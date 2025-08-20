Steelers playing dangerous game with Gabe Davis as AFC threats loom

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their wide receiver corps, acquiring DK Metcalf in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks and trading George Pickens away to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers figure to have upgraded both on and off the field by going from Metcalf to Pickens, but the same problem they've had for several years now remains in place - they lack an ideal WR2. By letting Gabe Davis leave his visit with the Steelers without a deal, Pittsburgh risks having history repeat itself.

Davis visited with the Steelers on Tuesday, and it was reported even before the visit took place that he'd visit with an AFC rival, the Buffalo Bills, immediately after.

Sources: The #Bills are expected to host WR Gabe Davis on a free-agent visit this week after he meets with the #Steelers today.



Davis had his best years in Buffalo, totaling over 3,200 yards and 35 TDs across four seasons (including playoffs). pic.twitter.com/IVtUMv7WUl — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 19, 2025

I understand that he had planned on visiting the Bills, but if the Steelers were smart, they wouldn't have let Davis leave the building without a deal. This isn't to say Davis is a world beater by any means, but considering the state of the Steelers' roster, they could really use him. The fact that they didn't sign him after their visit is worrisome, especially with a visit with an AFC rival looming.

Steelers risk losing out on Gabe Davis by letting him visit with Bills

Davis is coming off a down year in which he had 20 receptions for 239 yards in 10 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was cut after the season came to an end. While he obviously didn't play well in Jacksonville, Davis' season ended prematurely with a meniscus tear. He was robbed of any chance of turning his season around.

Prior to his Jaguars stint, Davis was a rock-solid complimentary receiver. He averaged 791 yards in his last two seasons with the Bills, and recorded over 540 yards in each of his four seasons in Buffalo. He also famously had a 200-yard and four-touchdown game in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh's current WR2, set career-highs last season with 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Roman Wilson, possibly the team's WR3, played in just one game last season and wasn't targeted a single time. Yes, he was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and has lots of talent, but who knows how good he is at the NFL level? Robert Woods, another potential contributor, was once a high-end weapon back in his Los Angeles Rams days, but his last season of more than 556 yards came in 2020.

Again, Davis might not be a game-changer, and his fit with Aaron Rodgers might not be stellar, but a serious argument can be made that he'd be the second-best wideout in this receiver room. Losing out on him would be frustrating, and watching him sign with a team they could very well match up against in the postseason would make this even worse.