This Bears-Raiders trade for Maxx Crosby is necessary for Chicago to keep up with Rams

Chicago needs defensive upgrades after falling short against the Rams in last year's playoffs, and one elite edge rusher could dramatically shift their chances.

If the Los Angeles Rams weren't already Super Bowl favorites, they certainly are now, after they acquired Myles Garrett in a shocking trade with the Cleveland Browns. Acquiring arguably the best player in football didn't come cheap, but the Rams, an organization known for pushing its chips in, seem intent on doing what they can to win right now.

That puts the pressure on the Chicago Bears and other NFC foes to respond. The best way for Chicago, a team that saw its magical 2025 season end at the hands of these same Rams, to react would be by acquiring Maxx Crosby, a fellow elite edge rusher. Here's how this deal can happen.

This Bears trade for Maxx Crosby keeps Chicago in Super Bowl discussi

We're not looking at a Garrett-type package, but we're still looking at a substantial haul. The Bears would be receiving Crosby, a superstar at a premium position who can provide a major lift to a defense that struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks in 2025, and do so without parting with any blue-chip roster player like the Rams did.

In exchange, the Las Vegas Raiders would be trading Crosby, as they had hoped to do earlier in the offseason, and receiving a substantial haul. It isn't two first-round picks, as they were expecting to get from the Baltimore Ravens, but a first-rounder and a second-rounder isn't too far off.

The Raiders are not a team in a position to win now. Their 2026 goal should be to help Fernando Mendoza develop while simultaneously collecting assets they can use to build around their new franchise quarterback. This trade allows the Raiders to receive premium draft capital in exchange for a 28-year-old they've already tried to trade who likely won't be on the next winning Raiders team anyway.

Would the Bears make this trade?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Whether the Bears would make this trade or not ultimately comes down to Crosby's medicals. Crosby famously failed his medicals after being traded to the Ravens in March, causing that deal to fall apart. The Bears were reportedly willing to trade two first-rounders to acquire Crosby before the Ravens got him, so why wouldn't they be willing to trade one first and a second to acquire him that same offseason if his medicals turn out alright?

With that in mind, yes, if Crosby's medicals are fine, I do believe the Bears would accept this trade. Chicago is in a position to win right now, after nearly knocking off the Rams in last year's Divisional Round. They needed to bolster their defensive line this offseason, but they haven't really done so Crosby would be a huge help.

Making this trade would make the Bears favorites to win another NFC North division title and give them a chance to at least stick with the Rams, if not beat them in the playoffs outright.

Would the Raiders make this trade?

Fox broadcaster Tom Brady | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have no reason not to make this trade. Again, they were about to trade Crosby for two first-round picks before a failed physical ended those hopes. The odds of them getting two first-rounders after a failed physical are incredibly slim, but a first-rounder and a second-rounder, even assuming those picks are late in their respective rounds, is about as close as you can get to a pair of first-rounders.

The Raiders can do what they had initially planned on doing — trade Crosby while building for the future. It's never ideal to let a player of his caliber go, but what are the odds of the Raiders being competitive with him in his prime? Heck, with the injury he has, who knows if he even has any prime years left?

This deal makes too much sense. Crosby would be out of the AFC, the Raiders would be trading a player they expected to be gone anyway, and they'd receive nearly the same value they were already going to receive. That feels like a win.

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