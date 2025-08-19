Ravens coming to Jaire Alexander realization the Packers knew all along

The Baltimore Ravens' secondary plagued the team for much of last season. To help address this problem, the Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. While Alexander is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the league, he is also injury-prone, and the Ravens are learning that the hard way.

Unfortunately, Alexander has been missing practice with a knee injury he's been dealing with for years.

Alexander had his knee drained in July. He missed 10 games in 2024 with a knee injury that eventually required surgery. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) August 18, 2025

As noted in the tweet, Alexander had his knee drained this summer and missed the end of last season with knee surgery. Alexander missed 10 games last season and the same amount in 2023. For cornerbacks, especially knee injuries can be career-altering, given the lateral speed needed to excel at the position. Undoubtedly, not being able to practice is a concern for Alexander and the Ravens as the season nears. The Packers likely released the Charlotte native with this injury concern in mind.

Jaire Alexander's injury update is concerning, but the Ravens have the personnel to soften the blow

While this update is less than promising, signing Alexander was far from a mistake for the Ravens. The 27-year-old cornerback is on a one-year deal worth $6 million ($2 million of this deal being incentives), making it a low-risk gamble for Baltimore. Furthermore, the Ravens didn't put all their eggs in one basket; they also signed Chidobe Awuzie this offseason and drafted safety Malaki Starks.

2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins showed promise at the cornerback position last year and is poised for a bigger role in year two. The Ravens' secondary depth is certainly a strength and something that will benefit them as they navigate Alexander's injury.

Despite giving up the second-most passing yards for the season, Baltimore actually gave up the fewest passing yards in the final seven games last year. Many of the Ravens' early shortcomings came due to Brandon Stephens and Marcus Williams giving up some massive plays. Plus, 33-year-old defensive coordinator Zach Orr should take some strides in his second year.

The point is that this is a talented and revamped secondary, one that can withstand Alexander missing time or not playing at an elite level.

Signing Alexander was always a calculated risk for the Ravens, given that he was coming off knee surgery. Regardless, the Ravens were, of course, hoping that the Louisville product would be healthy and able to return to his elite level of play.

Having one of their projected starting cornerbacks banged up before the season begins is a tough blow, no matter the team's surrounding talent. Overall, Ravens fans should be cautiously optimistic about Alexander's impact this season, and this update is certainly concerning.