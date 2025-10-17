Garrett Wilson and 4 NFL stars who need a contender to save them from football purgatory

Poor Garrett Wilson, man. This is his fourth season in the NFL, and while he's established himself as a star wideout, the New York Jets have gone just 19-38 in games he's appeared in. Despite high expectations in two of those four years, the Jets haven't sniffed the postseason, and with their 0-6 start to the 2025 campaign, it's hard to envision them getting close in 2025, either.

A receiver of Wilson's caliber deserves better. Not only is he on a team going nowhere, but his quarterback, Justin Fields, might be the worst starter in the NFL. It's objectively a brutal situation that he's in.

Yes, it is his fault that he's still there - Wilson inked a four-year, $130 million extension to remain with the Jets in July - but it still would be nice to see a contender save him, as unrealistic as that might be. The same can be said about these four stars, and I'd argue they can realistically get dealt as soon as this year's trade deadline.

4. WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave had over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons, and after an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, he's on pace to record around 1,000 yards again in 2025. He might not get much attention because his game isn't overly flashy and he's playing for a team that's gone 17-28 in games he's appeared in since he got drafted, but he is, at worst, a borderline star.

With how valuable wide receivers are, NFL teams should be lining up to acquire the 25-year-old, especially considering he has an extra year of team control attached to his contract. Would the New Orleans Saints be willing to trade him, though? That's the million-dollar question.

If it were me, he already would've been traded by now. The Saints, admittedly, have played better than expected this season, but they're still 1-5 and are not going to be true contenders anytime soon. Trading Olave for assets that better fit their window makes perfect sense.

3. WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers is in a similar spot to Olave. He's been productive with the Las Vegas Raiders, averaging over 900 yards in his first two seasons and on pace to get over 1,000 yards in 2025, but his game isn't overly flashy, and he's on a Raiders team on a fast track to nowhere.

Even after a Week 6 win, the Raiders are 2-4 and have a -46 point differential. They're talented enough to win some games, especially if Geno Smith gets going under center, but they play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, and to top it all off, Meyers isn't even happy there.

Meyers requested a trade before the regular season began, and while it hasn't come to fruition, it's unlikely that the Raiders are going to meet his gaudy demands for an extension. The Raiders are unlikely to compete this season, and considering how poorly Smith has played, who knows if they'll be competitive anytime soon. It's time for Meyers, a criminally underrated receiver, to get a shot elsewhere.

2. OG Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

He might be a 34-year-old in year 12 of his NFL career, but Joel Bitonio remains one of the best offensive guards in the NFL. His 73.9 PFF grade is good for sixth among 109 offensive guards through the first six weeks, showing how good he still is.

He deserves immense credit for spending his entire career thus far with the Cleveland Browns, and sure, there have been some good years for that franchise in his tenure, but they're just 1-5 as of this writing and with their roster as poor as it is, they won't win anytime soon. Bitonio is still very good, but who knows how many good years he has left? Who knows how many more seasons he even wants to play?

Would the Browns want to trade one of the most recognizable players on their team, especially when he's tasked with protecting a rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel? Probably not, but this is a player who needs to be spotlighted in the playoffs. The Browns cannot give him that opportunity anymore.

1. EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Trey Hendrickson was the most popular name floated around in offseason rumors, and despite never coming to terms on a long-term extension, he was not dealt. While they were able to agree on a restructured contract for 2025, it's hard to envision the partnership with Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals extending past this season.

He's missing Thursday's game with an injury, but has 4.0 sacks in six games despite missing most of the preseason after leading the NFL in that category in 2024, and remains one of the best edge rushers in the sport. Not only is Hendrickson one of the best at his position, but he's the only elite defender on a horrendous Bengals defense.

Trading Hendrickson would all but wave the white flag on 2025 — is that something the Bengals are comfortable with doing? It should be, especially with Joe Burrow out for who knows how long with an injury, but the Bengals didn't trade him to begin with when they could've gotten more back because they thought they could compete.

I have doubts that the Bengals are going to even remain in the playoff race by December, so a contender should save him. Considering how talented he is and the position he plays, there will be no shortage of suitors.