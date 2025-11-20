Old habits are hard to break for George Pickens even after leaving the Steelers

The Cowboys have been through hell and back this season, and I mean that earnestly. The death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland was felt throughout the organization. That made the Cowboys win over the Raiders on Monday night – which several players dedicated to Kneeland in particular – all the more heartwarming.

But, this is the Cowboys we're talking about. In Dallas, fans always must take some bad with the good. That's why Thursday's leak should come with little surprise to those who have followed this team for decades. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens missed curfew the night before that game, and reportedly got a few drinks at a casino.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens missed the Cowboys curfew, but will they be punished?

Given the circumstances around Monday night's game, two of the Cowboys best players missing curfew is less than ideal. Lamb and Pickens have grown close off the field. It's great that they spend time together, but surely they could do so within the parameters Dallas' coaching staff sets for them.

The fact that alcohol was involved – and to Lamb's benefit he did note the teammates had just a few drinks, and that he can hold his liquor – isn't great. And, given the NFL's hard and fast rules against gambling, two notable players spending any time at a casino the night before a game is a bad look.

The Cowboys stars were reportedly benched for the first drive in Vegas as a result. What I can say is that most organizations would handle this internally and ensure the information didn't get out. But, again, this is the Cowboys we're talking about. Brian Schottenheimer is a first-year coach and beloved by his players.

Steelers fans know all too well what George Pickens is capable of

I mean this with love, but surely Pickens ought to know better than to get on his coach's bad side, right? Much of the reason Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys to begin with was because Mike Tomlin couldn't reach him. Tomlin is one of the most well-respected head coaches in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers literally signed with the Steelers because of him.

When Pickens was traded, many of his Steelers teammates were thrilled. As talented as Pickens is on the field – and the Steelers miss him desperately considering they don't have a reliable wide receiver outside of DK Metcalf – he wasn't the best at handling himself off of it. Here's what Steelers insider Mark Kaboly wrote about Pickens after he was traded in what was far from a hit piece:

"There has already been some stuff leaking out, like Pickens refusing to return calls/texts from his teammates," Kaboly wrote. "But I wouldn’t anticipate much more to be said moving forward other than the stuff we already know, like being late for team flights and buses and showing up late to the Chiefs game."

Pickens had a phenomenal game against the Raiders, so this isn't to suggest his activities on Sunday night inhibited him in any way. He had 144 receiving yards on nine catches, and a touchdown to boot. But there could be trouble coming down the road for a player who consistently finds himself on the wrong side of these headlines.

Don't forget, George Pickens is in a contract year for the Cowboys

The Steelers traded Pickens in part because they couldn't trust him. However, the other side of that coin is that they didn't want to sign him to a long-term extension. Those two things go hand-in-hand when Pickens is missing curfews while at a casino with a fellow star teammate.

To his credit, this is the first time this season we've heard anything negative about Pickens and his impact on the field or in the locker room. Hopefully it's an outlier, and won't impact his negotiations. But, if Pickens had leverage with the Cowboys regarding how good of a teammate he can be when he's fully focused and receiving targets, he just lost most of it.

Someone, whether it be Dallas or another team in need of a wideout, will give Pickens the money he deserves in free agency. But well-run organizations tend to avoid the drama he just played a role in causing. That could limit his suitors down the road.