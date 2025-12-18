The only Joe Burrow trade offer the Bengals should actually accept

It's been a long couple of weeks for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The former No. 1 overall pick returned over Thanksgiving from a turf toe injury and led the Bengals to a surprising victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals have since followed that up with back-to-back losses to the Bills and those same Ravens, leading reporters to question his future in Cincinnati.

If the Bengals were to trade Burrow, they'd receive a haul in return. Cincinnati would also be admitting defeat on more than one account, and enter a rebuild as a result. There's only one serious suitor who could make trading Burrow worth the PR disaster that would come with it.

Why the Bengals could consider trade Joe Burrow

NFL: OCT 26 Jets at Bengals | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Recent comments made by Burrow about his love for the game have caught the attention of national pundits. Burrow, famous for his swagger and gunslinger mentality, hasn't sounded the same since he came back from his turf toe injury.

"It feels like everybody's trying to do everything in their power to make me not play football, and I feel like I'm fighting it," Burrow said. "I'm fighting everybody else. I just want to play ball. That's all I want to do."

This week, Burrow also acknowledged how unpredictable life in the NFL can be. One day, you're the face of the franchise and signing a long-term extension. The next, you're sent packing. Burrow was asked about the Micah Parsons trade and if he sees an similarities between the Cowboys decision-making and his current situation in Cincinnati.

"That's something I hadn't seen in a long time in the NFL," Burrow said. "Crazy things can happen."

Burrow is committed to the game of football, rather than a single franchise. For the first time in a long time, he was open about his future in the NFL – and what isn't guaranteed in Cincinnati.

What a Joe Burrow trade would look like for the Bengals

If the Bengals were to take calls on Burrow, it'd all but end their relationship with the star quarterback. Burrow believes he is the face of the franchise, but as he acknowledged this week, the script can flip quickly in the NFL.

For Cincinnati to even consider a trade, they'd have to receive multiple first-round picks in return. The Bengals quickest path back to relevance after dealing Burrow elsewhere would be through the draft, and finding a suitable replacement on a rookie deal. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, this April's quarterback class is lacking. Waiting until 2027 to find their next signal-caller would benefit them greatly. There's only one team that can deliver on that promise.

Few NFL teams are as stocked with draft capital as the Jets. Their cupboard is far from bare, and the Bengals could easily recoup Burrow's value if they're willing to make the hard decision to trade him elsewhere. While the Jets and Bengals share the same conference, they aren't in the same division, meaning Burrow revenge games should be few and far between. That's a benefit.

The 2027 QB class should be stacked, and led by presumptive No. 1 overall pick Arch Manning. A lot can happen between now and then with Manning's development, but there's no denying he has the tools to be a Pro Bowl passer at the professional level. In the meantime, the Bengals would acquire the Jets 2026 pick (currently sixth overall) to build around their next quarterback ahead of time.

With two picks in the 2027 draft, the Bengals can either get lucky based on how the Jets and Colts finish next season, or trade those picks for the rights to Manning or another young passer they believe in.

Despite the expense, Jets are a perfect fit for Joe Burrow

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Burrow is as close to the second coming of Joe Namath as any player in the NFL. He'd fit perfectly in New York, and can back up anything he says in the media with his play on the field.

The Jets could opt to hang onto those picks and select their next quarterback in 2027. It'd be hard to blame them, since that quarterback would come on a rookie deal and allow them to keep their other picks. However, there's little in the Jets recent past that suggests they can draft and develop a franchise quarterback. Were they to acquire Burrow, they'd already have the toughest position in football figured out, and a litany of Day 2 and later-round picks to fill out their roster.

I'd be surprised if the Bengals make Burrow available to begin with, but if they do, he's more talented than any quarterback the Jets have fielded in the past half-century. Burrow is in his prime, and is good enough to make up for mistakes and subpar talent around him. That's why he makes the big bucks, and it's also the reason New York would at least make the call.