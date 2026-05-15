The NFL schedule release is the most overblown, try-hard spectacle in sports

When I was a kid, I would watch the schedule release show on NFL Total Access at 8 p.m. sharp on NFL Network every year like it was church on Christmas Eve. But despite the allegedly “fun” blowout of this annual tradition into one of the most perplexing media big-top circuses in world history, I’m going full Ebenezer Scrooge on this — I don’t like the NFL schedule release.

While parts can be fun, the NFL schedule release is more exhausting than cool

I do like the creativity of the team-specific schedule videos. Minecraft, Halo, The Sims themed, great stuff all around. What I could do without is the two-week-long drip feed of the NFL bending over backwards and doing kickflips off bar tables to tell us three days before the actual “release” that the Bills will be hosting the Lions for Week 2 of Thursday Night Football. Thanks.

For those who have somehow avoided this week’s barnyard explosion, here are the basics: the NFL officially “released” the entire 2026 schedule at May 14 at 8 p.m.. However, much of the schedule is revealed before the actual “day,” either by the league’s broadcast partners or by “leaks” on social media, leading to an engulfing quagmire of information that is impossible to follow and impossible to react to. It is the league’s great effort to capitalize on the post-NFL Draft dog days, essentially when the NBA Playoffs and the impending MLB summer tear away many fans until football ramps back up in August.

What used to be a single moment of information which spawned a two or three day media cycle has become like … months. We have international games being announced, the season starts on Wednesday now, here are all your opponents next year, but please wait until May 14 to know when you play them. Yes, there are complicated logistics afoot, but there’s also just a simple media market reality: drip-feeding the schedule is pure catnip for the league’s broadcast partners.

In today’s media climate of social media engagement-farming, the slow, painstaking schedule release is solid gold. An Instagram post there, a throwaway quote here, a breakout video over there; it’s basically free money, with the league and its partners building up so much hype over such an absurd period of time that I become sick of talking about it by the end.

The NFL schedule release's "leaks" format was not built for the fake-news era

Stephen A. Smith | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The other issue with the current NFL schedule release format is that it was not built for todays fake-news media climate. Generative AI and people just … lying on the internet have created a modern media consumer that must assume everything is fake until they can verify it’s real. Some decry this situation as evidence of society’s impending collapse, but it has inadvertently created probably the most media-literate generation in the history of the world. The problem is that when big businesses like the NFL start communicating through “leaks” and slow build-ups, the amount of time for false information reaches a critical mass and forms a black hole of fake content. I saw so many “Patriots schedule leaked” graphics all over my X feed this week; some of it was real, some of it was fake. I could not possibly have distinguished which was which.

Perhaps I’m just being a curmudgeon, but I’m also a 23-year-old NFL fan who would not consider himself a modern media Luddite. I think there is tremendous room for creativity in sports content going into the future, from leagues and from individuals. But stretching out the schedule release calendar like it’s the week before the Super Bowl wasn’t meant for this world, or at least not for mine.

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