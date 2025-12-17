Ranking Aaron Rodgers suitors who have definitely fallen for Steelers fool's gold

At 8-6, the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers are in prime position to make the postseason once again in 2025. When Rodgers signed on the dotted line this past offseason, it was assumed he was doing so to make one final run with a coach he respects in Mike Tomlin. That could still be the case, but it's no longer a sure thing.

Rodgers isn't the player he once was, but he's proven he can still lead an offense thanks to the mastery of an offense built to his strengths. If he chooses to play again in 2026, he'll have an abundance of suitors in a lackluster quarterback market.

Where might Aaron Rodgers land in 2026? Best of the rest

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

If Rodgers does decide to play in 2026, it will not be for an up-and-coming pretender. Rather, Rodgers would have to believe he has another chance at the postseason. That eliminates teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, for example, both of whom are looking for their quarterback of the future rather than a grizzly veteran who can perhaps take them to the next level.

Kansas City Chiefs

The only reason the Chiefs are on this list is due to Patrick Mahomes season-ending knee injury. It's unclear exactly how long Mahomes will be out, but the Chiefs could use a veteran backup they can count on just in case Mahomes isn't ready to go at the start of the 2026 season. Rodgers would thrive in Andy Reid's system, but I have a hard time believing he'd sign up to start a couple games at best. Barring a setback for Mahomes this offseason, it's unlikely Rodgers signs up for a Super Bowl run in Kansas City, as entertaining as it might be.

Grade the fit: C-

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons reached for Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft despite signing Kirk Cousins that same offseason. The draft decision received plenty of blowback at the time, and it hasn't aged well since Penix Jr. has looked just as injury-prone as he was at Washington. Cousins remains under contract for now, and is a more likely short-term option than Rodgers. Even should the Falcons keep Raheem Morris as their head coach, pairing him with a 42-year-old Rodgers isn't a recipe for success in the NFC South.

Grade the fit: C

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are done with Tua Tagovailoa, as they benched the Alabama product following his Monday night clunker against the Steelers. That means they need a new quarterback. Should Mike McDaniel remain the head coach beyond this season, Rodgers could be a decent fit in the Dolphins offense. McDaniel is a member of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, after all. That being said, Miami isn't particularly close to contending in a suddenly-crowded AFC East. Signing Rodgers won't put them over the top of, say, the Bills and Patriots. The system is a good fit, but the team is a stretch.

Grade the fit: C+

Grading the favorites to sign Aaron Rodgers in 2026

Washington Commanders v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 | Ellen Schmidt/GettyImages

Minnesota Vikings

Rodgers was enamored with the idea of playing for the Vikings just last offseason. Per reports, Minnesota's front office discussed the possibility of bringing him in to compete with JJ McCarthy after losing Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks. A year later, and McCarthy has not shown he can be the Vikings quarterback of the future. If Rodgers were open to playing in Minnesota this time around, perhaps he'd have a little more sway. But, given the Vikings struggles in 2025 on multiple fronts, does Rodgers want to take the risk that his final season in the NFL could end in disaster?

Grade the fit: B-

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are Super Bowl favorites as of this writing. A pairing with Sean McVay would be a dream for Rodgers, but the Rams interest is fully dependent on Matthew Stafford's short-term plan. Stafford is not built like Rodgers, Joe Flacco or Tom Brady before him. He is unlikely to play into his early-40's, if only due to the beating he took with those lowly Detroit Lions teams. Stafford has been sacked more than most quarterbacks over his illustrious, Hall-of-Fame caliber career. If he were to step away – let's say following a Super Bowl victory, in this case – it'd be understandable. It'd also make a lot of sense for the Rams to place a call to Rodgers to gauge his interest in leading one of the best teams in the NFL, one final time.

Grade the fit: B+

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signed Philip Rivers off the street to start this past Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, which they narrowly lost, 18-16. Shane Steichen trusted a veteran like Rivers more than any of the Colts other options once Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury. Add in the fact that Jones is a free agent after this season, and there's a good argument to be made that Rodgers ought to explore a late-career revival in Indy. Steichen is one of the best play-callers in the business, and the Colts have built a strong roster that is literally a quarterback away from a playoff run. Assuming they need to fill that position this offseason, expect some buzz around a Rodgers pairing.

Grade the fit: A-

Pittsburgh Steelers make the most sense to re-sign Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

I admittedly had my doubts about the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers pairing when he initially signed. The Steelers offensive line is young, but improving quickly. They lacked weapons on the outside, but the recent additions of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen have made a big difference, at least in terms of professionalism and route-running.

As much as Steelers fans are tired of being stuck in NFL purgatory, it seems unlikely the Rooney family will move on from Mike Tomlin after this season if he makes the postseason once again. To do so, Tomlin's team will win the AFC North, an accomplishment they do not take lightly. Winning the North is always the goal heading into the season for Pittsburgh. For Rodgers, leading the Steelers to division paydirt will provide him favorable treatment in the organization, and with the fanbase.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh. It's fair to expect the Steelers to take a quarterback fairly early, but this year's class has taken a dramatic step back from what it once was. Keeping Rodgers around while retooling on the fly – specifically in the trenches – makes a lot of sense, even if it's painful for some Steelers fans.

Grade the fit: A