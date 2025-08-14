Patriots can't afford to suffer Mike Vrabel's worst instincts with TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson isn’t the type of back that you have to ease into the situation in New England. As much as Mike Vrabel may want to ease the rookie in before fully unleashing him, what we saw from Henderson in his preseason debut says otherwise. He needed just 12 seconds, one touch, to flex his big play ability and why the Patriots should be oozing with excitement at yet another weapon for Drake Maye.

Henderson took the opening kickoff back against the Washington Commanders last week and it showed not only did the Patriots make the right move in drafting him with their first pick in the second round, but they shouldn’t hesitate to let him be the feature back in the offense next year. When the team needs a play, Henderson showed during his time at Ohio State that he will always deliver.

The New England Patriots got their feature back without realizing it, it’s time to unleash him

What Henderson did at Ohio State probably was forgotten about. Will Howard transferred in to save the quarterback room from the Kyle McCord mistake the Buckeyes thought they made. Jeremiah Smith became the most explosive freshman in college football and Quinshon Judkins transferred in, adding unnecessary depth to the roster.

But Henderson was a player that didn’t need a running mate. The Buckeyes added Judkins because they wanted to build a championship roster. That took snaps away from him and probably saved him for his professional career. Now he’s ready to be the feature back for the Patriots and there’s no way Vrabel is considering taking his time in getting Henderson involved in this offense.

All the talk of this team has been about getting Drake Maye weapons and help on the offensive side of the ball. There's no need to delay what could be the key to unlocking Maye too. Having a solid running game goes a long way, and Henderson is ready to be the featured guy. Rhamondre Stevenson regressed last year. When the Patriots drafted Henderson, the plan was to probably have him split snaps with Stevenson.

The plan has to change now, it's no longer a secret what Henderson will be in the NFL. He is the most obvious weapon to unleash. No need to slowly work Henderson into the game plan. In his preseason debut, he proved exactly why he should be starting Week 1 and why he doesn’t need an easing in period. He’s ready right now to elevate this offense.