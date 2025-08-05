Projecting the next 3 NFL stars to break the league with a Parsons-style trade demand

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt quite the shock last week when Micah Parsons, after months of stalled contract negotiations, officially requested a trade. He went in-depth in a social media statement, outlining exactly how Dallas fumbled what should have been simple, amicable negotiations.

Whether Dallas actually follows through on the trade request is another matter entirely (spoiler: they won't), but Parsons has made life very uncomfortable for Cowboys fans and the front office. Jerry Jones is entirely to blame for letting it get to this point, but Parsons' trade request is only the latest in a long line of NFL stars attempting to exert leverage over an unfavorable situation.

Terry McLaurin is in the middle of a trade request with the Washington Commanders right now. Myles Garrett asked out of the Cleveland Browns organization a few months ago, only to turn around and sign a supermassive contract. It's the name of the game in 2025.

These NFL stars could take a page out of Parsons' book in the coming year.

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prior to his injury-plagued 2024 campaign, Chris Godwin put up 1,000-plus yards in four of his last five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Mike Evans inching closer to retirement, Godwin's importance in Tampa has not waned. He's an elite WR2 at full strength and a cornerstone of the organization. He's also slated to become a free agent in 2027 without a new deal.

Godwin, fresh off signing a three-year, $66 million contract with club options, will want to discuss new terms in 2026, when he's on the verge of his age-30 season. Like we're seeing with McLaurin in Washington, teams are often hesitant to sign aging wide receivers to huge long-term contracts. Evans' future beyond this season is already in doubt; Tampa will have a lot on its plate next summer. Is paying Godwin worth it to keep an aging core together? The remains to be seen.

This season will go a long way toward establishing what exactly Godwin's value is. If he can bounce back and put up another 1,000-yard campaign, the Bucs lose leverage — especially with Evans' future hanging in the balance. Godwin has a strong connection to Baker Mayfied, a quarterback playing career-best football in the middle of his prime. Mayfield will also be looking for a new contract in 2026, but it's hard to imagine Tampa fumbling that opportunity unless things get weird. Surely Mayfield will petition to keep Godwin, though negotiations are bound to get tricky (again) despite the QB's best efforts.

DE Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter was traded to the Houston Texans this summer, where he promptly landed an extension that will pay him $55.1 million through the 2026 season. While that ostensibly sets up Hunter for a clean two-year run in Houston, the 30-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler — with three straight under his belt. There's a chance he wants more long-term money next summer. Whether the Texans actually want to give it to him is another matter entirely.

Houston is generally pretty good about taking care of its players, but Hunter lies uncomfortably close to the intersection of elite production and imminent decline. Comfortable switching between various spots on the D-line, he finished last season with 46 tackles, 23 QB hits and 12.0 sacks as the head of the snake for Minnesota's excellent defense. That was not enough for the Vikings to feel good about paying him, so his long-term outlook in Houston is far from stable.

With contract numbers for elite defenders ballooning across the league, it's not unreasonable to think that Hunter might want another pay raise — or at least a lengthier contract — once this season concludes, especially if he remains in peak form. As such, Texans fans need to keep an eye peeled on this front.

FS Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

Jessie Bates III is another 2027 free agent who will want his money situation handled well in advance. The 28-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowl safety and the cornerstone of a much-improved Atlanta Falcons defense. Bates' importance to this Falcons team is difficult to overstate, both on and off the field. He's a natural leader and one hell of a player. Atlanta would be remiss to let him go.

And yet, in today's market, all the best players are looking for historic payment. There's a world in which Bates wants to become the highest-paid safety of all time a year from now, at which point the Falcons would need to think long and hard about his value, both short- and long-term.

If Bates' demands get lofty, there's a good chance negotiations stall and a trade request becomes likely. The Falcons aren't exactly known to drop top-dollar contracts up and down the roster, especially on defense. This is a team attempting to get younger, to go all-in on a promising youth movement. Bates might not fit the puzzle in 2026 and beyond.