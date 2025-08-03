Shedeur Sanders only has one thing left to do to take Browns starting job

The Cleveland Browns draft strategy may pay off, after all. Browns GM Andrew Berry selected two quarterbacks late in the draft, first taking Dillon Gabriel before finally relenting and adding Shedeur Sanders to the roster. Sanders has, by most accounts, outplayed Gabriel so far in training camp. He will undoubtedly receive more opportunities in preseason games if he is healthy. As it turns out, his path to starting experience during the regular season might not be so tough to navigate after all.

While Sanders fell to the fifth round – that occurred thanks to some questionable pre-draft interviews and the pressure that comes with drafting Deion Sanders' kid – he is a Day 2 talent, at worst. Anyone who watched Sanders play at Colorado knows that in the right system, he could prove a lot of pundits wrong. While we are not as high on him as Mel Kiper Jr. (no one is, frankly), he should not have been a fifth-round pick.

How can Shedeur Sanders earn the Cleveland Browns starting QB job?

The best path forward for Sanders it to be patient. The Browns have two veteran quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Neither of those signal-callers is a world beater, and they sure as hell aren't the QB of the future. Sanders may not be either, but the Browns have to find out one way or another. The same can be said about Gabriel, who still outranks Sanders for now. Gabriel has struggled in training camp, while Sanders has been consistent enough to impress Kevin Stefanski and the Browns coaching staff. That could give him the upper hand when the opportunity does come.

"Sanders has shown impressive accuracy, and though he hasn’t been razor-sharp every day, he’s had the best throw of the day on multiple practice days. The Browns have no plans to rush Sanders into anything and want him to continue developing in their offense. If Sanders can handle pressure and off-schedule plays over the next two weeks in preseason and joint practice settings, he could position himself to play late in the season," Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote.

So you're saying there's a chance: When will Shedeur Sanders start for the Browns?

It's August, and Browns fans are already talking about the 2026 season. That is not a good sign, and says a lot about the state of the franchise right now. Deshaun Watson isn't expected to play this year. Flacco and Pickett are placeholders at best. Gabriel and Sanders is the competition to watch during the season, because whoever turns more heads should get the first chance to play when it actually matters.

Given the hype around Sanders, it would be surprising if the Browns didn't give him a chance at some point. If he falls on his face, then at least Stefanski knows, and Cleveland can move forward with another plan at the position. Sanders was only a fifth-round pick, after all.

If I had to bet on when we may see Sanders, it would either be after their Week 9 bye week (so he'd face the Jets first) or in between Weeks 13 and 14, setting up a showdown with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.