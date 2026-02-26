The fastest (and slowest) 40-yard dash times in NFL history

The 40-yard dash is one of the most talked about events at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s a chance for NFL fans to see who the fastest players are. Maybe you’re expecting a player to have a fast time and they come up slower than expected; maybe you find a speedy gem. Either way, it’s one of the most fun events for fans and a chance to truly answer the question of who the fastest NFL Draft prospect is.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s 40-yard dash, including the fastest times (and slowest) in NFL Scouting Combine. You’d be surprised at who has the fastest times and if that translated to NFL success.
The fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine
PLAYER
POSITION
40-YARD DASH TIME
Xavier Worthy
WR
4.21s
John Ross III
WR
4.22s
Kalon Barnes
CB
4.23s
Chris Johnson
RB
4.24s
Rondale Menendez
WR
4.24s
D.J. Turner
CB
4.26s
Riq Woolen
CB
4.26s
Dri Archer
RB
4.26s
Jerome Mathis
WR
4.26s
Henry Ruggs III
WR
4.27s
Marquise Goodwin
WR
4.27s
Stanford Routt
CB
4.27s
Xavier Worthy had a blistering 4.21-second 40-yard dash time at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, ending a seven-year run by John Ross III. Surprisingly enough, the top 10 times are all under 4.3, which is ridiculously fast. That said, though, with the names on here, there are just two that have had decent NFL careers. The jury is still out on Worthy, but Ross was the poster child for an underwhelming draft pick.
Ross proved why speed isn’t everything when it comes to evaluating NFL talent. He fizzled out after being traded a couple of times, but used his 40-yard dash time to get drafted inside the top 10. Players like Riq Woolen, have shown, though, the opposite side of when speed can pay off.
The slowest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Scouting Combine
PLAYER
POSITION
40-YARD DASH TIME
Regis Crawford
Guard
6.05s
Isaiah Thompson
Guard
6.00s
Char-Ron Dorsey
Tackle
5.99s
Palauni Ma Sun
Guard
5.86s
Orland Brown Jr.
Tackle
5.85s
Jonathan Gray
Tackle
5.85s
Kurt Sigler
Center
5.84s
Damian Mama
Guard
5.84s
Gus Felder
Guard
5.83s
Shannon Shell
Guard
5.82s
We always talk about the fastest times, but what about the slow ones? I’m sure you’re shocked to see that it’s all offensive linemen, right? (cue sarcasm). Speed doesn’t really mean much for offensive linemen. It doesn’t really equate to explosiveness at the snap or being able to keep up with speed rushers, as your lateral movement matters more than all-out speed. That said, there have been some offensive linemen that have had some eye-turning times.
The fastest 40-yard dash times for each position
PLAYER
POSITION
40-YARD DASH TIME
Michael Vick
QUARTERBACK
4.33s
Chris Johnson
RUNNING BACK
4.24s
Xavier Worthy
WIDE RECEIVER
4.21s
Vernon Davis
TIGHT END
4.38s
Terron Armstead
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
4.71s
Chris Chester
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
4.83s
Montez Sweat
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
4.41s
Shaqueem Griffin
LINEBACKERS
4.38s
Kalon Barnes
DEFENSIVE BACKS
4.22s
Mitch Wishnowsky
KICKER
4.63s
Michael Badgley
PUNTER
4.94s
You shouldn’t be surprised to see that Chris Johnson has the fastest time for running backs. Before Kalon Barnes broke his NFL combine record in 2022, Johnson was tied for the fourth fastest 40-yard dash time in combine history for five years. He’s been widely known as one of the fastest running backs in NFL history.
Other notable names include Michael Vick leading the quarterbacks. Worth and Ross are the two fastest receivers with Worthy beating Ross’s combine record seven years after it was set. Terron Armstead had an eye-popping 4.71, 40-yard dash time to lead all offensive lineman. Looking at some of these times, I don't think that will be broken for a while. It’s also interesting to see some special teams players on this list with a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time.
Which NFL Draft prospects could break 40-yard dash time records this year?
Zachariah Branch, Georgia Bulldogs, WR
Zachariah Branch ran a 10.33 100 meter dash during his lone season as a track athlete at USC. That would translate to roughly between 4.30-4.50 40-yard dash time. It wouldn’t put him in the mix of the fastest receivers just yet, but it would show the dude’s got speed. He was an explosive player at both USC and Georgia. He is probably a utility player/slot guy to begin his career.
Avieon Terrell, Clemson Tigers, CB
Avieon Terrell is another player that could be in the 4.30 range for the 40-yard dash. That would put him in the range of being one of the fastest cornerbacks of all time at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kalon Barnes is the fast defensive back with a 4.23 at the 2022 combine. I don’t think Terrell will be that fast, but he should be one of the fastest.
Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State, WR
Brenen Thompson has been getting a lot of hype as a player that could be the fastest at the combine this year. He erupted for over 1,000 receiving yards for a middling Mississippi State squad this year, even scoring a 58-yard, game-winning touchdown over ranked Arizona State. According to NFL.com, he could be in the 4.30 range as well, making him one of the most highly anticipated 40-yard dash runners.