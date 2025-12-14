Joe Burrow doesn't want a trade from Bengals, but these 5 teams could still free him

If you're wondering what's wrong with Joe Burrow, consider the organization he's playing for. The Bengals have done just enough to stay competitive with their franchise quarterback behind center, but little more.

Injuries have taken their toll on a young QB who oozed swagger when he entered the NFL back in 2020 – and the Bengals' limitations have made him feel trapped.

Could the Bengals trade Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 | Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

I'll start with the obvious: Burrow's contract would not be easy to trade if he were a bad player. However, Burrow plays quarterback, and he does so quite well when healthy. There are any number of teams that would ditch their starter in favor of the LSU product, even if he does come with significant injury risk. Were this any other organization but the Bengals, I'd laugh off the prospect of Burrow ever being traded. But this is Cincinnati, and owner Mike Brown, we're talking about.

There's always a chance for Brown to do the impossible, or for Burrow to force his way out should his love for the game continue to fade. It'd be an ugly, messy divorce, and one I earnestly hope doesn't occur. The NFL is better when smaller markets are competitive, and keeping Burrow in Cincinnati plays right into that goal. But, let's say Burrow were available (he's not as of this writing). Which teams would be interested? For this exercise, we'll focus solely on teams that would actually free Burrow from the current purgatory he is in – meaning, you know, actually contend with him under center.

Bengals won't trade Joe Burrow within the AFC North

Let me start with the obvious. If the Bengals were to ever part ways with Burrow, they wouldn't send him to one of the quarterback-needy teams in the division. For now, that takes the Browns and Steelers off the table, as much as they may want a signal-caller of Burrow's caliber.

We don't know if Shedeur Sanders is the answer in Cleveland, but there's little doubt Burrow is better than him. Cleveland would mortgage their future and then some for Burrow, who would only grow more depressed by the season on Lake Erie.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have been searching for a promising young QB to build around ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Russell Wilson wasn't it. Aaron Rodgers isn't it, despite some modest improvement this season. Burrow would definitely qualify, but Bengals fans would right riot if he were sent to the Steel City regardless of the assets acquired in return.

Potential Joe Burrow trade destinations if things deteriorate further

New York Jets | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

New York Jets

On the surface, this would be a step in the wrong direction for Burrow. That being said, if there were ever a quarterback built in Joe Namath's image, it is Joey B. Burrow could handle the New York spotlight and media with ease. The Jets also have capable weapons in place in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, should they choose to keep those players around as they did at the trade deadline.

New York has a war chest of picks this season they'd love to flip for a quarterback of Burrow's mold. It would take a giant question mark off the board for them, and allow Darren Mougey to focus solely on rebuilding the defense in his image. I wouldn't recommend this route, but if the Bengals and Burrow are desperate for a divorce (they're not right now), it'd make some sense.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings still believe in JJ McCarthy, or so Kevin O'Connell claims. O'Connell and Minnesota have a lot to lose should McCarthy fail to pan out. He was their hand-picked successor for Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold. Meanwhile, Darnold is balling out in Seattle, which could be gearing up for a playoff run of its own.

O'Connell is a quarterback whisperer. Burrow would thrive under his leadership and scheme. He's the kind of finished product that would help Justin Jefferson take the next step in his already-glowing career. McCarthy is still young enough to be used as a trade asset in this deal. Add in a couple of first-round picks, and the Bengals would at least have to take the call.

Indianapolis Colts | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles, and will be a free agent shortly thereafter. Jones took some impressive steps forward when he was healthy in Shane Steichen's offense, as did Jalen Hurts back when Steichen was the Eagles offensive coordinator.

Burrow is a far different quarterback than either of those players, but he can use his legs when called upon. The Colts have a dominant running game even without rushing threat under center, and some rapidly-developing wide receivers in Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs. The offensive line could actually protect Burrow, a trait he isn't used to from his time in Cincinnati.

San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of systems Burrow could thrive in, the San Francisco 49ers are among the best. Now, the Niners do have Brock Purdy under center and signed through 2030. However, if there is even a shred of doubt in Purdy within the organization – and there ought to be, as capable as he's proven to be for San Francisco – then Burrow is the answer to their problems.

A Burrow-for-Purdy swap would break the NFL, all the while giving the Bengals a chance to send Burrow elsewhere but not take a significant step back. There'd also be draft capital involved, too. Purdy has proven he can take a good team to the Super Bowl, but not win it. Burrow, with the right players around him, is simply the better option.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford could win MVP this season, but he's also one step closer to retirement. At 37 years old and with a laundry list of injuries to his name, Stafford likely won't be one of those quarterbacks who plays into his 40s. Instead, Stafford could cap a Hall-of-Fame caliber career this season, should the Rams make the playoff run most of us expect them to.

If Stafford does step back from the NFL after this season or in the near future, Burrow would become a popular target for the Rams front office. Sean McVay is an offensive genius, like many of the coaches of teams on this list, but the Rams f-them-picks mentality matches what the Bengals would need most if they dealt their quarterback in the first place.

Burrow's career arc matches Stafford's in a lot of ways. Why not give one of the best, but also most under-appreciated quarterbacks of his era the chance to win a Super Bowl and cement his legacy? The Rams have already done it once before.

What's really wrong with Joe Burrow? It's more than just the Bengals

New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

When Burrow returned from injury over Thanksgiving, it gave Cincinnati's offense a jolt in a much-needed win in Baltimore. That strut – which borders on boasting – is what Burrow brings to the Bengals offense, along with an electric arm that can only be replicated by a few NFL quarterbacks. Still, Cincy came crashing back down to earth last week, losing 39-34 against Buffalo in the snow. Burrow sounded as low as we've seen him in the NFL after the fact.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said. "I've been through a lot and if it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? So that's the mindset I'm trying to bring to the table."

The Bengals made an improbable Super Bowl run in 2021. They've taken steps back in just about every season since, all the while keeping a similar core of stars around Burrow – including star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, as well as pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. However, they haven't built around Burrow much beyond that. Their defense is still among the worst in the NFL, and they could lose Hendrickson this offseason.

The writing isn't on the wall just yet, but the Bengals are treading water when they ought to be surging towards another Super Bowl appearance with Burrow under center.