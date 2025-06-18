These 4 teams are kicking themselves for losing Jaire Alexander to the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have officially won the Jaire Alexander sweepstakes. Consequently, rival suitors missed out on the opportunity to add the star cornerback, but perhaps to no fault of their own.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Alexander bypassed more lucrative offers to join the Ravens. Notably, the two-time All-Pro's strong connection with Baltimore's franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was a deciding factor. The two played together for three years at Louisville before going their separate ways in the NFL and suddenly reunite after being apart for almost a decade.

Nonetheless, regardless of how or why Alexander landed in Baltimore, these four teams are rueing missing out on a proven veteran like him. Yes, health has been a concern throughout his career and especially in recent seasons. But it wasn't long ago that the 28-year-old was considered a lockdown corner, and he remains highly effective when available, particularly in coverage.

4 teams that already regret whiffing on new Ravens CB Jaire Alexander

4. Atlanta Falcons

General manager Terry Fontenot had Atlanta buzzing after investing heavily to address the Falcons' glaring lack of pass rush. Inability to generate pressure on quarterbacks has plagued them for years. Yet, their secondary remains a question and is on the verge of losing stalwart safety Justin Simmons to an NFC South foe.

Atlanta struggled mightily in 2024 when it comes to limiting opponents through the air. Only the Carolina Panthers gave up more passing touchdowns than them (34). They ranked in the bottom half of the league in net yards per pass attempt allowed (NY/A). Moreover, the Falcons were one of 10 squads to yield at least 200 first downs by passing.

Mike Hughes is a fine CB2, but how fun would it have been to see Alexander line up across from standout corner A.J. Terrell? Their incoming fourth-round pick is a safety by trade, but the Falcons are treating him like a nickelback.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Given the Rams' linkage to Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins, why wouldn't Alexander make sense? Head coach Sean McVay effectively shut the door on the idea in early June, but in theory, it was an ideal pairing.

Like the Falcons, the Rams had practically no chance of slowing down enemy aerial attacks. L.A. was tied for the fifth-most passing scores surrendered (29) and sixth in net yards per attempt (6.5). They've oddly neglected the position in free agency and the draft this offseason, including Alexander.

2. Miami Dolphins

Speaking of Ramsey, his tenure with the Dolphins is all but over. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he won't be on the roster come Week 1. But who will replace him? The in-house options aren't the best, to put it mildly.

Miami's non-Ramsey corners don't instill much confidence. Oft-injured veteran retread Artie Burns, 2025 fifth-round pick Jason Marshall, the undrafted duo of Storm Duck and Kader Kohou, to name some. Alexander presented a one-for-one Ramsey fill-in, something the Phins need if they want to maintain their status as one of the better pass defense units.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Defending a Super Bowl title won't be easy for the Eagles; it never is. The moving parts in the back end of their fearsome defense from last season surely don't help matters. With that in mind, signing Alexander could've been a difference-making move for Philadelphia.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has hinted that Cooper DeJean will spend more time at safety in 2025. However, if the rising second-year pro does, who's expected to fill the void left by veteran cap casualties James Bradberry and Darius Slay Jr.?

Philadelphia hasn't shown much faith in 2023 fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo, as validated by the selections of DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell last April. Offseason acquisition Adoree' Jackson is on the back nine of his career and has battled injuries. Are the reigning champions going to rely on No. 145 overall pick Mac McWilliams to make an immediate impact? Alexander was the answer to their situation.