Steelers rookie QB Drew Allar sent Aaron Rodgers a message without even meeting him

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Drew Allar out of Penn State in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, it sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase. Allar is a project — one that may not work out, mind you — and a Penn State product at that. While Allar grew up a Browns fan, the same can be said of Ben Roethlisberger, who's from Findlay, Ohio — a town full of Cleveland football fans who hate the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is looking forward to life after Aaron Rodgers. Even should Rodgers sign with the Steelers this offseason, eventually, he will be a one-year solution. One of Will Howard or Allar will separate themselves, and that's exciting news for a fanbase that has long awaited a quarterback of the future to believe in. In fact, despite a lukewarm reaction at the NFL Draft itself, Steelers fans have bought Allar's jersey en masse, making it clear that they prefer the future over the present.

Drew Allar highlights NFL rookies with the highest-selling jerseys so far

Allar ranks fourth among all NFL rookies in jerseys sold so far. What sets Allar out among the rest is that he was a third-round pick. While Allar is a quarterback, he could very well start the season as the No. 3 quarterback or worse. That's just how hungry this fanbase is for a young player they can believe in.

Team Player Dallas Cowboys Caleb Downs Miami Dolphins Jacob Rodriguez Dallas Cowboys Malachi Lawrence Pittsburgh Steelers Drew Allar Las Vegas Raiders Fernando Mendoza Miami Dolphins Chris Johnson Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love New England Patriots Caleb Lomu Chicago Bears Dillon Thieneman New York Jets David Bailey

Allar was a surprising pick at No. 76, especially considering Pittsburgh already had a second-year heir apparent to Rodgers in Howard. However, there is strength in numbers, so it makes sense that Mike McCarthy would want his own high-profile QB to compete with Howard in training camp. Nothing is handed to players in the NFL.

What Drew Allar's popularity among Steelers fans means for Aaron Rodgers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

It should come as no surprise that Steelers fans want to get their hands on Allar jerseys while they can. Allar's weaknesses are clear — his footwork and pocket presence are lacking — but he also has what few quarterback gurus can teach in electric arm strength and mobility. Allar has all the measureables, and should Rodgers return for another season, it'll be his job to take Allar and Howard under his wing once again.

In selecting Allar, the Steelers sent Rodgers a clear message. They're tired of waiting. Steelers fans echoed that sentiment by buying Allar's jersey early and often. Even should he fail, this fanbase is tired of waiting for the next guy. Rodgers has a timeline. Howard and Allar, in theory, do not. The best route forward for Pittsburgh would be for Rodgers to retire, and Howard and Allar to battle Mason Rudolph in training camp.

Position Player QB1 Aaron Rodgers QB2 Mason Rudolph QB3 Will Howard QB4 Drew Allar

Of course, that's not how Steelers ownership thinks, so Rodgers will be involved and named starting quarterback once the ink is dry. But Allar's growing popularity, despite some disdain among Penn State fans (and Pitt, for that matter) ought to show both Rodgers and the Steelers front office that their act is stale.

Will Howard should get a chance for Steelers before Drew Allar

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

It's up to Mike McCarthy who wins the QB2 battle, and his history suggests he'd prefer to sit Allar most if not all of this coming season. Back when he had a say in Rodgers development, McCarthy did little to push for his starting spot despite an aging Brett Favre standing in the way.

Unlike Rodgers in his early career, Allar is a project. He struggled his final season at Penn State and didn't show many flashes in the Nittany Lions pro-style offense. Sure, Penn State's wide receivers played a role in that, but they were a symptom, rather than the cause. If McCarthy and his coaching staff are going to teach Allar proper footwork, along with how to play the position at the professional level, it's going to take awhile.

The best-case scenario for Steelers fans — should the season go south, of course — is that Howard receives some snaps. He is more than likely going to be the backup quarterback one way or another. If Rodgers signs, Pittsburgh will trade Mason Rudolph. That means Howard is QB2, and Allar is QB3 barring an unexpected turn.

The earliest Allar should start is late in the year, after Howard gets his chance thanks to seniority. What's far more likely, though, is that McCarthy makes Allar sit out the entire year in an experienced QB room to learn from Rodgers. But make no mistake — he will eventually unseat Rodgers.

Allar's message is clear, even though he didn't say a word. He is the future, not Rodgers.

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