Steelers quietly warned Kenny Pickett about NFL reality he’s now living

Kenny Pickett is about to get yet another reality check, this time from the team that probably gives him the best chance to regain his status in the NFL. That said, according to Adam Schefter, he believes the Cleveland Browns will end up bringing all four quarterbacks onto the 53-man roster. That’s a terrible idea, but the Browns aren’t known to excel at roster management, so it’s not a surprise.

Using Schefter’s logic, what does that leave the Browns with: Joe Flacco as the Week 1 starter, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as rookies and Pickett as the former first rounder that’s quickly becoming an afterthought. He’s probably the odd man out in Cleveland at this point. After all, they swapped Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Steelers saw this with Pickett a long time ago which is why they parted ways with him. The Browns are quickly going to realize bringing him onto the 53-man roster with three other quarterbacks was a waste.

The Cleveland Browns bringing four quarterbacks on the official Week 1 roster just might work out

OK, hear me out. This is a terrible idea, but this could actually end up being a fantastic move if the chips fall right. With four quarterbacks, the Browns would have more than enough to trade to a team that would need one. The Los Angeles Rams need a quarterback with Matthew Stafford dealing with a back injury.

That’s just one team. Imagine the quarterback issues a team could face where all of sudden, the Browns turned four quarterbacks into just two rostered and more draft capital, which this team needs desperately. Again this is a perfect case scenario, but it’s not a long shot.

There’s where Pickett can have a lot of value for the Browns. If I’m Cleveland, there’s no need to have Pickett as the No. 2 quarterback in the depth chart with two rookie quarterbacks on the roster.

Pickett making the Week 1 roster should be the Browns saying they are keeping him to capitalize on his value in the season as a trade piece. He’s a former first round pick that at least one team would be interested in landing in a desperate deal.

This is probably the only scenario keeping four quarterbacks for the 53-man roster would be acceptable. Then again, the Browns aren’t known to make coherent decisions when it comes to their roster or even their quarterbacks. So for all we know, they bring all four onto the 53-man roster and it ends up being a game day strategy rather than a front office one.