These realistic Chiefs trades would vault Kansas City past the rival Broncos again

The Kansas City Chiefs fell apart last season, winning just six games as Sean Payton's Denver Broncos ran away with the AFC West. The Chiefs, only two years removed from Super Bowl glory, will hope to re-flip the script in 2026. And with their aggressive offseason additions of Trent McDuffie, Kenneth Walker III and others, that feels wholly possible.

Still, Denver has put together a phenomenal offseason in its own right, while the Chiefs are currently beset by uncertainty at wide receiver. Rashee Rice, by far their most polished and productive pass-catcher these days, is currently serving prison time for violating probation. The Chiefs also need help in a couple other spots. Here are four realistic trades worthy of Brett Veach's consideration in the front office:

Chiefs acquire Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts Sr. - Atlanta Falcons | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While a more traditional football club might envision a stout run-blocker next to Travis Kelce on the tight end depth chart — especially after paying a mountain of cash to Kenneth Walker III this past offseason — the Chiefs tend to value route-running and pass-catching above all else. That only becomes more important when the wide receiver room is in shambles.

Kyle Pitts probably won't end up on a new team until the trade deadline, and only if next season goes south in Atlanta. But, he's on the franchise tag and his name is percolating in the rumor mill, so it's at least worth having the discussion.

Pitts finally hit his stride last season, with 88 receptions for 928 yards and five touchdowns, enough to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Pitts and Kelce would spend plenty of time on the field together, essentially lining up as two jumbo receivers with wide route trees and even wider catch radiuses. Patrick Mahomes can hit his targets downfield; Kansas City giving him a tight end duo of that caliber would provide yet another Tom Brady parallel.

The Falcons receive future draft compensation and much-needed pass rush help in exchange. That won't dampen the sting of trading Pitts, at least for fans, but it's not a bad haul.

Chiefs acquire 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk - San Francisco 49ers | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Niners probably can't expect much in return for Brandon Aiyuk, who's entering the final guaranteed year of a cumbersome contract (and coming off a year-long absence tied to major knee surgery). Aiyuk has also been, at times, a turbulent presence in the locker room and around the organization.

All that said, Aiyuk is a major talent who is, hypothetically, still in his prime at 28. He's two years removed from a 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown campaign for San Francisco — a season in which he averaged 17.9 yards per catch. Aiyuk has the top-end speed to really sing in unison with Mahomes.

The Niners basically dump the contract. The Chiefs buy low, but could reap major rewards of Aiyuk gets back to even 90 percent capacity. With Rashee Rice literally in jail, the Chiefs could use all the receiver insurance they can get.

Chiefs acquire Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux - New York Giants | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the final year of his rookie contract in New York and he could probably use a change of scenery. Kansas City has tried to stockpile talent on the edge, with varying degrees of success, but their success has been spotty at best. ESPN's Ben Solak spotlighted Thibodeaux as a potential target, and it makes a lot of sense.

Thibodeaux peaked early in his career, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2022 and following it up with 11.5 sacks in 2023. He has faded in and out the background these past couple of years, however, limited to 10 starts with only 2.5 sacks total in 2025.

The talent is undeniable. Thibodeaux was the No. 5 overall pick for a reason. But the Giants have now added Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese in back-to-back drafts, both of whom can line up all over the map (especially Reese). So, now's probably the time for a parting of the ways.

Chiefs acquire Eagles WR AJ Brown

AJ Brown - Philadelphia Eagles | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This feels so obvious. The Mike Vrabel connection in New England is strong and the Patriots are practically solo frontrunners in the AJ Brown sweepstakes to this point, but why? The Chiefs can offer arguably more valuable draft capital and are somehow even more desperate than New England for a minted WR1.

The Eagles might not love the idea of trading Brown to a recent Super Bowl foe, but it gets him out of the NFC all the same. Moreover, the Chiefs weren't in the playoffs last season and the roster, while marginally better, still has a great many holes. Brown would presumably help Kansas City avoid another collapse, but if injuries pile up at any point, the Eagles could end up with a top-15 pick courtesy of their old rivals.

Brown has worn out his welcome in Philly, and with Jalen Hurts in particular (or vice versa, really). That does not mean he isn't capable of sensational highs, even as he ages into his late 20s. If Hurts' conservative style was a source of frustration for Brown, he should be a lot happier in a more fast and loose Chiefs offense, with Mahomes constantly on the move and stretching a defense, both horizontally and vertically.

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