This Packers-Colts trade for Anthony Richardson has new life with latest rumors

Anthony Richardson is getting closer to being a Green Bay Packer. OK, not technically, but with plenty of reports of teams inquiring about a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the Packers seem to be the one with the most momentum at this stage of the offseason. That shouldn’t be a surprise: Thanks to a vacancy in their quarterback room after the departure of Malik Willis in free agency, the Packers need to explore some other options. Pairing Richardson's considerable physical tools with Matt LaFleur could be the thing to get his career back on track.

The Packers don’t have to go all-in on Richardson by any means. But they should seriously consider landing him, as he’d be the perfect project to build up while also having a usable backup in the event Jordan Love (inevitably) gets hurt.

Green Bay Packers get cheap replacement for Malik Willis

The Packers shouldn’t have to give up a lot here. Yes, quarterbacks typically yield a better return than any other position, even ones with as spotty a track record as Richardson's to date. But between his inconsistency as a passer and his off-field concerns, I have a hard time seeing him fetch more than a Day 3 pick. And a fifth-round selection is worth it when it comes to getting someone with potential like Richardson's; just like LaFleur was happy to work with Love, he should be excited at the chance to help Richardson reach his potential.

Green Bay is in a weird position: They don’t have a lot of money to work with, and they need to also improve the rest of the offense outside of the quarterback position. They lost Romeo Doubs to the Patriots in free agency, and Matthew Golden still has to prove he can be that top target. That said, even with a cheap move for Richardson, the Packers should still have enough draft capital to fill other needs.

Why Anthony Richardson needs to leave Indianapolis to reach his potential

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts wasted Richardson. They rushed him into a starting job he wasn’t ready for, they repeatedly threw him into a situation he wasn’t prepared for and the most valuable thing he needed was the thing the Colts (and, admittedly, injuries) stripped away from him: time. That's the one thing his next team can give him: Richardson’s next team has no rush to play him this season.

In Green Bay, he'll be the backup to Love, giving him space to learn and grow while also allowing a reasonable path to playing time. After all, Willis was able to play enough to earn nearly $70 million on the back of just three starts in the two seasons he was in Green Bay. Why can’t Richardson do the same down the road? If nothing more, why can't he serve as a semi-viable backup until he gets his chance?

It’s clear he can’t grow anymore with the Colts. He’s had some injury problems throughout his career, but at the end of the day, Indy gave up on him. Richardson deserves to go somewhere he will be appreciated; he deserves a team that will let him grow. Green Bay could very well be the best team for him. LaFleur has done wonders with quarterback projects in the past. That’s why a move for Richardson feels more realistic now than it did when the offseason started.