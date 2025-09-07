Ball Don't Lie: Steelers, Chiefs targeted and more brutal calls from Week 1

It's Week 1 in the NFL, which means, predictably, a lot of confusion about the rulebook. This season, the league is instituting a few new rules, namely regarding what qualifies as a catch, and what doesn't. As one would imagine, there's going to be plenty of controversy about this new definition, as the new definition of a 'football move' include any act common to the game, such as when players “extend the ball forward, take an additional step, tuck the ball away and turn upfield, or avoid or ward off an opponent.”

That's incredibly vague, but somehow didn't make an appearance in this week's column. No, we'll save that for Week 2 and beyond, as officials never cease to amaze us. The worst calls are the ones even officiating crews cannot agree on, which is the theme of this week's piece. While it's no longer preseason, referees are just now getting into the flow.

Xaiver McKinney called for taunting against the Lions

Taunting calls are all subjective, and the same can be said about Xavier McKinney's play on Kalif Raymond of the Detroit Lions. These teams have a fierce NFC North rivalry, but on first look, it doesn't appear McKinney did anything over the line. No, the Packers safety merely stood over the Lions wide receiver, sending a brief message after Raymond tried to block him.

This was flagged for taunting on Packers safety Xavier McKinney. No Fun League is getting out of control pic.twitter.com/5f2uywNKhz — Sidelinr Sports (@sidelinrsports) September 7, 2025

McKinney made a 'point of emphasis' when standing over Raymond, which is an act the NFL is targeting this season as it pertains to taunting calls.

“Unsportsmanlike gestures like simulating or either shooting a gun or brandishing a gun, or inappropriate gestures like a throat slash, or unfortunate sexual gestures, those were up 133% so that is a point of emphasis,” NFL officiating rules analyst Walt Anderson said Thursday. “The officials have made it a point of emphasis to the clubs. It’s just one of those areas that the league wants to work actively on. There are plenty of ways for players to be able to celebrate, and they come up with some very unique and often entertaining ways so we want them to focus on those and not the inappropriate areas.”

While McKinney certainly didn't shoot a gun or slash his throat in Raymond's direction, it could be argued that by standings over him, the Packers star tried to make a point.

Chiefs have not one but two complaints

In the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, there were not one, but two questionable decisions Andy Reid and Co. may want to send to the league office. The first was far less consequential than the second. First, Travis Kelce was slapped in the helmet by Chargers offensive lineman Teair Tart. Technically, it should not matter if Tart hit Kelce with an open or closed fist. He intended to make contact with Kelce's head and send a message, which should've led to an automatic disqualification. Instead, Tart was allowed to stay in the game after a 15-yard penalty and a warning.

Tart smacks Kelce in the helmet pic.twitter.com/Qka81u9LZj — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 6, 2025

The second missed penalty occurred on a Chargers touchdown late in the fourth quarter, which all but put the game away. Los Angeles running back Najee Harris blocked a Chiefs defender coming around the outside in hopes of sacking Justin Herbert. Harris clearly had a hold of the Chiefs defender's jersey, but the running back wasn't called for holding.

Herbert found Quentin Johnston on that very play for the wideout's second touchdown of the game. The score all but put the Chiefs away.

Missed facemask against Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow had a tough day against the Cleveland Browns. While the Bengals would ultimately win the game, the high-powered Cincinnati offense barely made a purr, with Burrow completing 14-of-23 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals offense was largely held in check by the Browns, but Cleveland itself failed to score enough points for that effort to matter. The Bengals won, 17-16, in one of the more depressing offensive efforts of Week 1.

Along the way, though, it was Burrow and the Bengals which were screwed over in what could've been a drive-aiding call. Burrow was the victim of a facemask call, but the officials refused to give him a hand. As a result, the Bengals, again, scored just 17 points, and the officials gave the Browns all the more evidence they could be as physical as necessary with one of the faces of the NFL.

The helmet is quite literally behind Burrow's head, but what does it matter anyway?

Refs reverse course and call a penalty on Steelers' Jalen Ramsey

The Pittsburgh Steelers did wind up defeating the New York Jets on Sunday in Aaron Rodgers' return to the Meadowlands. However, such a victory was made tougher by a brutal call against Pittsburgh defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins as part of their deal for Ramsey, and signed him to a new extension. Ramsey, though over 30, remains one of the best cover corners in the NFL and can even play safety when called upon.

In the second half, Ramsey was called for an illegal low block as he tried to defend a Jets running play. Initially, the call was made against the Jets, which would've been a 15-yard punishment on a crucial third down. However, after regrouping with his fellow officials, the ref changed his mind and announced Ramsey as a culprit just seconds after initially claiming the Jets made the mistake. The entire play was confusing, and made worse via instant replay.

No way is this a “low block” penalty on Jalen Ramsey. Steelers getting SCREWED. pic.twitter.com/jNDOtPPPmX — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 7, 2025

I wouldn't go as far as to say the Jets should've been called for a penalty on this play, but Ramsey merely avoided a block and made a legal play on Jets running back Breece Hall. There is no issue here, though leave it to the officiating crew to make something out of nothing.