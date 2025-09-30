Regrading the top-10 NFL free agent signings after one month

The NFL had a crazy offseason in terms of player movement. The highlight came right before the start of the season, when the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, making the latter a Super Bowl favorite. The Jacksonville Jaguars sent a hefty price in the NFL Draft to pick Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. In Seattle, the changes continued as they sent Geno Smith packing, pairing him back up with his old coach Pete Carroll.

As much movement as there was, free agency was relatively quiet. With so many teams having ample cap space, most were able to re-sign their biggest players. Of the top 30 free agents we ranked in February, the top two on that list re-signed (Tee Higgins and Trey Smith). It was already a weak class with lots of money to go around.

We’re looking at the top-10 players who got big deals this offseason and re-grading those deals. Some notable exceptions that deserve recognition include Daniel Jones, which would be an A+ for the Indianapolis Colts and is getting some early MVP consideration. Aaron Rodgers has behaved himself in Pittsburgh, and they are in first place in the AFC North. On the other side of the coin, Russell Wilson has already been benched, and Jaxson Dart looks much better running that Giants offense. Cam Robinson signed with the Houston Texans to replace Laremy Tunsil, and he’s already been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The top 10 deals this offseason all have an average value over $18 million per season. Let’s start with the biggest deal given out, even if it does have some loopholes.

1. Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks

Three years, $100.5 million

We mentioned earlier that the Seattle Seahawks traded once draft bust Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. They replaced their starter with another former bust in Sam Darnold. The USC standout was returning to the West Coast after a wildly successful year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold was expected to get an astronomical salary this past offseason, but two absolute failures to fumble what was a fun Vikings season hurt his value. He was still the most lucrative contract signed by a free agent changing teams this offseason.

Darnold signed for three years and a hair over $100 million. Agents will tell you he gets $55 million in guarantees, but there are ways the Seahawks can get out of the deal after this season with minimal penalty.

It doesn’t look like they will have to use that option. Darnold has been really good so far this season. He’s built an amazing connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who became their number one after the departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Most didn’t know what to expect from the Seahawks this season, but they are 3-1 and tied for the top of the NFC North.

End-of-September Grade: A

2. Milton Williams

New England Patriots

Four years, $104 million

The Milton Williams saga this offseason was insane. There were legitimate reports that he was signing with the Carolina Panthers. Then, it came out that he was actually heading north, playing for the New England Patriots, who were preparing for an offseason spending spree.

So far, so good. Milton Williams hasn’t done anything exceptionally flashy to start his Patriots career, but he has made a few plays when it matters. With 53 seconds left against the Miami Dolphins, Williams recorded a sack on fourth down to secure the win.

The Patriots' defense has been up and down under new head coach Mike Vrabel, but Williams has been worth the investment so far. Some were surprised that he commanded more than $100 million, but the Patriots are hoping to pay for future performance.

There’s still more here for Williams to do, but getting two sacks against the Dolphins and being a general anchor on the defensive line is what the Patriots are looking for.

End-of-September Grade: B

3. Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams

Two years, $44 million

Davante Adams shocked many this offseason when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Some thought he might follow Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh, who desperately needs wide receiver help. However, the opportunity to play in this offense and the compensation he was receiving were too good to pass up.

The Rams said goodbye to legendary receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, as injuries took away much of what made him special. Adams doesn’t have that issue. While he’s definitely a veteran who can teach Puka Nacua how to be a star, Adams still has plenty left to contribute to a team despite that very strange year in New Jersey last season.

Adams has scored in three straight games at the time of this writing. He’s helped the Rams sit atop the NFC West with 17 receptions for 269 yards and those three touchdowns.

Adams’ role in this offense is very clear. Nacua is going to get a majority of the targets, and Kyren Williams will be the engine that moves the ball down the field. Adams shows up when the team needs a play and the defense forgets he’s there. It’s a great role that he’s playing very well so far.

End-of-September Grade: A-

4. Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots

Three Years, $63.5 million

Are we adding offseason distraction to this list? If we are, this one needs to be graded on a scale. The nonsense with Cardi B aside, Stefon Diggs brings what the New England Patriots have been looking for all decade. He’s the number one they couldn’t seem to sign or draft. So far, the results are still mixed.

Diggs finally had a breakout game in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots' offense dominated the field, and Drake Maye was finally living up to the hype. In that game, Diggs had six catches for 101 yards.

Grading this contract right now feels really unfair. He was coming off a torn ACL that he suffered with the Texans last season. It was always going to take some time for him to build up his strength and speed. However, we have to acknowledge it’s been a slow start.

Nobody is worried about Stefon Diggs in New England, and this could easily turn into an A by the end of the season. However, for now, this signing is average at best.

End-of-September Grade: C

5. Dan Moore

Tennessee Titans

Four years, $82 million

The Tennessee Titans wanted to make major wholesale changes to the offsense this offseason. Doing their best to surround rookie Cam Ward with protection and weapons, the Titans added guard Kevin Zeitler, wide receivers Van Jefferson and Tyler Locker, backup quarterback Brandon Allen, and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. That last one was by far the most expensive.

After a tumultuous stint in Pittsburgh, Moore became a free agent this offseason. Many were surprised that he was expected to get big money. Then when the number revealed itself to be $82 million on a four-year commitment, jaws were on the floor.

So far, the doubters have been proven right. Moore has allowed three sacks and committed three penalties in four games. He’s also seen himself on the injury report, which is never a good sign for an offensive tackle.

The Titans were desperate to find offensive line help. When Ronnie Stanley re-signed in Baltimore, there wasn’t much out there, but this has been a disaster so far. Many of us could have told the Titans this wasn’t the route to take.

End-of-September Grade: D

6. Justin Fields

New York Jets

Two years, $20 million

Many in football circles were shocked when the New York Jets said goodbye to Aaron Rodgers just to give Justin Fields starting quarterback money. It’s one thing to go for the cheap option like the New Orleans Saints or the developmental route like the Minnesota Vikings, but the Jets got an expensive project in Justin Fields. This was a guy who couldn’t beat out Russell Wilson in a QB competition.

In four weeks with the Jets, we’ve see all the elements of a Justin Fields experience. He’s had a few bonehead plays that caused turnovers, he missed a game due to injury, and he’s kept the Jets in games with his feet and dynamic throws.

Unfortunately, the Jets are currently sitting at 0-4 after Fields’ comeback attempt came up short against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. The flash needs to come with some filler if the Jets are going to climb out of this hole and become respectable.

How does one grade Fields’ performance so far? He’s definitely proven to be a starting-caliber quarterback, showing the Jets were right to take a chance on him at the price they did, but they are also winless.

End-of-September Grade: B-

7. Aaron Banks

Green Bay Packers

Four years, $77 million

Lost in the Micah Parsons saga is the Green Bay Packers' pricey offensive line addition. The Packers are giving Aaron Banks close to $20 million per season to play guard. He’s one of the most expensive players at his position. It makes sense for the Packers to invest in protecting Jordan Love. He’s already had some injuries, but did they make the right move in signing Banks away from the San Francisco 49ers?

So far, no. Banks has yet to start and finish a game in his first month in Green Bay. The Packers signed Banks to protect Love, but he can’t do that from the trainer’s room. Right now, he’s dealing with a groin injury. He’s had multiple other ailments this season already.

It’s hard to evaluate a player who can’t stay on the field, but the grade can’t be good to start. The embarrassing tie against the Dallas Cowboys might not have happened if Banks suits up.

That is what’s so frustrating for Packers fans. Banks is a good player who was legitimately going to help their team. Him getting hurt multiple times already cannot be a sign of things to come. They already have fans looking at what it would cost to get out of this contract next offseason, and it’s not pretty.

End-of-September Grade: D

8. Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals

Four years, $76.4 million

The Arizona Cardinals wanted to put themselves on the map this season. They came into the season with hype, hoping to build a winner around quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon. Some of the pieces felt like they were coming together, and they signed Super Bowl champ Josh Sweat to finalize the adjustments to the defense.

Sweat is holding his end of the bargain so far. He’s proven to be the disruptive pass rush threat the Cardinals are paying for. He has three sacks so far this season, and he added two forced fumbles, one in the Cardinals' win against the Panthers and another this past week against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals have to love what they are getting from Sweat so far. He’s going to be an anchor piece on this defense moving forward.

As for the Cardinals themselves, they have some serious issues to solve. Sitting at 2-2 after a 2-0 start, the headlines are not what they want, with questions surrounding Marvin Harrison III. However, Sweat is staying out of the headlines completely.

End-of-September Grade: A

9. Charvarius Ward

Indianapolis Colts

Three years, $54 million

We talk about market value for positions all the time, but it’s hard to remember what happened this offseason at the cornerback position. Four cornerbacks signed for the same terms. Obviously, the details and guarantees are different, but the terms are exactly the same. Three years for $54 million, averaging $18 million per season. We’re not discussing Byron Murphy’s contract since it was a re-sign with the Vikings. We also left off Carlton Davis, as we have him ranked 11th on this list.

Let’s start with Charvarius Ward. The Colts made major changes to the secondary this offseason, adding Ward and safety Xavien Howard. It’s working so far. The Colts in the top half of the league, allowing just over 20 points per game. It’s a big reason why they are 3-1 and taking over the AFC South despite coming into the season without expectations.

Ward has allowed seven receptions against him so far this season, but they’ve averaged fewer than seven yards per catch. He’s in a really good spot to keep things in front of him.

The Colts could be the surprise of the NFL season, and Ward’s big contract is looking like a bargain so far.

End-of-September Grade: B+

10. Paulson Adebo

New York Giants

Four years, $54 million

The fourth cornerback here making $18 million per season is Paulson Adebo of the New York Giants. The Giants were really hoping for better results so far this season, but they did get their first win on Sunday in an upset of the Los Angeles Chargers.

There is throwing a cornerback to the wolves with his feet to the fire and whatever other expression you want to use, then there’s what the Giants are doing to Adebo. According to PFF , Adebo has played the most snaps of any cornerback in the NFL this season. He’s played just under 300 snaps in four games. This is untenable for him.

He’s allowed 17 receptions so far, which is bad, but under the circumstances, it’s almost expected. He’s tied with Cooper DeJean for most tackles at the position.

We’re going to be generous with this grade because of what the Giants are putting on this player’s shoulders. Under better circumstances, he could excel. The Giants just aren’t a “better circumstance.”

End-of-September Grade: B