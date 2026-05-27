The 5 NFL rookies picked after Round 1 who will deliver an immediate impact

Rookie seasons are always interesting. There’s a lot of hype around the young, promising stars that were selected in the NFL Draft. But if you don’t live up to the extremely high expectations of your fan base, they’ll be calling you a bust before your first full season is over. Well, these five rookies should avoid the bust allegations. Everyone on this list was taken after the first round and should still find a way to have an immediate impact.

It’s hard to rise through the depth chart as a rookie, but these five are all in positions of need for their respective franchises. Getting more leeway to carve out your career and find your role is paramount to development. That’s why these rookies will be instant impacts in 2026.

DT Lee Hunter, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers absolutely needed an overhaul of their defensive line. So they went and signed Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million contract and then landed one of the top interior defensive lineman draft prospects in Lee Hunter in the second round. Now, these moves don’t instantly make Carolina playoff contenders again for the second-straight season. But it does reinforce the idea that they have a road map to becoming NFC contenders once again.

What hurt Hunter from being a first-round selection was his combine grade. If that’s the one thing that pushed him to the second round, the Panthers landed a gem. Hunter is still fighting for a starting spot, but he should be able to separate himself either this summer or early in the year. The Panthers are going to need much better production from a defense that averaged more than 120 rushing yards per game against.

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Dani Dennis-Sutton | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Micah Parsons will continue to be an elite pass rusher – even if he is coming off a torn ACL this upcoming season. But the Packers didn’t feel like waiting around for Lukas Van Ness to become a solid No. 2 option on the defensive line so they turned to Dani Dennis-Sutton in the NFL Draft. He was one of the most athletic players at the draft combine which is going to come into play this season. The Packers desperately need another pass rusher to help this defense.

When Parsons went out, it essentially was the straw that broke the Packers’ pass defense. Sure they had some issues with their secondary as well. The Packers drafted Dennis-Sutton because they’re probably planning on moving on from Van Ness. Dennis-Sutton has every reason to make an instant impact. I was really high on him going into the draft and even more high on him becoming the player the Packers need him to be.

CB Julian Neal, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle made the most of this draft after having just four picks entering the 2026 NFL Draft. One of those picks that’s going to have a shot to make an instant impact is Julian Neal. The Seahawks lost Riq Woolen this past offseason and needed another cornerback ready to fill in. They still have Devon Witherspoon as their No. 1 cornerback and Josh Jobe is second on their depth chart for now.

The Seahawks pride themselves on bringing pressure, running nickel- and dime-heavy packages. If there’s a stud in their secondary, they’re going to find a way to get them on the field. Just as Nick Emmanwori became a pivotal player in their defense, Neal can as well. The Seahawks always seem to have an eye for elite players in the secondary.

R Mason Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

Everyone thought the Kansas City Chiefs were going to trade up to land one of the many pass rushers in this draft class. Instead, the Chiefs moved up three spots to take Mansoor Delane and turn to R Mason Thomas out of Oklahoma to address their defensive line. Before OTAs started, Travis Kelce was already tooting Thomas’ horn. Getting the eye of a veteran early is the perfect way to kickstart your NFL career.

He’s going to have a relatively long leash in his rookie season and get a chance to truly grow into his own. He doesn’t have to be elite in 2025, he’ll just have to show potential and the ability to grow and develop. If he comes in and has 10-plus sacks, it will show why the Chiefs waited until the second round. It’s not necessarily a bad thing if he needs a couple seasons to prove he’s elite either.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston might be the only player on this list that has every reason to make an immediate impact in Cleveland. Yes, the Browns did draft KC Concepcion, but with both being rookies and both most likely being inserted into the starting lineup Week 1, both will have a shot at making an instant impact. I think Boston has the edge because his height will make him a preferred red zone target. This offense needs weapons and getting a speedy, shiftier receiver to pair with a taller build like Boston is why he has the upper hand in my opinion.

Regardless of who’s starting at quarterback, the fact that the Browns revamped this offensive line and then added weapons to this offense shows that the foundation is in place. No player on this offense has more to prove than Boston and Concepcion. If it works out this year, they just might have the tandem to save this offense.

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