One player from the Packers, Eagles and every NFC team already on shaky ground

The NFL Draft is behind us and training camp is in the crosshairs. That means teams are starting to figure out what they have, who will be key contributors and who needs a big summer and preseason to lock in a roster spot. As minicamp gets underway, here’s one player from each team in the NFC that needs to remind the front office why they invested in them in the first place.

Not every player on this list will get cut as roster sizes will eventually reach 53 players. Some of these players will either get traded or simply not get an extension. Either way, these are the 16 players in the NFC to have on your watchlist. They could become coveted trade targets or sleeper free agent signings.

One player from every NFC team already on shaky ground

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: CB Mike Hughes

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Aveion Terrell in the 2026 NFL Draft, putting pressure on Mike Hughes, who returns to Atlanta for his fourth season this upcoming year. He has just one interception during his career in Atlanta and he got it last year. There’s a reason why Terrell was drafted and after a mediocre tenure in Atlanta, you can’t blame them for potentially moving on.

Carolina Panthers: OL Ikem Okwonu

Ikem Okonwu hasn’t been a terrible pick for the Carolina Panthers, but I don’t think they even believe in him long term. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker and drafted Monroe Freeling. They are fully prepared to move on from him if he asks for too much money or doesn’t live up to his first round selection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This feels inevitable at this point. As good as Chris Godwin has been, his last two seasons have been slaughtered by injury. The Buccaneers moved on from Mike Evans this offseason and with Emeka Egbuka’s big rookie season, it’s fair to think the Bucs could be thinking about a future without Godwin too. It would be better to move on from him before an injury further dents his value.

New Orleans Saints: RB Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara has done everything the New Orleans Saints have asked of him. I’m not saying he gets cut, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him traded at some point this year. The Saints signed Travis Etienne to a big deal this year so they’ve already turned toward the future at running back.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. had a solid season in 2025, his best since being drafted. That said, the Los Angeles Rams pushed him down the depth chart in favor of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. The Rams have way too much money hemmed up in the cornerback room to not play both McDuffie and Watson. Forbes will end up being the odd one out.

San Francisco 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is inevitable. It’s not a matter of if the 49ers will give Brandon Aiyuk another chance, it’s a matter of when they will pull the trigger. His value is undetermined and at this point, they probably will release rather than waste a roster spot on him. Injuries have hindered him so we’ll see what his value is and what he can offer, but he won’t be San Francisco’s problem too much longer.

Seattle Seahawks: RB Zach Charbonnet

The Seahawks probably won’t get rid of Zach Charbonnet, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to start in 2026. He’s coming off a torn ACL and could miss the start of the year. If Jadarian Price has a strong start to the season, I wouldn’t put it past the Seahawks to keep Charbonnet as the backup option. The Seahawks need depth so they probably don’t trade or release him.

Arizona Cardinals: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Signing Sean Murphy-Bunting was one of the big moves the Arizona Cardinals made last year and before the season started, Bunting was hit with a season-ending injury. Will Johnson stepped up tremendously and Denzel Burke had a solid rookie season as well. Could Murphy-Bunting ultimately be replaced in Arizona before he ever gets a chance to play for them?

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It shouldn’t come to a shock that Lukas Van Ness is on thin ice in Green Bay. He’s a former first round selection that hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations and is quickly losing opportunities in Green Bay. The Packers have even tried moving him around the defensive line to unlock his potential, but he just isn’t quite the player they need him to be. It’s why the Packers turned to Micah Parsons in the first place. After adding Dani Dennis-Sutton, it could be what signs Van Ness’s ticket out of town.

I think Dennis-Sutton is going to be one of the steals of this deep 2026 draft class. He should be the perfect complement to Parsons as the Packers look to improve their pass rush. Parsons will be back healthy this year and if he commands a lot of attention, that will give their secondary pass rusher a great opportunity to take off. Van Ness might not have too many chances left to prove why it should be him.

Detroit Lions: DL Levi Onwuzurike

There’s no surprise the Detroit Lions need defensive line depth, but Levi Onwuzurike might not be around too much longer if Tyleik Williams can have a big summer and preseason. Williams was the first round pick in 2025 for the Lions and was a step for them at adding defensive line depth. Onwuzurike had a decent season in Detroit but has a very team friendly deal that could see him be a salary cap casualty.

Chicago Bears: CB Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon has been decimated by injuries, playing in just three games last year. The Bears drafted Malik Muhammad out of Texas and he could very well be a player that replaces Gordon sooner rather than later. The Bears are deep at cornerback, but if Gordon proves to be unreliable again this year, I could very well see him ending the year with a new team.

Minnesota Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy

The Vikings re-signed Carson Wentz and added Kyler Murray to the quarterback room. There’s no way the Vikings are truly thinking about bringing four quarterbacks. While Max Brosmer is more likely to be a roster cut casualty than J.J. McCarthy, I could see the Vikings trying to trade McCarthy. He hasn’t lived up to the expectations and the Vikings could see a chance to get something out of him before his contract expires.

NFC East

New York Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This move has been teased for quite some time. I think this is a move that happens closer to the start of the season as teams figure out their depth or if they need immediate help in the pass rush. The Giants added Arvell Reese, a hybrid linebacker and drafted Abdul Carter last year. They don’t need Thibodeaux and it’s clear he’ll end up traded sooner rather than later.

Dallas Cowboys: OL Tyler Guyton

The Cowboys went and drafted Drew Shelton and the only reason they did that was because they can’t rely on Tyler Smith or Tyler Guyton. Guyton was supposed to be their guy but he took a step back in 2025. He was supposed to replace Smith. Now both are underperforming and the one of them will ultimately end up getting left behind.

Since Zack Martin and Tyron Smith retired, the Cowboys have been trying to rebuild this offensive line back to what it was. They haven’t been able to generate that same success. Tyler Booker looks to be a great interior lineman, but they’re still trying to figure out who their starting left tackle will be. It could be Shelton and if it is, it will end the run for Guyton most likely.

Washington Commanders: DL Daron Payne

The Washington Commanders have been rumored to be done with Payne after this season. If nothing more, they haven’t negotiated an extension yet and this is the final year of his contract. The fact that he hasn’t re-signed is a dead giveaway that the Commanders are probably done with him. He last signed for $90 million and didn’t quite play like a $90 million defensive tackle. Back in 2022 he had a career high 11.5 sacks, which earned him the massive extension. Now the Commanders can’t wait to get rid of him.

Washington didn’t exactly get aggressive in replacing him which means he should survive training camp. That said, if the Commanders struggle with a strong strength of schedule this season, he could be trade bait at the deadline. It’s highly unlikely Payne gets cut, but it wouldn’t shock me to see the Commanders deal him closer to the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Hollywood Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Makai Lemon and before that, traded for Dontayvion Wicks. If that doesn’t tell you how they feel about Hollywood Brown, I don’t know what does. Brown has played on three different teams now since he was traded from Baltimore to Arizona. He’s more of a depth signing nowadays and the fact the Eagles went after two players in his position this offseason after signing him, well it makes it clear that unless he has a big training camp and preseason, he might not make the 53-man squad.

Depending on how things go with an A.J. Brown trade, that’s about the only thing I could see saving him a spot on the roster. If the Eagles follow through with a Brown trade to (presumably the New England Patriots), Philly might want to keep Brown for depth. If things change and Philadelphia retains A.J. Brown then Hollywood Brown just might be the odd one out.

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