The 53-man rosters may be somewhat finalized, but the roster moves are far from over in the NFL. The first game of the 2025 season is a week away and there’s a lot left to be desired about which players are going to make an impact this year. But let’s not talk about the ones that have already made the official roster. We’re talking about practice (squad)!

One player from every NFL practice squad most likely to make a real impact this season

These players have a chance to make an impact this year for a number of reasons. The most obvious is injury but aside from that, there’s a fair amount of players that were roster casualties simply because there wasn’t enough space to keep everybody. Practice squad players are just as important as the starters and backups, even if they get a bad reputation.

Here’s one player from every practice squad that should have a chance to make an impact this season.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Thomas Graham Jr., defensive back

Thomas Graham is one of three listed defensive backs on the Baltimore Ravens and one of two cornerbacks. Why he might have a chance to make an impact is he’s been in the NFL for three years, but hasn’t really been a significant piece of the defense. With Jaire Alexander’s injury status up in the air for Week 1 – though it’s been reported he’s expected to be back next week – depth could be key here.

The Ravens beefed up their secondary this offseason and if injuries become key, Graham might have the path to shine. He has 12 games played in three seasons. He doesn’t have an interception yet in the NFL, but he could be a depth, emergency option if any of the corners get injured this year.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, defensive back

Honestly, you could take your pick of just about any defender listed on the practice squad for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’re defense is miserable and let’s be honest, bringing back Trey Hendrickson only solves part of the problem. The defensive line and linebacker rooms are probably the ones with the most certainty. Their secondary might be one of the worst in the NFL.

That’s why if any player on the practice squad is going to get a shot, it’s going to be a defensive back. And with Davis, he’s got NFL experience, having been around since 2018. He’s played in 57 games, spending most of his career in Cincinnati. From 2021-2023, he played in at least 13 games in every season. The Bengals know what he’s capable of. It’s not a matter of if, but when he’ll get moved to the active roster.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trey Sermon, running back

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back room looks a little suspect right now so it’s likely Trey Sermon actually gets a chance to play on the active roster this year. In each of the last two seasons, he’s played in at least 14 games, both of those seasons coming in Indianapolis. Jaylen Warren isn’t quite their feature back yet and Kaleb Johnson could be a liability in their passing game.

When it comes down to it, the Steelers might not have a choice but to give Sermon the chance to play in this offense. The last thing Aaron Rodgers needs is a lack of run game. They need all the help they can get and Sermon just may be their answer.

Cleveland Browns

Cole Strange, offensive lineman

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of holes around this entire roster but the most important question mark they have is on their offensive line. They have no reason to turn to rookies to fill those right now, though they have two on their practice squad if that’s how they feel. They have Cole Strange and I think there’s a good chance he plays at some point this year.

Any veteran offensive lineman that gets a chance with the Browns will have a chance to make an impact, that’s how bad this offensive line is. Last year the Browns moved their offensive lineman around practically all season. I see that being an issue again, one that Strange could at least give a little clarity.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Kristian Wilkerson, wide receiver

Josh Allen might be the reigning MVP, but he’s nothing without weapons and right now the Buffalo Bills are thin at receiver. They have three receivers that could miss the start of the season. That’s not a lot to be worried about right now, but something to monitor. Kristian Wilkerson is a vet on the practice squad that could provide some much needed depth if need be. Think what Amari Cooper added last year.

Miami Dolphins

Cornell Armstrong, defensive back

The Miami Dolphins have a major problem in their secondary. They wanted to get rid of Jalen Ramsey and it cursed them as injuries piled up in training camp. They’re as thin as it gets in their secondary which is why Cornell Armstrong could end up saving the day for them. Armstrong hasn’t played since 2022, but could be somebody that gives the Dolphins some much needed depth.

New York Jets

Quentin Skinner, wide receiver

The New York Jets took just six receivers onto their initial 53-man roster and with three of them facing some injury issues, Quentin Skinner could get the opportunity he wants to make an impact. Of course this is predicated on how well Justin Fields plays. But it’s likely Skinner gets a chance if receiver depth becomes an issue early in the season.

New England Patriots

Mekhi Butler, offensive lineman

The New England Patriots probably aren’t interested in trotting out a rookie lineman to protect their franchise quarterback, but they just might have to, with some of the early injuries. They took eight offensive lineman onto the active roster and two of them are on injured reserve. It’s not a guarantee Butler or any of the young lineman on the practice squad get a chance. But if they do, don’t be surprised to see Butler be the one to make the most of any opportunity.

AFC South

Houston Texans

K.C. Ossai, linebacker

The Houston Texans have really good depth around the field. Their safety room is a little suspect with injuries right now, but aside from that, are relatively healthy everywhere else. The one position they may need to keep an eye on is their middle linebacker. Azeez Al-Shair is the only listed middle linebacker. They could obviously rotate some guys, but one name that comes to mind is K.C. Ossai.

He had a solid preseason and making the practice squad should give him a chance to get on the active roster if the Texans’ linebacker room takes any injury hits.

Tennessee Titans

Xavier Restrepo, wide receiver

Cam Ward was able to link with his college teammate and receiver, Xavier Restrepo, during the preseason. Unfortunately, Restrepo didn’t make the 53-man roster, but was brought back to the practice squad. The Titans receiver room has had major questions for quite some time. Restrepo might get a chance to make an impact at the NFL level, especially if injuries come into play.

Indianapolis Colts

Khalil Herbert, running back

The Indianapolis Colts have just two healthy running backs as of now, that could change before Week 1, but that’s going to be a position to monitor. With that said, Khalil Herbert was a late season acquisition for the Cincinnati Bengals and could serve that same role again with the Colts. Jonathan Taylor is their guy, but with Tyler Goodson and Salvon Ahmed currently hurt, their depth will be tested.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jabbar Muhammad, defensive back

The Jacksonville Jaguars are putting a lot of pressure on Travis Hunter. He’ll have to be an elite weapon for Trevor Lawerence on offense while filling a massive vacancy on defense at cornerback. They can’t expect him to be superior at both each week, which is why a player like Jabbar Muhammad could get a chance. Muhammad had a breakout year with Washington back in 2023, but fizzled out with Oregon last season.

If depth continues to be an issue for the Jags’ secondary, I could see them turning to a rookie to see if they can get a fill in until next offseason.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Edwards, defensive back

The Kansas City Chiefs secondary has been in the spotlight for years. It hasn’t kept them from making Super Bowl runs, but it has been a continuing problem, the 2025 season no different. Edwards is a veteran with Super Bowl experience that will most certainly be an asset at some point this year.

Denver Broncos

A.T. Perry, wide receiver

A.T. Perry hasn’t played an NFL down since 2023 when he appeared in 10 games for the New Orleans Saints. That said, he also had nearly 250 receiving yards and four touchdowns that season. If there’s anybody that could use another weapon it’s Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Denver brought just five receivers onto the active roster. Perry’s one injury away from getting his shot.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jalen Reagor, wide receiver

It’s no surprise the LA Chargers have a receiver deficiency that needs immediate attention. Jalen Reagor may not save the receiving core, but he could certainly be an asset to Justin Herbert while Tre Harris and Quentin Johnson recover from injury. If they become liabilities this season, Reagor might get his one final chance at NFL success.

Las Vegas Raiders

Shedrick Jackson, wide receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver room is something to monitor as Jakobi Meyers demanded a trade away on roster cut day. While the Raiders haven’t actively shopped him, if they don’t agree on an extension he could end up dealt before the trade deadline. And with that, a new receiver could fill in, specifically Shedrick Jackson.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Tre Flowers, defensive back

Tre Flowers is a player that could ultimately find a role with the Chicago Bears if injuries become a problem in the secondary. Though he only played in five games last year, he’s been a core veteran in the secondary since his rookie season. The Bears could turn to him if they’re in desperate need of help.

Detroit Lions

Dan Skipper, offensive lineman

The Detroit Lions waived Dan Skipper, only to bring him back to the practice squad. You only do that if you not only see value, but see potential depth needed. The Lions certainly have a need for depth on their offensive line. Frank Ragnow retired from the Lions earlier this offseason so preserving veteran experience might serve them well this season.

Green Bay Packers

Jaylin Simpson, defensive back

The Green Bay don’t have an immediate need at cornerback like they do at safety. Their current depth is depleted by some training camp injuries. If they spill over into the regular season, it could open a chance for Jaylin Simpson to be elevated off the practice squad. Last season, he floated around practice squads. This year, he could finally get a chance to make an NFL squad.

Minnesota Vikings

Lucky Jackson, wide receiver

To say the Minnesota Vikings need a wide receiver is an understatement. If J.J. McCarthy is to be anything close to solid this year, he needs help and right now that could come from the practice squad. Lucky Jackson was a bubble roster player this preseason but was ultimately cut. If they don’t solve their depth issue, they could look at Jackson as a short term option.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Geron Christian, offensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys could use some veteran leadership on the offensive line, which is why Geron Christian could be an asset down the line. If one of the youngsters struggles, he could get elevated off the practice and if there’s any injuries, he’ll probably be the first one to get a crack at it. Christian has floated around several teams in his NFL career so his experience is only an asset.

Philadelphia Eagles

Terrace Marshall Jr., wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles have a solid receiving core, but they could be banged up. If injuries become a problem, training camp stand out Terrace Marshall Jr. could get the call up in relief. He had seven catches for 66 years this preseason. In his NFL career, he’s played on the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders. His best season was in 2022, but has since flamed out. Philadelphia could be a shot at redemption.

Washington Commanders

Donovan Edwards, running back

The Washington Commanders quickly moved on from Brian Robinson Jr. Austin Ekeler is the projected starter and after that, there’s room for a player to step up. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the seventh-rounder that burst on the scene. But if depth becomes an issue, Edwards, the former Michigan standout, could have a role.

New York Giants

Raheem Layne, defensive back

The New York Giants are fairly healthy to start the season, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change. If depth becomes a problem particularly in their secondary, Raheem Layne could have a shot at getting elevated off the practice squad.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Henderson, defensive back

The Atlanta Falcons don’t have an immediate need for a cornerback, but down the road Henderson could be an option for them if the injuries pile up. Henderson has had an odd NFL career, which has featured stops with Jacksonville and Carolina. He only has three career interceptions since being drafted in 2020.

New Orleans Saints

Easton Kilty, offensive lineman

The New Orleans Saints could face some depth with its offensive line this year if they do, they could turn to rookie Easton Kilty. They already have one rookie on the offensive line in Kelvin Banks Jr. I wouldn’t be shocked if Kilty got a chance to play at some point this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bryce Hall, defensive back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are solid all around and really only have depth issues with their receiver room. The only other position group that’s thin is defensive back. Bryce Hall may not be the long term answer, but he could very well be a player that steps up for the Bucs’ defense. Look for his name to get called in times of desperate need.

Carolina Panthers

Brandon Walton, offensive line

The Carolina Panthers could have some depth issues with their offensive lineman. Brandon Walton is the only lineman on the practice squad with real experience so it’s possible he gets a chance this year. Bryce Young needs some protection and they may have to turn to the practice squad for depth.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Elijah Simmons, defensive lineman

The Arizona Cardinals have a serious problem with their defensive line, specifically their defensive tackle. Calais Campbell is essentially their only healthy defensive tackle, which isn’t ideal considering he’s closing in on 40 years old. That’s why Elijah Simmons just might get a chance to play. Walter Nolen III is injured and with lack of depth, Simmons is a viable candidate to get that shot.

Los Angeles Rams

Tanner Ingle, defensive back

The Los Angeles Rams have just three safeties on the active roster and two more on the practice squad, including Tanner Ingle. If the defensive injuries seep into the secondary, Ingle could get a chance to play as a rookie. He was a stand out at North Carolina State and could translate that to success in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Chosen, wide receiver

Robbie Chosen is a veteran receiver that just might get one more season out of his lengthy career, with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s floated around all over, playing with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have some injury problems already and if that continues to be a problem in their receiver room it could force them to turn to Chosen off their practice squad.

Seattle Seahawks

Anthony Tyus III, running back

The Seahawks have three active running backs with their fourth-stringer on the injured reserve list. Seattle could face some depth issues down the road and if they do, they could turn to Anthony Tyus III who had a solid season with Ohio University in 2024.