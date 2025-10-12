Put Myles Garrett on back of a milk carton after strange disappearance vs Steelers

Hello, police? Yes, I'd like to report a pass-rusher gone missing. His name is Myles Garrett, the self-proclaimed best defensive player in football who held the Cleveland Browns hostage, requesting a trade out of town during Super Bowl media week. No, he's still in Cleveland, but only because he received a record-breaking contract to play for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Garrett has long been the only active voice in his rivalry against Pittsburgh Steelers sack artist TJ Watt. Garrett has held his own, and could finish his career with more sacks than Watt and better advanced statistics to boot. As for accolades, Garrett is a six-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Player of the Year back in 2023. Watt is a four-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and also has a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name, which he won back in 2021.

Watt and Garrett are inseparable at this stage of their careers. Both are on the other side of 30, and playing against father time. Both received enormous contracts this offseason, and are up for DPOY awards each and every year. Due to the Browns-Steelers rivalry, they face each other twice a year in pressure-packed AFC North games.

With that in mind, where the heck was Garrett in Week 6? Your guess is as good as mine.

Myles Garrett talked a big game and didn't deliver

Myles Garrett talked a big game prior to Week 6's game against the Steelers, a team he has had plenty of success against. Garrett has 13 sacks and a forced fumble against Pittsburgh in his career. However, he couldn't add to that tally on Sunday, registering no sacks and just two tackles against a Steelers offensive line that kept him busy.

Prior to this week, I wrote about how Rodgers' quick release could be a problem for the Browns and Garrett. Given the Steelers had a bye week to prepare for one of the best defenses in the NFL, it should come as no surprise that Pittsburgh's offensive line – which was a question mark heading into this game – had arguably its best performance of the year. This includes left tackle Broderick Jones, a former first-round pick bordering on bust status, who now much be re-evaluated after being a big part in the Steelers plan to shut down Garrett.

Broderick Jones may have just played his best game as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Parker Abate (@SNParker_) October 12, 2025

We don't know if Jones is the Steelers tackle of the future, but at the very least Pittsburgh can rely on him enough to keep Rodgers off his back. The expectations are lower for Jones this season. In his last two games against a blitz-happy Vikings team and now Garrett, he has answered the call.

The Steelers have also kept in extra help, like tight ends Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington, to chip and block key pass rushers at the line of scrimmage. In max protect, the Steelers trust their targets to create enough separation. This includes DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith and, when healthy, Calvin Austin III.

Does Garrett's ghosting give TJ Watt a rivalry edge?

Garrett has started 15 games against the Steelers in his career, while Watt has played in 15 games against the Browns. This helps us dive into the numbers a bit deeper. While Garrett's overall impact in games against Pittsburgh is undeniable, Watt does have a slight edge head-to-head. Watt has 17.5 sacks, 49 solo tackles and 29 assists against Cleveland. He also has two fumble recoveries and an interception. That suggests Watt has created more pressure against Browns quarterbacks.

Still, it's important to take these numbers in context. Watt has played primarily against bad Browns quarterbacks. This is the same team that has had 41 starting QBs since 1999 if you count Dillon Gabriel. While the Steelers have been anything but solid at QB since Ben Roethlisberger retired...they still had Ben Roethlisberger. Garrett first played against the Steelers in 2017. Big Ben retired after the 2021 season.

Garrett has done more with less against a far superior passer than the Browns have ever had. Watt has taken advantage of Cleveland's shortcomings, and the Steelers defense feasted as a result. After Sunday's win, Watt is 11-3-1 against the Browns in his career.

Garrett talks a big game because he has to. Watt, who has rarely done anything but compliment the Browns star, lets his numbers do the talking.