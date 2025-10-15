NFL all-trade deadline team: Best players from each position who should be available

It’s NFL trade deadline season and let's be honest, there’s more players that could be on the move over the next three weeks than you probably realize. The quarterback position is always going to yield some drastic moves, which was already triggered by the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns involved in an intra-division trade that sent Joe Flacco to the desperate Bengals.

Quarterbacks won’t be the only hot commodity either with several offensive skill players potentially on the trade block as struggling teams turn to selling rather than buying. The New York Jets will be atop the list of teams looking to build draft capital as their 2025 season from hell couldn’t get over quick enough.

Here are the top names at each position to keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline as players will certainly be on the move as contenders look for their final pieces.

Best trade candidates at each position ahead of NFL trade deadline

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

He’ll probably be the most notable trade target. I think Jameis Winston makes the most sense, but with the Giants turning to Jaxson Dart, seemingly full time, it just doesn’t make sense to keep Wilson if they don’t have to. Because Wilson is a quarterback, regardless of how well he plays or not, he’ll be a player teams will have their eye on. The Bengals probably would have made the most sense, but they chose Flacco.

Best fits: Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins has become a forgotten trade piece. Partly because he has a no-trade clause that puts him in control of if he gets traded and to where. He wanted to land on a team that not only would allow him to play but didn’t have his replacement already on the roster. For what it’s worth, at this point, he would probably want to play more than anything. He could be a massive addition at this trade deadline if he wants to activate his no-trade clause.

Best fits: Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals

Running backs

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Breece Hall probably won’t stick around New York too much longer. Not because he’s not good enough but because he’s the best thing on that team and they can’t afford to keep him when he’s much more valuable as a trade piece. There’s quite a few teams that could use a running back of Hall’s caliber so over the next few weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him land on a new team. The Jets’ season is spiraling and keeping Hall doesn’t do anything for them other than eliminate an opportunity to add draft capital.

Best fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a massive rebuilding year under first-year coach Kellen Moore. Though they weren’t necessarily supposed to be one of the best in the NFL, Derek Carr’s abrupt retirement expedited their rebuilding process. They have a litany of problems with their quarterback situation at the very top. Keeping Kamara does nothing for them other than waste away the last few good years of his career. It’s in their best interest to offload him.

Best fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide receivers

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson should also be atop the Jets’ trade list as their fire-sell is pending ahead of the deadline. Wilson is truthfully being wasted in New York at this point and the fact that this season wasn’t supposed to be this bad, statistically speaking, it may be time to move on from him rather than try and salvage it. The only reason it would make sense to keep him is because they just re-signed him.

Best fits: Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

It’s been a bad start to the season for Chris Olave and it’s not necessarily his fault. This offense isn’t built to succeed so the fact that he only has 342 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, well that was kind of expected for him and this Saints offense. They would do better trading him than they would keeping him around. Olave could land with a contender or end up playing on a team like Cleveland that needs a true No. 1.

Best fits: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight ends

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

It hasn’t been the vintage, destructive season Mark Andrews usually has this year as he only has 21 catches for 174 yards and two touchdown catches. Couple that with Baltimore’s miserable season, it’s not out of the question to think he could end up on the move. The Ravens have incorporated Isaiah Likely into the game plan more over the last few years so it’s not a surprise that Andrews is quickly becoming the odd man out. The demand for tight ends isn’t extremely high, but when good ones come around, you don’t pass up on them. Andrews is one you don’t pass up on if you don’t have to.

Best fits: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

I think for the right price the Browns would consider trading David Njoku. While he’s a pending free agent, it just doesn’t make sense for Cleveland to make this move now, while they’re still developing Harold Fannin Jr. He had a big NFL debut, but has since shown his inexperience. For the right price, Cleveland would definitely make a move and again, he’s good enough that it could warrant a team to make a call.

Best fits: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive lineman

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to revamp this offensive line and the best thing they can do is try and offload Wyatt Teller, an aging guard, for either a younger one or draft capital to start to improve things. Teller is 30 years old so it’s better to trade him now while he’s still worth something rather than having his career die in Cleveland before things ever get better.

Best fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin Zeitler, Tennessee Titans

Kevin Zeitler was a veteran guard that was supposed to add some leadership to the offensive line and now the Tennessee Titans are far from where they want to be. They just fired their head coach and they too are going to be selling at the deadline and looking for any draft capital that can help them in their rebuild. Zeitler will be one of quite a few players the Titans will probably end up on new teams in the next month.

Best fits: Baltimore Ravens

Interior defensive lineman

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Quinnen Williams is a player that could land on a new team at the deadline, especially for the right price. A team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are rising this year, could go all in over the next couple of weeks one of those things would be fortifying their defensive line. Adding Williams is taking the next step to becoming serious contenders. It would be wise for the Jaguars to consider this as well as a couple other teams looking to improve their interior defensive line.

Best fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Yet another Tennessee Titan makes this list and Simmons shouldn’t have a shortage of teams looking to add him and make their defensive interior that much better. Simmons has been one of the most destructive interior defensive linemen this season with 20 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. It won’t take long for a team to scoop him up.

Best fits: Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots

Edge rushers

Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted Abdul Carter and he’s probably the preference over Kayvon Thibodeaux as Brian Burns’ job isn’t in jeopardy. It would make sense for the Giants to consider sending Thibodeaux in a player-for-player deal that could give them a solid receiver option as they need help with Malik Nabers out for the season.

Best fits: New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts

Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Jaelen Phillips could be a casualty of a team looking to sell off role players as the Miami Dolphins are at an impasse. They’re 1-5, down their best player and have an inconsistent quarterback that is probably holding them back from being good this year. They could get some decent value for Phillips even if he hasn’t been extremely productive in 2025.

Best fits: Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys

Defensive backs

Riq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Riq Woolen has regressed a bit from his standout rookie season in 2022. He has just 15 tackles and one pass defended with no interceptions. The Seattle Seahawks could ultimately flip him seeing as he hasn’t really been producing at a high level and at least get something before his rookie deal is up. He won’t have a high demand, but cornerbacks always have some value at the deadline.

Best fits: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers

L’Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans

L’Jarius Sneed took a payday in Tennessee and it didn’t quite work out like he thought it would. The Titans went through an overhaul and now they’re deep in the rebuilding phase. It’s time for Sneed to land on a new team as the Titans really don’t have a need for him at this point. It shouldn’t be hard for Sneed to find a new team, the question is who’s going to pull the trigger?

Best fits: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs