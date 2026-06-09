Justin Jefferson just told the Vikings why J.J. McCarthy is a lost cause thanks to Kyler Murray

It’s getting harder for Justin Jefferson to mince his words when he talks about the upgrade Kyler Murray is from J.J. McCarthy. In the latest interview he did, Jefferson essentially described what an average NFL quarterback should look like. He shouldn’t be happy that Murray plays the way he does because it should be the expectation not an outlier.

Experience has very little to do with McCarthy’s struggles. He spent a season watching Sam Darnold work and Kevin O’Connell is a quarterback wizard. If O’Connell couldn’t figure out how to get McCarthy to even show potential, he was a lost cause from the jump. And the fact that Minnesota got impatient and signed his replacement (Murray) while also re-signing Carson Wentz, that should tell you everything you need to know about where McCarthy stands.

“He understands the game. He understands the defenses. He understands just how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it gotta go, without making it difficult for us,” Jefferson said.

Justin Jefferson is proving why Minnesota was impatient with J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

During the same interview, Jefferson said he’s excited to see the competition between Murray and McCarthy and if we’re being honest, there’s no competition. Jefferson didn’t talk about McCarthy like this a season ago. He did try and give McCarthy confidence ahead of his first official NFL season, but he didn’t talk about him the way he just broke down Murray. And there’s one thing Jefferson said that sticks out in particular.

“He throws the ball before you even get out that break,” Jefferson said. That’s the problem McCarthy always had. He didn’t anticipate throws and that’s why Minnesota needed an upgrade.

McCarthy was a first-round pick because he played mistake-free football in college. The problem was the system he ran at Michigan didn’t require him to do much. Michigan hasn’t had a 3,000-yard passer since Shea Patterson in 2019. That tells you everything you need to know. Michigan isn’t known to produce NFL-ready quarterbacks and the Vikings are finally realizing the gamble they took.

All Jefferson — and Vikings fans in general — want is competent quarterback play. That’s what he described Murray as doing. We probably have seen as good as Murray is going to get. When he’s healthy, he’s a demon. He can create with his legs, which alleviates the pressure of having a run-based offense. McCarthy needs to be in a system where the run game dictates the passing game; it’s what he dealt with in college.

Why Justin Jefferson’s comments could be the final nail in J.J. McCarthy’s coffin

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

McCarthy might not be around Minnesota too much longer. The Vikings have no reason to be patient with him and if Jefferson continues to throw subtle shots at McCarthy because of his shoddy play last year, it will be all Minnesota needs to realize drafting McCarthy was a mistake. The fact that Minnesota still had a winning record despite McCarthy looking inferior tells you everything you need to know about his struggles in 2025.

The Vikings are better off trying to trade him for an early Day 2 pick at this point. I don’t think they’ll get a first round pick or even a pick in the top 40 for him. But for a team like Minnesota, he’s intriguing, considering their quarterback luck. If Mac Jones ends up on another team either this year or next, he could be Kyle Shanahan’s next project too.

McCarthy is a backup quarterback at this point and he needs a coach that will take their time with him and truly help him with his decision making, progressions and making the correct pass. This will be his third season in the NFL and second healthy season, that’s more than enough time to figure out if he’s going to be the guy or just another guy.

J.J. McCarthy’s early struggles is the gamble franchise’s make with first round quarterback picks

McCarthy’s struggles last year highlighted a real problem that gets kicked under the rug in the NFL and that’s the risk you’re truly taking with a first-round quarterback. Long gone are the days where teams take a young quarterback and actually give them a chance to grow. They’re just immediately thrown into the starting lineup and have to have immediate success or they’re considered a bust; Anthony Richardson is a classic example.

Unfortunately, elite talents like Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels have forced teams into expedited philosophies of what a franchise quarterback looks like. If Fernando Mendoza doesn’t start Week 1 in order to allow him time to get used to being a franchise quarterback in the NFL, it would be the Las Vegas Raiders realizing Mendoza’s future is too valuable to deplete in year one.

Confidence is the most important thing a young quarterback can have and expecting them to be great in year one isn’t fair. The Vikings turned away Sam Darnold and expected McCarthy to pick up where Darnold left off, which was never going to happen. That’s the problem with drafting quarterbacks high and the problem franchises face every year as the pressure to have a franchise quarterback continues to ramp up.

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