These 7 Chicago Bears won't be back in 2026 after dream season falls just short

The Chicago Bears surpassed all expectations in their first season under Ben Johnson. Sure, a loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round will sting for awhile, but the fact Johnson and his coaching staff were able to take this team from the depths of the NFC North to a postseason threat in just one season is quite the leap. This group ought to hold their heads high.

Unfortunately, every offseason brings changes. That's likely to be the case in The Windy City, as well, as rivals take note of what Johnson succeeded at in Chicago and try to replicate it themselves.

Chicago Bears who won't be back: DJ Moore is trade bait

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

DJ Moore had already been the subject of some trade chatter, as he can open up a lot of cap space for the Bears this offseason if traded after June 1. Of course, Chicago runs the risk of alienating their young quarterback by trading away one of his favorite weapons, but assuming they have replacements plans in mind, Williams will learn to deal with the tough financial realities of the NFL.

Player Cap Hit Dead Money Team savings DJ Moore $28.5 million $4 million $24.5 million

Add in what occurred on Sunday night, specifically showcasing a lack of effort on what turned out to be a backbreaking Williams interception, and the Bears front office has another reason to send Moore packing while he still has some value.

Why did dj moore just start jogging then completely stop pic.twitter.com/ekYFPeHo8H — John (@iam_johnw) January 19, 2026

Moore finished the 2025 season with more games under the 50-yard threshold than over it. Yes, he had a few notable highlights and multiple-touchdown performances as well, but the Bears need a more consistent threat they can count on to show up week-in and week-out. This year, he has not been the WR1 they thought he was.

Bears free agents who won't be back

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Jaquan Brisker or Kevin Byard

I refuse to place both of these players on the hot seat because the Bears do need some starting safeties. Odds are, fans would prefer Brisker over Byard, as he is the younger of the two. However, both players were disappointing at times in 2025. Per Pro Football Focus, Brisker finished with a 61.1 overall grade while Byard was significantly better at 72.9.

The Bears defense took a step in the right direction, but with Byard's market value set just under $8 million and Brisker's at $11.4 million (per Spotrac) keeping both players in the Chicago secondary seems farfetched.

Nahshon Wright

Nahshon Wright should've made the Pro Bowl this season. If you don't believe me, just ask Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who would know a thing or two about said honor.

Nashone wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 23, 2025

Wright is a free agent after this season and you should expect Ryan Poles to discuss an extension with the 27-year-old cornerback as soon as humanly possible. The Bears pass defense was a strength of theirs this season under secondary coach Al Harris (more on him later). The rest of the NFL took notice, which is why the likes of Wright, Byard and Brisker could be poached in free agency to contracts the Bears won't feel comfortable matching.

Case Keenum

Keenum served as the emergency quarterback for the Bears in their Divisional Round game against the Rams. He wasn't needed, and it very well may have been his last game in a Chicago (or any) uniform. Keenum could have a career lined up in the broadcast booth or even as a head coach, as Johnson described last week:

“He's been an integral part of what we've done,” Johnson said. “He's been tremendous in terms of Caleb's growth. That was really the thought process of bringing him in, a guy with skins on the wall. He's played in big games himself at a high level. He's won big games. He's lost big games. His experience has been something that all these young players can really lean into, particularly in weeks like this, where you come off an emotional win and yet you’ve got to turn your sights onto the next page pretty quickly."

Regardless, Keenum's best playing days are well behind him, and unless he's willing to compete for a practice squad spot in 2026, he ought to take his talents elsewhere.

Andrew Billings

Billings may not be the biggest name in Chicago, but he was the worst-graded defensive player on their roster per PFF. Having watched a few Bears games myself, the stat nerds may have gotten this one right after all. Where the Bears are lacking is at the line of scrimmage, specifically the pass rush. Whether it's a major trade for Maxx Crosby or building through the draft, the Bears need to get after the quarterback more to make the Super Bowl run they so covet.

At 30, Billings' prime is behind him. He played in each and every game for Chicago this season but was little more than filler.

Bears coaches who could leave this offseason

Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Eric Bieniemy

As I was typing this story, the Kansas City Chiefs put in an interview request for Bieniemy. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator could rejoin the staff he once left behind for greener pastures in Washington and the collegiate ranks. That experiment failed miserably, and now Bieniemy is self-aware enough to know he and the Chiefs need each other.

Matt Nagy has received a few interviews for head coaching gigs – most notably with the Tennessee Titans – which could pull him away from KC and Patrick Mahomes. That makes Bieniemy an attractive commodity for a job that doesn't come open often.

Al Harris

As someone who championed Al Harris as a defensive coordinator candidate last offseason, I'd like to take a victory lap. Harris should've been hired by the Dallas Cowboys, but instead just received a courtesy interview before they went with Matt Eberflus, who they have since fired. Everyone saw that coming, even Eberflus.

Harris is an excellent position coach who has earned a chance at a defensive coordinator gig. I'm not entirely sure where that opportunity will come, but there are enough defensive-minded coordinators on the head coaching market that DC openings are sure to follow. For one, perhaps the Cowboys could admit their mistake and bring Harris in for another interview. Or, Harris' former team, the Green Bay Packers could have an opening should Jeff Hafley land a head coaching gig.