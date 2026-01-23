Seahawks GM John Schneider's 4 moves that won him Executive of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks had as good of a 2025 season as you could ask for and to cap it all off, John Schneider was named the Executive of the Year for his rapid turnaround of the Seahawks. He didn’t win this award simply for trading Geno Smith and then signing Sam Darnold this past offseason, though that was some of his best work of the 2025 season. There’s a list of moves Schneider made that not only earned him executive of the year, but also has the Seahawks within arms reach of a Super Bowl appearance.

Schneider has held the title of at least general manager since 2010, when the Seahawks first hired Pete Carroll. It’s the first time since he joined the Seahawks that he’s won the award. From 2010-2023 he was GM and vice president. Last season, his title shifted to GM and president of football operations.

The 4 moves that landed John Schneider as the NFL’s top executive

Trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders

Don’t get me wrong, when the Seahawks finally ended their Russell Wilson era, Geno Smith did a decent job as a bridge option. He earned himself two extra years as the starter in Seattle after throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions in 2022 and leading Seattle to the playoffs.

He managed to look like a solid veteran the next two years in Seattle and his value was high enough to warrant a third-round pick in return. That return on investment looked even better after Smith looked like the worst quarterback this season. He had a league-high 17 interceptions, the second straight year of 15 or more interceptions.

It was the perfect time to offload Smith and was the first domino to fall in the Seahawks’ turnaround.

Signing Sam Darnold to replace Geno Smith

It was a risk to sign Sam Darnold, which is why the Seahawks offered a team-friendly deal. Not only did Darnold outplay his contract, but the Seahawks got a bargain deal. It just might win them a Super Bowl. Minnesota was playing hardball when it came to running it back with Darnold or turning things over to J.J. McCarthy. The latter was the wrong decision.

Just like with the Geno Smith deal, the Seahawks once again came out massive winners in a low-cost move. Darnold, though showing some inconsistencies at times, has largely been why the Seahawks are in position to play for a Super Bowl. Obviously that defense has been relentless as well. But in a division that had three playoff teams, all with 12 or more wins, it’s really hard to deny just how impactful Darnold was this year.

Drafting Grey Zabel to bolster offensive line, despite Laken Tomlinson loss

The Seahawks drafted Grey Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and it turned out to be the perfect move for a team that needed to upgrade their offensive line. Zabel wasn’t just a good draft pick, though. He was a great long term piece that should be around Seattle for some time. According to ESPN, Zabel was named to their first team all-rookie squad.

He started in 16 games with an 89.2 percent pass block win rate and an 83.1 percent win rate in run blocking. You can’t ask for much more out of a rookie starting guard. I guess you can thank the Dallas Cowboys for taking Tyler Booker off the board at 12, opening the door for Zabel to land in Seattle.

Re-signing Ernest Jones IV, fortifying the defense

One of the sneakiest moves Schneider had this offseason that probably doesn’t get enough credit is re-signing Ernest Jones IV to a three-year deal. Seattle traded for Jones from Tennessee last season and he had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. While he didn’t have career highs in tackles or sacks, he did get five interceptions, which is a career high. His rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams is the only other year he had more than one.

He also has a defensive touchdown with seven passes defended. What he’s done with this defense, including an interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, has been significant in their phenomenal season.

It’s easy to overlook a move like this because Jones was maybe a role player at best coming into the season. Now he’s a key piece in keeping this defense together. What Schneider has done ahead of this past season has set Seattle up for a run at the Lombardi Trophy. I’m not saying he’s the best executive in the NFL, but he figured it out better than any other GM.

He’s not the Executive of the Year just because of what he’s done, but the direction the Seahawks are headed, even after this season is over.