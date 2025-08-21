No-brainer Cowboys trade would replace Joe Milton in a flash

By handing Dak Prescott a four-year, $240 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys all but committed to him being their starting quarterback through 2028 campaign. While Prescott is the guy they're relying on to start every week and, in an ideal world, lead them to a Super Bowl, but rostering a capable backup is important too. Even last season, Prescott managed to play in just eight games, and the Cowboys season essentially ended when his did.

Despite the Cowboys getting burnt by Prescott's season-ending injury, they didn't exactly go out of their way when it came to bolstering the backup quarterback position. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance wound up with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers respectively, and the Cowboys acquired Joe Milton III in a deal with the New England Patriots. Milton showed intriguing flashes with New England last season, but is an incredibly raw quarterback, as Cowboys fans have seen this preseason.

Milton has played most of the Cowboys snaps at quarterback this preseason, but he's struggled to complete 50 percent of his throws, has more interceptions (2) than touchdown passes (1) and has struggled to lead the team to the end zone. He's looked incredibly raw at best. Preseason is just that, but considering how he's looked and he has just one regular season game played in the NFL, it's hard to expect much from him in the event that Prescott were to miss any time.

With that in mind, making a trade for a guy like Jarrett Stidham makes too much sense.

Cowboys should trade for Jarrett Stidham if that opportunity is available to them

I know, I know, Stidham has been around for a while and hasn't done much with his NFL opportunities. In 19 appearances (four starts) across five NFL seasons, Stidham has completed just 59.4 percent of his throws and has as many passing touchdowns (8) as interceptions. As underwhelming as his body of work at the NFL level has been, his preseason performance this season is cause for some optimism.

The 29-year-old went 14-for-15 for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Denver Broncos' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and then he completed16 of his 23 pass attempts for 240 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. He's completed 78.9 percent of his passes this preseason for 376 yards and four touchdowns without throwing a single interception.

Again, I must stress that preseason doesn't mean much of anything, but Stidham did start both of these games, meaning he played against the best defensive players the opposition had on the field that day, and he put up ridiculous numbers. This is easily as good as he's ever looked. Sure, having Sean Payton as his head coach helps, but he's still looked great.

I'm not sure whether the Broncos would be willing to trade him considering he's their backup to Bo Nix, but if they are, the Cowboys should be the first team to call.

Jarrett Stidham offers what Joe Milton doesn't as a backup quarterback

Milton is a fun quarterback and can be good if things go right for him, but he's also a project. If Prescott were to go down, would the Cowboys really want him to be the team's top choice when it comes to filling in?

Stidham might not have Milton's athleticism and upside, but what he does offer is experience. He's been in the NFL for half a decade, and while he hasn't had much success, he knows the ins and outs of the league. Pairing that experience with his impressive preseason and the Cowboys might really have something here.

I'm not saying the Cowboys should cut Milton, but I'd be much more comfortable with him as the QB3 rather than the QB2. If the Cowboys have an opportunity to get an upgrade like Stidham, they need to take advantage of it.