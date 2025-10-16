NFL Rumors: Olave trade, Dolphins fire sale and more insider Rickey said before disappearing

Why would a supposed NFL insider disappear without a trace? With the NFL trade deadline just a few weeks away – Nov. 4, to be exact – the frequently-sourced Rickey Scoops went on a trade rumor binge only to deleted his Twitter account shortly thereafter. The rumors, all of which involved likely trade deadline chess pieces, made the rounds on social media. Thankfully, screenshots do exist, but it sure seems like Scoops moved forward with his 'reporting' without clearance from his sources. That'll happen in any industry, but rarely does it result in the aforementioned account literally leaving the social space.

If what Rickey Scoops tweeted prior to his Twitter exile is to be believed, then we're in for a trade deadline unlike any other. In recent seasons, the NFL trade deadline has increased in importance, with contending teams willing to trade real assets – usually mid-round picks – in exchange for a chance at making the postseason.

Scoops revealed possible trade rumors involving Chris Olave, the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers and the Dolphins before his unceremonious exit. We'll discuss them in detail below.

Should the Saints trade Chris Olave?

If the Saints are indeed open to trading their top wide receiver, he'd fetch a nice return. Olave has two years left on his contract (in theory), as he has a club option on his rookie contract following this season. That team control is key when factoring in the return the Saints could receive for him. Olave has just under 400 yards receiving on the season, and he's been catching passes from Spencer Rattler all year long.

This is not to throw shade at Rattler, who has performed better than expected for New Orleans this season. However, even Kellen Moore must know he's not the long-term answer at the position. If Moore and the Saints want to start over at the position, their best opportunity to do so could come by trading Olave for as much draft capital as possible. Odds are, Olave won't be with the Saints anyway the next time they're competitive. Why not jumpstart a rebuild early?

Patriots are in the market for a wide receiver

The Patriots are better than anyone expected in 2025. Drake Maye has taken a massive leap in his second season, and New England sits in first place in the AFC East thanks to their victory over the Bills in Buffalo just a few games ago. Olave, for example, would be a tremendous fit for the Patriots as their new WR1.

To their credit, the Patriots receiving corps has also taken a step in the right direction this season. Still, Mike Vrabel's team is missing a true go-to wideout. Stefon Diggs, though he has his moments, cannot be relied upon for heavy usage at this point in his career. Whether it be Olave or perhaps Jakobi Meyers (more on that later), New England should try to add a wide receiver if it doesn't cost them their war chest of draft picks.

Raiders are shopping Jakobi Meyers

Through six weeks, Meyers has just a shade less receiving yards than Olave in New Orleans. The Raiders quarterback situation isn't much better than New Orleans', either, thanks to Geno Smith's struggles. Smith has been far too turnover-prone for comfort, and Pete Carroll even admitted he's considered benching him in favor of Kenny Pickett. That puts Meyers in a bind of his own.

Meyers has one year left on his contract, meaning he'd come at a more affordable price than Olave. Any team that acquires him could void the rest of his deal for just over $2 million should they choose. Meyers doesn't create the same separation as Olave or other top-notch wide receivers, but he can be a reliable weapon for a quarterback like Maye or Josh Allen should the Bills want to add at the position.

Miami Dolphins are having a fire...sale!

The Dolphins are a mess and everyone knows it. Tua Tagovailoa, while unlikely to be traded, lit a match that could lead to a Miami fire sale when all is said and done. The Dolphins had postseason aspirations heading into the season, but at 1-5, they have to consider all their options. If Rickey's tweet is to be believed, the Dolphins could trade Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane. All of those players could net an impressive return, and would afford the Dolphins an opportunity to rebuild around Tagovailoa and...likely a new head coach.

McDaniel has lost control of his team. Players are reportedly showing up late for meetings, including Tagovailoa per one former Dolphin, and don't respect his authority or gameplan. It shows on the field, as the Dolphins have one of the worst point differentials in football despite possessing all of that offensive talent.

Any fire sale would almost surely coincide with McDaniel's firing, and it's tough to blame the Dolphins front office at this point.