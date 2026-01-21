What a Super Bowl win would mean for the four QBs in conference championship weekend

Winning a Super Bowl is an accomplishment that means a lot for any NFL quarterback. Only 35 quarterbacks have ever gotten to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, showing just how difficult it is to win the Big Game.

While winning it all is a huge accomplishment for any quarterback, it'd be misleading to say winning it all means the same thing for everyone. The narratives for every quarterback will be different. Let's dive in and discuss what winning it all means for each quarterback set to play in Conference Championship Weekend.

Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

What a Super Bowl win would mean: Stidham is a legitimate starting quarterback

An argument can be made that no quarterback has more to gain over the next month than Jarrett Stidham of the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix's season-ending injury has thrust Stidham into the spotlight as the starting quarterback, giving him a golden opportunity to prove himself on the NFL's biggest stage.

An embarrassing loss in the AFC Championship Game wouldn't mean much to those who already consider him a career backup, but what if he channels his inner Nick Foles and leads the Broncos to a Super Bowl win? Sure, the defense and Sean Payton's coaching would likely have a lot to do with a Super Bowl win, but you can't win a Super Bowl without at least adequate quarterback play. Stidham doing so should help him find a starting job for next season at least.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

What a Super Bowl win would mean: Maye is the best Patriots quarterback not named Tom Brady

Whether it's Joe Montana, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers, NFL fans often debate who the second-greatest quarterback in NFL history is behind Tom Brady. Rarely do fans discuss the second-greatest quarterback in New England Patriots history behind Brady, though. A Super Bowl win could very well get Drake Maye that sort of recognition.

Is this a bit premature? Potentially, but let's go over our options. Drew Bledsoe is thought of as the second-best quarterback in Pats history by most, but what did he do that was so special in New England? Sure, he made a couple of Pro Bowls and even led the Pats to a Super Bowl, but he never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy as a starter and never won an MVP. There's a chance that in his second season, Maye will accomplish both of these feats.

Even without the longevity, there's a case to be made, and if Maye is able to win it all, he's going to eventually have the longevity to sooner than later be universally recognized as the second-greatest quarterback in Patriots history behind Brady.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

What a Super Bowl win would mean: Darnold is, in fact, an elite quarterback

Ever since Sam Darnold broke out last season with the Minnesota Vikings, most NFL fans have omitted him from the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks. I can understand the hesitancy for a guy whose career started so slowly and who has not yet played so well in important games, but if he's able to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, is there any more doubt?

Darnold has gone 14-3 in each of the last two regular seasons with over 4,000 passing yards and a Pro Bowl to his credit. He might turn the ball over more than you'd like, but his numbers scream elite quarterback, especially when he's consistently leading his team to wins.

I'm not saying a Super Bowl win will get him in the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen kind of tier, but why can't Darnold be in the same tier or even above guys seen as elite by most, like Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts with a Super Bowl win?

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

What a Super Bowl win would mean: Stafford is a surefire Hall of Famer

Eli Manning is in the Hall of Fame discussion solely because he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. If Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford is able to become the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls, how, with everything else he's accomplished, would he not be Hall of Fame-worthy?

Stafford is sixth in NFL history in passing yards (64,516) and seventh in passing touchdowns (423). That alone feels Hall of Fame worthy. Adding to that, Stafford has a Super Bowl on his resume, and he's the MVP favorite right now. Let's say Stafford wins another ring: he'll then be a two-time Super Bowl champion and an MVP winner with outstanding regular-season numbers. I'd argue he'd be a Hall of Famer whether he wins a Super Bowl or not, but a quarterback as good as Stafford having two Super Bowl wins and potentially an MVP would make him a surefire lock.

Stafford might not have as much to gain financially as a guy like Stidham, but his legacy will be completely cemented if he's able to win another Super Bowl.