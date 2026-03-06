Steelers fans should hope these NFL Draft prospects fall to No. 21 after Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a serious retool after a disappointing first-round playoff loss last season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't look like he's coming back for one last ride with head coach Mike McCarthy and there are glaring holes at other key positions. The team will be able to address those needs in free agency but the upcoming NFL Draft will be a big opportunity to find some young stars that could provide long-term stability.

In Indianapolis, the Scouting Combine allowed coaching staffs and front offices to evaluate those potential stars. Many of them have been highly touted since the 2025 college season concluded, and others causing their stock to rise because of their performances in Indy. One such player that has been seen as a potential fix at QB for Pittsburgh is Alabama's Ty Simpson. The 23-year-old impressed enough to have multiple mock drafters project him as high as No. 21 overall. That would be considered a reach in the traditional sense and cost Pittsburgh an opportunity to select someone more properly rated at that spot and still address a position need.

Unlike Simpson, though, these four players would be fantastic value if they fell to the Steelers.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Pittsburgh needs a young WR2 that will eventually take the top role from DK Metcalf. The latter arguably disappointed last season and Steelers fans were actually missing the services of George Pickens. There are expected to be three to four wideouts taken in the first round, but whether Pittsburgh can land the best of them is less certain.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate, while officially ranked the No. 2 wideout by ESPN, has consistently been projected to go very early in the first round. I think that prediction will hold — probably No. 5 overall to the New York Giants — so that means Pittsburgh will be holding its breath for Lemon, who impressed in Indianapolis.

He's been projected to go as high as No. 12 and if that were to happen, then the Steelers would be stuck "settling" for Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Either way, Pittsburgh is in good position to land a speed demon who's been compared to Jordan Addison.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is considered the top cornerback in the draft and Pittsburgh is hardly the only team in need of reinforcements in the secondary. The 22-year-old has been projected as high as No. 4 to the Tennessee Titans, but if they or anyone else believes Clemson's Avieon Terrell is better, Pittsburgh could luck out.

Delane played a single season at LSU and spent the rest of his career at Virginia Tech. The SEC exposure can be credited for his stock rise, but that's no discount to his talents either. What could see him drop out of the top 15 is the fact that he played in 10 games last season and recorded just two interceptions. There is a bit more rolling of the dice on Delane than might meet the eye at the moment.

S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Again, Pittsburgh needs secondary help, but plenty of other teams are in the same boat. Thieneman is seen as a versatile player who can shut down deep threats and clamp up the running game. His 4.35 seconds on the 40-yard dash had many scouts wide-eyed, considering that was faster than Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs' combine times.

Thieneman hasn't seemed to be able to crack the Top 10 in mock drafts but that's to the Steelers' benefit. Any doubt in his overall game or even just his value ahead of the 21st pick keeps Pittsburgh within striking distance. Although it may force the team to trade up a few spots to ensure he wears the black and gold.

OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Steelers are expected to lose guard Isaac Seumalo to free agency and will have to find a replacement. If no option materializes ahead of April, general manager Omar Khan could turn to one of the best prospects in the draft.

Ioane is considered the top guard available, and Pittsburgh will be gambling on offensive line-needy teams like the Giants and Baltimore Ravens prioritizing other positions with their first picks of the draft. That's a very realistic scenario considering prospects mentioned above could very well be taken before Pittsburgh's on the clock. Khan will have options at No. 21, but this may be his most realistic shot at a top 15 prospect that slips within his grasp.