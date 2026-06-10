These 10 NFL players are under severe pressure entering minicamp

We’re making the transition in the NFL offseason from OTAs to minicamp, meaning we’ll find out which players are holding out and which ones are finishing up their own workout plans before mandatory camp. We’ll also get our first real chance to evaluate the players that are on the chopping block. Massive trade deals came through after June 1, and with it, new pressure swept in on several players. When minicamp starts, it could be one of the last times they can prove they deserve to make the roster.

1. QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

There should be no shock that J.J. McCarthy is on this list. His replacement was snatched up in free agency in the form of Kyler Murray and Murray’s contingency plan (Carson Wentz) re-signed as well. It would be way too costly for the Vikings to cut McCarthy, but if McCarthy doesn’t force a QB competition, he might be out in Minnesota. It’s Kyler Murray’s job to lose, but that doesn’t mean McCarthy can’t make it interesting.

2. QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel had to give his No. 8 jersey up before minicamp even started. If that doesn’t tell you where Gabriel fits in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room, I don’t know what will. Gabriel is absolutely fighting for a roster spot and, if nothing more, is fighting to get traded rather than released. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are duking it out for QB1, which means it’s Gabriel and Taylen Green fighting for a third potential quarterback spot and possibly even a practice squad spot.

3. DT Walter Nolen III, Arizona Cardinals

Usually second-year players typically get one more year before we start talking about pressure, but with Walter Nolen III it feels a little bit different. He looked really good in the six games he played. That’s the problem: He’s been really unhealthy already in his NFL career. If he’s not available, he can’t produce. Injuries are already holding him back, and the less he’s on the field, the more the Cardinals are going to realize the risk they took in drafting Nolen.

4. WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a lot of speculation that Keon Coleman could be traded early in this offseason after a lackluster first two seasons. Coleman hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations the Buffalo Bills have set for him. He was supposed to work his way into being the No. 1 option for the Bills. Instead, they went and traded for D.J. Moore. That’s more proof they’re not expecting him to be a key contributor.

5. WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens drafted both Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in the 2026 NFL Draft. That should tell you how they feel about their current receiver room. Zay Flowers has been solid for Baltimore, but Rashod Bateman hasn’t quite turned into that complement in this offense. The fact that the Ravens drafted two receivers is proof they’re trying to add depth and find out which receiver is going to step up and who’s going to be the odd one out. It could very well be Bateman and he’ll end up just like Hollywood Brown.

6. WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Golden didn’t have a lot of pressure going into the offseason coming off his rookie season, but after the Green Bay Packers re-signed both Christian Watson and Jayden Reed sped up Golden’s clock. Now this season he has to prove he’s good enough to be a long-term piece in this offense. The Packers have finally gotten out of their receiver surplus. Golden can very well be in the core of this receiver room, but if things look a bit shoddy during minicamp—or someone else surpasses him—it could trigger the Packers to start fielding offers.

7. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

I was going back and forth between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. I settled on Tagovailoa for the simple fact that Miami was willing to incur a historic dead cap hit in order to sever their relationship with Tagovailoa. He’ll most likely get a chance to play this upcoming season for the Atlanta Falcons, but he needs to push for a quarterback battle. This could very well be one of his last chances to start and losing the battle to Penix would all but seal his fate.

8. WR Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers desperately need receiver help, so they drafted Chris Brazzell II out of Tennessee in this past draft. The more help they feel like they need to get outside of the current receiver room ramps up the pressure on Xavier Legette. He was supposed to be the key player of this offense and instead has conceded that role to Tetairoa McMillan. Legette needs to show that he can be a producer in this offense. He hasn’t had a season with at least 50 receptions or more than 500 receiving yards.

9. QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler lost the New Orleans Saints' starting job to Tyler Shough, which is a new low for him. Nothing against Shough, but Rattler losing the job means he’s running out of chances. This minicamp isn’t necessarily about showing he’s trying to win the New Orleans job, he needs to show the rest of the NFL he’s worth being a backup quarterback. He’s probably not going to be a starter again for some years—if he gets another lifeline. That opportunity starts during mandatory camp.

10. CB Maxwell Hairston, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Maxwell Hairston, similarly to Nolen, was hampered by injury during his rookie season. He did get two interceptions and received a 64 grade by Pro Football Focus, which isn’t terrible, considering he is a rookie. That said, he will have to prove himself. If he doesn’t look like the cornerback they need to defend the Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown duo in New England, the Bills might start looking for replacements before the season even starts.

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