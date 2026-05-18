The Jets and Dolphins quietly just got the best news about Arch Manning

Teams like the Jets and Dolphins are now positioned to capitalize on this his apparent openness to various landing spots.

Recent indications suggest that Manning may not share the same franchise-specific demands as previous family members did during their drafts.

Arch Manning is projected to be the best QB in the 2027 NFL Draft and a potential game-changer for several franchises.

The quarterback class in the 2026 NFL Draft was a bit of a bust, leaving most franchises to hope 2027 will have more potential franchise passers to offer. One of the top names on the board figures to be Arch Manning, who had preseason Heisman hype last season before coming on strong down the stretch.

Manning is the latest star quarterback to emerge from his family after grandfather Archie (his namesake) along with uncles Peyton and Eli had long NFL careers. The latter two were a bit particularly where they wanted to land as rookies, especially Eli, who infamously made it clear prior to the draft that he would refuse to suit up for the then-San Diego Chargers.

There has been a ton of speculation that Eli's decision was guided by Archie, who wanted to ensure his son would land in a place that would best set him up for success. That scenario would prove worrisome to long-standing cellar dwellars like the New York Jets or teams that look like they are just embarking on a long rebuild, such as the Miami Dolphins.

There is good news for those teams, however, thanks to a bit of a clarification from Eli's camp. In a recent podcast appearance on Bussin' With The Boys, Eli said that it was his idea to play hardball with the Chargers, a stance his father did not agree with. That stance resulted in Manning also turning down a potential trade to the Cleveland Browns before agreeing to play for the New York Giants.

It sounds like Arch Manning won't be so picky about his NFL destination

Eli wasn't the only Manning who was a bit particular about which NFL team he wanted to play for. Peyton infamously returned to school for his senior year rather than come out in the 1997 NFL Draft, when the Jets held the No. 1 pick and were coming off a 1-15 season.

Later interviews have seen Peyton state that he didn't feel like he was particularly wanted by then-Jets' head coach Bill Parcells, resulting in his surprising return to school. The Indianapolis Colts were the beneficiaries of that decision, getting a franchise quarterback and winning a Super Bowl with Peyton.

There is no indication that Arch, who does have another year of eligibility remaining after 2026, is seriously considering using his ability to stay in school as leverage for his NFL future. Arch appears to be focused on taking his development as a professional seriously, opting to get more experience as a collegian to best set himself up for a long NFL career.

A lot of teams, including the Jets and Dolphins, will eagerly await Arch's decision to turn pro. The Jets have built a strong foundation for an eventual young quarterback, landing bookend tackles in the draft over the past few years while having a good stable of weapons led by Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Omar Cooper Jr, Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq.

The Dolphins took a lot of offensive skill pieces in this year's draft and should have more wiggle room to build around a young quarterback going forward. There is still nearly a year before the next draft, when a lot can happen in the football world, but it certainly feels as if Arch isn't going to be as discerning about his future employer as his uncles were.

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