Super Bowl records: A comprehensive list for passing, rushing, receiving and more

Few events bring the country together quite like the Super Bowl. As we all gather around the television on Sunday, with various chips and dips laid out on the coffee table, most of us will be hoping to witness history.
From the greatest individual performances and performers, to team accomplishments that don't sound real, here is a full list of the most noteworthy Super Bowl records in NFL history. As one might expect, Tom Brady and the Patriots show up a lot.
Super Bowl passing records
Career records
- Career completions — Tom Brady, 277
- Career pass attempts — Tom Brady, 421
- Career pass completion percentage — Jalen Hurts, 73.3%
- Career passing yards — Tom Brady, 3039
- Career passing yards per attempt — Terry Bradshaw, 11.1
- Career passing touchdowns — Tom Brady, 21
- Career interceptions — John Elway, 8
Single game records
- Single game completions — Tom Brady, 43
- Single game pass attempts — Tom Brady, 62
- Single game pass completion percentage — Phil Simms, 88%
- Single game passing yards — Tom Brady, 505
- Single game passing yards per attempt — Terry Bradshaw, 14.1
- Single game passing touchdowns — Steve Young, 6
- Single game interceptions — Rich Gannon, 5
Super Bowl rushing records
Career records
- Career rushing attempts — Franco Harris, 101
- Career rushing yards — Franco Harris, 354
- Career rushing yards per attempt — Marcus Allen, 9.6
- Career rushing touchdowns — Emmitt Smith, 5
Single game records
- Single game rushing attempts — John Riggins, 38
- Single game rushing yards — Timmy Smith, 204
- Longest run — Willie Parker, 75
- Single game rushing yards per attempt — Tom Matte, 10.5
- Single game rushing touchdowns — Jalen Hurts and Terrell Davis, 3
Super Bowl receiving records
Career records
- Career receptions — Travis Kelce, 35
- Career receiving yards — Jerry Rice, 589
- Career yards per reception — John Stallworth, 24.4
- Career receiving touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 8
Single game records
- Single game receptions — James White, 14
- Single game receiving yards — Jerry Rice, 215
- Longest reception — Muhsin Muhammad, 85
- Single game yards per reception — John Stallworth, 40.3
- Single game receiving touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 3
Super Bowl general offensive records
Career records
- Career yards from scrimmage — Jerry Rice, 604
- Career points for — Jerry Rice, 48
- Career touchdowns — Jerry Rice, 8
- Career fumbles — Patrick Mahomes, 6
- Career wins — Tom Brady, 7
- Career appearances — Tom Brady, 10
Single game records
- Single game yards from scrimmage — Jerry Rice, 220
- Single game points for — Jalen Hurts and James White, 20
- Single game touchdowns — Jalen Hurts, James White, Terrell Davis, Jerry Rice (twice), Ricky Watters and Roger Craig, 3
- Single game fumbles — Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly and Frank Reich, 3
Super Bowl kicking records
Career records
- Career field goal attempts — Adam Vinatieri and Harrison Butker, 10
- Career field goals made — Jake Elliott and Harrison Butker, 9
- Career extra points made — Adam Vinatieri, 13
Single game records
- Single game field goal attempts — Jim Turner and Efren Herrera, 5
- Single game field goals made — Jake Elliott, Harrison Butker, Ray Wersching and Don Chandler, 4
- Single game extra points made — Doug Brien, Lin Elliott and Mike Cofer, 7
- Single game 40-plus yard field goals made — Jake Elliott and Garrett Hartley, 3
- Longest field goal — Harrison Butker, 57
- Longest punt — Johnny Hekker, 65
Super Bowl defensive records
Career records
- Career sacks — L.C. Greenwood, 5.0
- Career interceptions — Larry Brown, Chuck Howley and Rod Martin, 3
- Career interception return yards — Darrien Gordon, 108
- Career tackles — Rodney Harrison, 33
Single game records
- Single game sacks — L.C. Greenwood, 4.0
- Single game interceptions — Rod Martin, 3
- Single game interception return yards — Darrien Gordon, 108
- Single game tackles — Dan Morgan, 18
Super Bowl team records
General records
- Most Super Bowl appearances — New England Patriots, 12
- Most consecutive Super Bowl appearances — Buffalo Bills, 4
- Most Super Bowl wins — New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, 6
- Most Super Bowl losses — Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, 5
- Longest Super Bowl win streak — San Francisco 49ers, 5
- Most Super Bowl appearances without a win — Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, 4
Offensive records
- Most single game points — San Francisco 49ers, 55
- Most consecutive points in a game — Chicago Bears, 44
- Most points in a loss — Philadelphia Eagles, 35
- Fewest points in a game — Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, 3
- Fewest points in a win — New England Patriots, 13
- Most points in a quarter — Washington, 35
- Most single game touchdowns — San Francisco 49ers, 8
- Most total yards in a game — New England Patriots, 613
- Most rushing yards in a game — Washington, 280
- Most passing yards in a game — New England Patriots, 500
Defensive records
- Most interceptions in a game — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5
- Most sacks in a game — Pittsburgh, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles Rams, 7
- Fewest yards allowed in a game — Pittsburgh Steelers, 119