Stefon Diggs fires back after viral rumor calls Patriots teammate 'a head-case'

Stefon Diggs might not have had the best start to his New England Patriots career with the viral video of him partying on a yacht in the presences of a questionable powdered substance. Since then, not only has he made amends, but he’s showing the Patriots that was a one-off and he’s focused on playing football for this team. Now he’s showing off that he’s ready to be a veteran leader in the locker room.

There was a viral rumor that alleged Diggs called a teammate in the receiver room, Javon Baker, a “head case.” Not only has Diggs debunked that, but he also defended his teammate Baker in a reply to the rumor posted on social media.

"This is not true. And it never happened wth," Diggs wrote. "Javon is a good kid that works his tail off get behind him support him."

This is exactly what Diggs needs to be doing, not just to regain the confidence and trust in his teammates, but prove he’s a leader on this team.

Diggs’ start with the Patriots was a terrible first impression, but they brought him in to be a top target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, while also leaning on his veteran experience to help this Patriots team turn things around.

Things were awkward this offseason, but Diggs is more than making up for it as he’s proving he can be a leader in this locker room. He could have snapped back at the post and added more to it but instead he took the high road. And he went as far as to defend Baker along with taking the blame off himself. This is what New England invested in when they signed Diggs this offseason.

The Patriots needed a player like Diggs for one, because this receiver room has been miserable since the coaching and quarterback change. They’ve whiffed on several draft picks and while DeMario Douglas looks to be the one that could buck that trend, getting a receiver like Diggs not only makes this offense better, but gets a solid veteran to pair with these young receivers.

Diggs is showing these young receivers the exact mindset is needed to be an asset to a team and locker room. He just might be working his way to being a leader and his latest move shows he just might be worthy of being a captain on this team. Diggs can be a bit dramatic when he’s not getting the ball and feeling valued with a team. That’s how he ended up in Buffalo and then in Houston.

This time around, he’s proving he’s learned from his past teams and is trying to be different. He may have been seen as a leader in those other stops, but in New England, it’s a little different. They don’t need him just to produce on the field, they need him to be a veteran leader for both the quarterback and the rest of the receivers.