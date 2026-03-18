The next 5 NFL quarterbacks who could be traded and where they might land

The 2026 NFL offseason got off to a hot start with multiple high-profile free agent quarterbacks signed to new homes and even a few surprise trades taking place. The latest of which was New York Jets passer Justin Fields being sent to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

But as the second wave of free agency begins to swell, certain teams that didn't leap at big names and drop bags of cash in the first are realizing they've got to act now or be left settling for draft prospects in April.

Inversely, other franchises are sitting with multiple assets in their QB rooms that they'll have to decide whether to capitalize on their return or let them ride the bench as insurance policies.

Let's take look at some potential candidates for the next round of trades that could go down leading up to and during April's draft.

J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Kyler Murray is on a one-year, "prove it" deal but in the event he comes through for the Minnesota Vikings, he's likely to get a more lucrative long term contract with the team he grew up rooting for. That's going to leave head coach Kevin O'Connell in a difficult position with J.J. McCarthy who didn't have the best start to his NFL career. A fresh start elsewhere may be what's best for both parties.

Predicted destination: Cleveland Browns

McCarthy still has a lot of upside and Cleveland needs a long-term solution at passer. Deshaun Watson will eventually go and neither Shedeur Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel have stepped up to take the reins. Facilitating a deal in which the latter is shipped to Minneapolis to be Murray's backup and McCarthy battles Sanders for the starting job could fix multiple problems at once.

Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft started eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last year as Brock Purdy recovered from a nasty case of turf toe. He managed to impress by posting 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while also leading the team to a 5-3 record in that span. If he still wasn't under contract through the 2026 season, he probably would've challenged Malik Willis as the top free agent passer. Instead, a QB-needy team not willing to wait for the 2027 draft would have to negotiate a fair price for his services.

Predicted destination: Pittsburgh Steelers

While you would think the Arizona Cardinals would top that list, they've seemingly decided to engage in a "soft tank" with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew in their QB room. So what team is next most desperate for a passer as free agency options dry up? The one still trying to convince Aaron Rodgers to not retire. A pair of 2026 mid-round draft picks should be enough to convince San Francisco to part with Jones before April and allow Pittsburgh to avoid resorting to Alabama's Ty Simpson or - check's notes - Will Howard and Mason Rudolph.

Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts couldn't make it clearer they prefer Daniel Jones leading the team at quarterback. Similar to the impending dynamic between the Vikings and McCarthy, 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson knows he's on the outside looking in and the two sides are working to move him out of Indianapolis. He's recovering from vision issues stemming from a freak orbital bone fracture last year but even before then, his 12-interception 2024 season was enough reason for the Colts to seek an external hire. A change of scenery could do him well.

Predicted destination: Green Bay Packers

There's a much greater chance than not that Richardson isn't going to be a starter wherever her lands, at least not immediately. He could, however, continue to serve as a backup for a team that needs an insurance policy in the event the star QB goes down. Enter the Green Bay Packers who just lost their 2025 backup in Malik Willis to free agency (Miami Dolphins). Richardson isn't Willis but like him he could prove to be worth the investment if needed in short bursts in the event Jordan Love has to sit. Green Bay is a potential contender too so its draft capital this year isn't must-pick territory but Indianapolis should accept a day three selection to offload the disappointing Florida product.

Derek Carr

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While technically retired, the 34-year-old Carr has said he would come back to play for a Super Bowl contender. So far, nobody's been interested in acquiring his services but that could change mid-season if a contender's starter goes down injured and there aren't many other options out there. In fact, a team with a healthy starter would be smart to grab Carr for cheap now and either keep him off the market for rivals or jack up his price when the time comes.

Predicted destination: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford just won league MVP but without him, the Rams are definitely not playoff material let alone Super Bowl contenders. His backup is Stetson Bennett and the quality of weapons Los Angeles owns would be wasted with him under center. Carr would also be reunited with former teammate Davante Adams in such a trade and who knows what kind of resurgence the latter could bring his old friend.

Drew Lock

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock | Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 29-year-old Lock returned to Seattle for a second stint with the Seahawks in 2025 but didn't see much action thanks to Sam Darnold's elite talent and durability. However, his time with the New York Giants in 2024 (1,071 yards, six TDs, five INTs in eight games) may still be enough to convince a team he's a worthy backup for a "break glass in case of emergency" scenario.

Predicted destination: Buffalo Bills

The championship window is probably closing for the Bills and Josh Allen but, God forbid, their best QB since Jim Kelly suffers the same fate as Patrick Mahomes last year. In that event, the franchise simply cannot turn to Kyle Allen to save the day. Buffalo is in a weird situation where it's definitely a contender but there are key pieces that look susceptible to being moved now that head coach Sean McDermott is gone. WR Keon Coleman is one of them and could be seen as a way to reap more value from a trade for Lock. The 2024 second-round pick could rake in at least that whether in this year's draft (if traded before April) or in 2027 (if before the mid-season deadline).