Super Bowl 60 coin toss result and history: Did heads or tails come through?

Obviously, people look at the Super Bowl coin toss intently, and will be doing so on Sunday in Santa Clara ahead of Seahawks-Patriots to see which team gets first possession, and how the game is going to start. However, with the way that Super Bowl prop bets have taken off over the years, the coin toss holds even more interest as bettors are wagering whether the coin toss will be heads or tails, in addition to potentially wagering on which team will win the Super Bowl coin toss.

If that sounds silly, it's because it is. However, that's the fun of it — the Super Bowl is such a massive and widespread event, that you want to inject as much fun into watching the game as possible. The coin toss is one of many ways to do that. But if you did put down any type of wager on the Super Bowl 60 coin toss, you're certainly wondering what the result was. That's where we have the answers for you, as well as a bit of a historical look at Super Bowl coin toss results over the years, and more.

Super Bowl 60 coin toss result

The Super Bowl 60 coin toss came up heads, with the Patriots winning the toss. They deferred to the second half as a result, as the Seahawks called the toss, but got it wrong. Tails didn't come through, which had been the big winner in the recent history of the coin toss.

Super Bowl coin toss result history from the last 10 years

Super Bowl and Year Coin Toss Result Super Bowl LIX (2025) Tails (Chiefs) Super Bowl LVIII (2024) Heads (Chiefs) Super Bowl LVII (2023) Tails (Chiefs) Super Bowl LVI (2022) Heads (Bengals) Super Bowl LV (2021) Heads (Chiefs) Super Bowl LIV (2020) Tails (49ers) Super Bowl LIII (2019) Tails (Rams) Super Bowl LII (2018) Heads (Patriots) Super Bowl LI (2017) Tails (Falcons) Super Bowl 50 (2016) Tails (Panthers)

Overall, there has been a slight advantage to tails in years past when it comes to the coin toss, with heads only coming up four times. However, that discrepancy is even more severe if you zoom out just a bit further, as the coin toss has yielded tails in eight of the last 12 Super Bowls. So even though the odds will tell you that this is about as 50-50 of a proposition as you'll find, that hasn't necessarily been the case over the past few years.

What coin is used for the Super Bowl 60 coin toss?

While some people might think that the coin toss is done with just a regular quarter or a silver dollar at the Super Bowl, that's not actually the case. Every year, a special commemorative coin is used for the coin toss, and Super Bowl 60 is no exception to that. Here's a look at the Libertas Americana replica that will be used in Santa Clara ahead of Seahawks-Patriots.

The #SuperBowl coin toss will be done with a replica of Libertas Americana medal designed by #BenFranklin after the victory at #Yorktown pic.twitter.com/3k5WuJKhfI — Craig Bruce Smith (@craigbrucesmith) February 6, 2026

What's interesting about the coin being used is that it's actually a replica of a medal that was given out by Benjamin Franklin to the French for their role and assistance to the United States in the Revolutionary War. In 2015, the Paris Mint commissioned a restrike of the coin, which is what will be used at Super Bowl 60.

Their reasoning for choosing this coin? Well, Super Bowl LX is being played in 2026 and, in July, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. So having a commemorative coin that reflects that history is a nice homage and a cool detail to add to the pregame ceremonies and festivities.