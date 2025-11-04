In his 19th season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin, understandably, wants to win now with little regard for the future. No matter how badly Tomlin wants to win now, though, he can't force GM Omar Khan to make every move he wants. The Steelers missing out on Jakobi Meyers is an example of that.

It's no secret that the Steelers need a wide receiver at the trade deadline, as D.K. Metcalf cannot do everything himself, but the price Meyers wound up being at the point where not even this desperate team was willing to go.

ESPN sources: Raiders are trading WR Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.



Multiple teams including the Steelers and Jaguars had shown interest in Meyers, who is scheduled to become a free agent after his contract expires this… pic.twitter.com/Yyhp7NeWwk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2025

Jakobi Meyers isn't worth what Jaguars paid for Steelers

In a vacuum, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for Meyers, a rock-solid receiver, might look like a steal, but it's important to note that Meyers is set to hit free agency after the year and is undoubtedly looking for a contract larger than what the Steelers should be giving him.

For the Steelers to have topped this offer, they would've had to do something like a fourth-rounder and fifth-rounder, or maybe even throw in a third-rounder. A day-two pick for a couple of months of a receiver who is not a game-changer on a team that probably isn't winning a Super Bowl this year anyway just doesn't make any sense.

The Steelers should still be pursuing a wideout, but if they plan on giving up a third-rounder, it should be for a better player or one with more term.

All hope isn't lost for Steelers even after missing out on Jakobi Meyers

Meyers was one of the most popular names on the block ahead of the trade deadline, but he isn't the only receiver available for the taking.

Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders sit at 3-6 on the year and figure to be without Jayden Daniels for a while, if not the remainder of the season. Their playoff hopes are all but faded, and Samuel, a veteran wideout with a rock-solid track record, would be a nice WR2 for Pittsburgh this season.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

A Chris Olave trade is probably less likely now that the New Orleans Saints traded away Rashid Shaheed, but as we've seen with the New York Jets on deadline day, teams won't pass on offers they deem to be too good. Olave might be tough, but he's certainly gettable, and would be a great WR2 for a while.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle is the kind of receiver the Steelers should splurge on if the Miami Dolphins let them. There's no telling that they will, but Waddle is uber-talented, has thrived as a WR2 with the Dolphins, and would come with additional years on his contract. A trade involving the star wideout is obviously unlikely, but the Steelers can force their hand if they really want to.

Few teams are more desperate for a receiver than the Steelers, so their refusal to meet Las Vegas' asking price says a lot about how expensive Meyers was to acquire. The Steelers should pivot elsewhere, but even if they don't land a single receiver, they're better off not having given up what it would've taken both in terms of draft picks and money, for Meyers.