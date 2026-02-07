Super Bowl records: A comprehensive list for passing, rushing, receiving and more

Few events bring the country together quite like the Super Bowl. As we all gather around the television on Sunday, with various chips and dips laid out on the coffee table, most of us will be hoping to witness history.

From the greatest individual performances and performers, to team accomplishments that don't sound real, here is a full list of the most noteworthy Super Bowl records in NFL history. As one might expect, Tom Brady and the Patriots show up a lot.

Super Bowl passing records

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3 to win an NFL record-tying sixth championship. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Career records

Career completions — Tom Brady, 277

— Tom Brady, 277 Career pass attempts — Tom Brady, 421

— Tom Brady, 421 Career pass completion percentage — Jalen Hurts, 73.3%

— Jalen Hurts, 73.3% Career passing yards — Tom Brady, 3039

— Tom Brady, 3039 Career passing yards per attempt — Terry Bradshaw, 11.1

— Terry Bradshaw, 11.1 Career passing touchdowns — Tom Brady, 21

— Tom Brady, 21 Career interceptions — John Elway, 8

Single game records

Single game completions — Tom Brady, 43

— Tom Brady, 43 Single game pass attempts — Tom Brady, 62

— Tom Brady, 62 Single game pass completion percentage — Phil Simms, 88%

— Phil Simms, 88% Single game passing yards — Tom Brady, 505

— Tom Brady, 505 Single game passing yards per attempt — Terry Bradshaw, 14.1

— Terry Bradshaw, 14.1 Single game passing touchdowns — Steve Young, 6

— Steve Young, 6 Single game interceptions — Rich Gannon, 5

Super Bowl rushing records

Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19. | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Career records

Career rushing attempts — Franco Harris, 101

— Franco Harris, 101 Career rushing yards — Franco Harris, 354

— Franco Harris, 354 Career rushing yards per attempt — Marcus Allen, 9.6

— Marcus Allen, 9.6 Career rushing touchdowns — Emmitt Smith, 5

Single game records

Single game rushing attempts — John Riggins, 38

— John Riggins, 38 Single game rushing yards — Timmy Smith, 204

— Timmy Smith, 204 Longest run — Willie Parker, 75

— Willie Parker, 75 Single game rushing yards per attempt — Tom Matte, 10.5

— Tom Matte, 10.5 Single game rushing touchdowns — Jalen Hurts and Terrell Davis, 3

Super Bowl receiving records

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco receiver #80 Jerry Rice catches a pass during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium against the San Diego Chargers. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Career records

Career receptions — Travis Kelce, 35

— Travis Kelce, 35 Career receiving yards — Jerry Rice, 589

— Jerry Rice, 589 Career yards per reception — John Stallworth, 24.4

— John Stallworth, 24.4 Career receiving touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 8

Single game records

Single game receptions — James White, 14

— James White, 14 Single game receiving yards — Jerry Rice, 215

— Jerry Rice, 215 Longest reception — Muhsin Muhammad, 85

— Muhsin Muhammad, 85 Single game yards per reception — John Stallworth, 40.3

— John Stallworth, 40.3 Single game receiving touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 3

Super Bowl general offensive records

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion who is considered the greatest NFL receiver ever. | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career records

Career yards from scrimmage — Jerry Rice, 604

— Jerry Rice, 604 Career points for — Jerry Rice, 48

— Jerry Rice, 48 Career touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 8

— Jerry Rice, 8 Career fumbles — Patrick Mahomes, 6

— Patrick Mahomes, 6 Career wins — Tom Brady, 7

— Tom Brady, 7 Career appearances — Tom Brady, 10

Single game records

Single game yards from scrimmage — Jerry Rice, 220

— Jerry Rice, 220 Single game points for — Jalen Hurts and James White, 20

— Jalen Hurts and James White, 20 Single game touchdowns — Jalen Hurts, James White, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice (twice), Ricky Watters and Roger Craig, 3

— Jalen Hurts, James White, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice (twice), Ricky Watters and Roger Craig, 3 Single game fumbles — Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly and Frank Reich, 3

Super Bowl kicking records

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Career records

Career field goal attempts — Adam Vinatieri and Harrison Butker, 10

— Adam Vinatieri and Harrison Butker, 10 Career field goals made — Jake Elliott and Harrison Butker, 9

— Jake Elliott and Harrison Butker, 9 Career extra points made — Adam Vinatieri, 13

Single game records

Single game field goal attempts — Jim Turner and Efren Herrera, 5

— Jim Turner and Efren Herrera, 5 Single game field goals made — Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker, Ray Wersching and Don Chandler, 4

— Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker, Ray Wersching and Don Chandler, 4 Single game extra points made — Doug Brien, Lin Elliott and Mike Cofer, 7

— Doug Brien, Lin Elliott and Mike Cofer, 7 Single game 40-plus yard field goals made — Jake Elliott and Garrett Hartley, 3

— Jake Elliott and Garrett Hartley, 3 Longest field goal — Harrison Butker, 57

— Harrison Butker, 57 Longest punt — Johnny Hekker, 65

Super Bowl defensive records

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) carrying the ball after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Career records

Career sacks — L.C. Greenwood, 5.0

— L.C. Greenwood, 5.0 Career interceptions — Larry Brown, Chuck Howley and Rod Martin, 3

— Larry Brown, Chuck Howley and Rod Martin, 3 Career interception return yards — Darrien Gordon, 108

— Darrien Gordon, 108 Career tackles — Rodney Harrison, 33

Single game records

Single game sacks — L.C. Greenwood, 4.0

— L.C. Greenwood, 4.0 Single game interceptions — Rod Martin, 3

— Rod Martin, 3 Single game interception return yards — Darrien Gordon, 108

— Darrien Gordon, 108 Single game tackles — Dan Morgan, 18

Super Bowl team records

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and linebacker Roman Phifer (95) following Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

General records

Most Super Bowl appearances — New England Patriots, 12

— New England Patriots, 12 Most consecutive Super Bowl appearances — Buffalo Bills, 4

— Buffalo Bills, 4 Most Super Bowl wins — New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, 6

— New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 Most Super Bowl losses — Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, 5

— Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, 5 Longest Super Bowl win streak — San Francisco 49ers, 5

— San Francisco 49ers, 5 Most Super Bowl appearances without a win — Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, 4

Offensive records

Most single game points — San Francisco 49ers, 55

— San Francisco 49ers, 55 Most consecutive points in a game — Chicago Bears, 44

— Chicago Bears, 44 Most points in a loss — Philadelphia Eagles, 35

— Philadelphia Eagles, 35 Fewest points in a game — Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, 3

— Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, 3 Fewest points in a win — New England Patriots, 13

— New England Patriots, 13 Most points in a quarter — Washington, 35

— Washington, 35 Most single game touchdowns — San Francisco 49ers, 8

— San Francisco 49ers, 8 Most total yards in a game — New England Patriots, 613

— New England Patriots, 613 Most rushing yards in a game — Washington, 280

— Washington, 280 Most passing yards in a game — New England Patriots, 500

Defensive records