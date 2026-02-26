The fastest (and slowest) 40-yard dash times in NFL history

The 40-yard dash is one of the most talked about events at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s a chance for NFL fans to see who the fastest players are. Maybe you’re expecting a player to have a fast time and they come up slower than expected; maybe you find a speedy gem. Either way, it’s one of the most fun events for fans and a chance to truly answer the question of who the fastest NFL Draft prospect is.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s 40-yard dash, including the fastest times (and slowest) in NFL Scouting Combine. You’d be surprised at who has the fastest times and if that translated to NFL success.

The fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine

PLAYER POSITION 40-YARD DASH TIME Xavier Worthy WR 4.21s John Ross III WR 4.22s Kalon Barnes CB 4.23s Chris Johnson RB 4.24s Rondale Menendez WR 4.24s D.J. Turner CB 4.26s Riq Woolen CB 4.26s Dri Archer RB 4.26s Jerome Mathis WR 4.26s Henry Ruggs III WR 4.27s Marquise Goodwin WR 4.27s Stanford Routt CB 4.27s

Xavier Worthy had a blistering 4.21-second 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, ending a seven-year run by John Ross III. Surprisingly enough, the top 10 times are all under 4.3, which is ridiculously fast. That said, though, with the names on here, there are just two that have had decent NFL careers. The jury is still out on Worthy, but Ross was the poster child for an underwhelming draft pick.

Ross proved why speed isn’t everything when it comes to evaluating NFL talent. He fizzled out after being traded a couple of times, but used his 40-yard dash time to get drafted inside the top 10. Players like Riq Woolen, have shown, though, the opposite side of when speed can pay off.

The slowest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine

PLAYER POSITION 40-YARD DASH TIME Regis Crawford Guard 6.05s Isaiah Thompson Guard 6.00s Char-Ron Dorsey Tackle 5.99s Palauni Ma Sun Guard 5.86s Orland Brown Jr. Tackle 5.85s Jonathan Gray Tackle 5.85s Kurt Sigler Center 5.84s Damian Mama Guard 5.84s Gus Felder Guard 5.83s Shannon Shell Guard 5.82s

We always talk about the fastest times, but what about the slow ones? I’m sure you’re shocked to see that it’s all offensive linemen, right? (cue sarcasm). Speed doesn’t really mean much for offensive linemen. It doesn’t really equate to explosiveness at the snap or being able to keep up with speed rushers, as your lateral movement matters more than all-out speed. That said, there have been some offensive linemen that have had some eye-turning times.

The fastest 40-yard dash times for each position

PLAYER POSITION 40-YARD DASH TIME Michael Vick QUARTERBACK 4.33s Chris Johnson RUNNING BACK 4.24s Xavier Worthy WIDE RECEIVER 4.21s Vernon Davis TIGHT END 4.38s Terron Armstead OFFENSIVE TACKLE 4.71s Chris Chester INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN 4.83s Montez Sweat DEFENSIVE LINEMAN 4.41s Shaqueem Griffin LINEBACKERS 4.38s Kalon Barnes DEFENSIVE BACKS 4.22s Mitch Wishnowsky KICKER 4.63s Michael Badgley PUNTER 4.94s

You shouldn’t be surprised to see that Chris Johnson has the fastest time for running backs. Before Kalon Barnes broke his NFL combine record in 2022, Johnson was tied for the fourth fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history for five years. He’s been widely known as one of the fastest running backs in NFL history.

Other notable names include Michael Vick leading the quarterbacks. Worth and Ross are the two fastest receivers with Worthy beating Ross’s combine record seven years after it was set. Terron Armstead had an eye-popping 4.71, 40-yard dash time to lead all offensive lineman. Looking at some of these times, I don't think that will be broken for a while. It’s also interesting to see some special teams players on this list with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time.

Which NFL Draft prospects could break 40-yard dash time records this year?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi State. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs, WR

Zachariah Branch ran a 10.33 100 meter dash during his lone season as a track athlete at USC. That would translate to roughly between 4.30-4.50 40-yard dash time. It wouldn’t put him in the mix of the fastest receivers just yet, but it would show the dude’s got speed. He was an explosive player at both USC and Georgia. He is probably a utility player/slot guy to begin his career.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers, CB

Avieon Terrell is another player that could be in the 4.30 range for the 40-yard dash. That would put him in the range of being one of the fastest cornerbacks of all time at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kalon Barnes is the fast defensive back with a 4.23 at the 2022 combine. I don’t think Terrell will be that fast, but he should be one of the fastest.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona State. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State, WR

Brenen Thompson has been getting a lot of hype as a player that could be the fastest at the combine this year. He erupted for over 1,000 receiving yards for a middling Mississippi State squad this year, even scoring a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown over ranked Arizona State. According to NFL.com, he could be in the 4.30 range as well, making him one of the most highly anticipated 40-yard dash runners.