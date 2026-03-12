Saints made Alvin Kamara intentions clear when they moved on from Cameron Jordan

The departure of a long-time defensive star signals the end of an era, setting the stage for major roster turnover this offseason.

If the start of free agency is any indication, the New Orleans Saints appear ready for a clean slate — and with it, an overhauled roster. As the NFL's legal tampering period opened on Monday, the team ponced on one of the top running backs available in Travis Etienne. The former Jacksonville Jaguars rusher signed a four-year, $52 million deal after posting his third 1,000-yard season at just 27 years old, and he seems poised to be the Saints workhorse entering the 2026 season.

But that creates a conflict: Alvin Kamara is still on this roster, leaving fans to wonder if the 30-year-old is on his way out of the Big Easy. Some could argue a one-two punch of Etienne and Kamara would be deadly, but you really have to just look at the departure of veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan to realize that this is more the forced ending of an era than just re-tooling the team.

New Orleans' first-round selection from 2014 is hitting the free agent market with a projected $6.7 million price tag. But with the Baltimore Ravens signing pass rusher Trey Hendrickson for $28 million per season and $60 million guaranteed over four seasons, Jordan's ask could definitely exceed New Orleans' budget.

Also, at 36 years old, it's about time the Saints found younger pass rushing talent despite his 10.5-sack 2025 campaign. If they haven't brought him back already, then he's not returning at all. The same is likely for Kamara, but a different kind of movement will be necessary.

Alvin Kamara's days as a New Orleans Saint are numbered — and it's not his fault

Alvin Kamara runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kamara was the Saints' primary backfield option for the last nine years, piling up 7,250 career rushing yards and 86 total touchdowns. With just one year left on his current deal, he comes with a $10.5 million cap hit that the team may not find worth it with Etienne taking the bulk of carries.

If a trade is in the cards, the third-round pick from 2017 should fetch a decent return from any number of RB-needy teams that missed out on top free agents like Etienne or Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

However, 2025 was a career worst for Kamara (471 yards and one TD in 11 games), so whichever franchise does acquire him will be rolling the dice on his usefulness. At 30 years old, his durability and explosiveness may come into question. But despite all that, New Orleans' decision appears to have already been made. It's just a matter of time until a deal comes together.

Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough is going to need weapons he can rely on long-term, and Kamara simply just doesn't fit that bill. Paired with Etienne, Shough and the Saints can see a clearer future for the offense.

That doesn't mean Kamara doesn't still have a lot to give for another team. He could very well be the missing piece for a squad looking for veteran backfield abilities. Whether he gets revenge on his likely-to-be old team elsewhere is yet to be seen.