upgrades on offense; ideally it starts at QB. If that's true or not remains to be seen.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Michael Owens/GettyImages

Current contract: 4 years, $140 million (expires in 2028)

Justin Jefferson has 62 receptions for 799 yards and two touchdowns through 12 weeks — solid numbers in a vacuum, but well below the usual standards of the NFL's best wide receiver. It's hard to blame Jefferson for his lack of production, or really any of the issues facing the Minnesota Vikings offense. He's trapped in a nightmare situation.

J.J. McCarthy has been the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season by a healthy margin, which is a damning statement in the context of the overwhelming mediocre QB play we've seen in 2025. Max Brosmer stepped in with McCarthy hurt last Sunday and threw four interceptions, proving Minnesota won't unearth a diamond in the rough.

There's still time for McCarthy to figure things out, but this Vikings team is built to win now, not to patiently support a 22-year-old through years of incremental development. Jefferson has said all the right things publicly, but he has to be antsy given the state of things in Minnesota. The Vikings need to think long and hard about their QB situation this offseason and at least consider bringing in a veteran stopgap. If not, Jefferson's historic career could be derailed by his own teammates.