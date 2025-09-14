This Dolphins-Falcons trade to replace Tua Tagovailoa can't wait another week

The Miami Dolphins lost 33-27 to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. That puts Miami at 0-2 in the standings, with both losses coming against... subpar competition.

It's hard to feel great about the Dolphins' direction. The offense finally awoke from its stupor in Week 2, but the Patriots' defense is not a buzzsaw and the Dolphins' defense is a dumpster fire. The vibes couldn't be much worse around the organization.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 26-of-32 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On the surface, it's a vintage performance from the Alabama product — a return to form, even. After last week's abysmal showing against Indianapolis, Tagovailoa settled into a nice groove, spraying the football all over the field as Tyreek Hill put together his best individual performance in a calendar year.

Maybe this is the beginning of the comeback — a true step in the right direction. Or maybe it's a flash in the pan, and proof that even Tagovailoa's best, most outlier performances still don't guarantee wins against mediocre opponents.

The Dolphins need to change something at the foundation of this team. And while Tagovailoa might not be the worst quarterback in the NFL, he's not the needle-mover Miami needs at the helm of Mike McDaniel's offensive machine. It's time to dial up the Atlanta Falcons and trade for — you guessed it — Kirk Cousins.

This Dolphins-Falcons trade puts Kirk Cousins ahead of Tua Tagovailoa on depth chart

Kirk Cousins inked a massive three-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons last offseason. He was billed as the savior for a team that has been "a quarterback away" since Matt Ryan left.

Cousins didn't even make it through one season before getting benched. The Falcons turned to Michael Penix Jr., the reigning No. 8 overall pick, in Week 16. Penix has thus far held court as QB1, making Cousins a vastly overpriced and overqualified backup quarterback. His contract is a bit rich for Miami, especially with Tagovailoa making superstar money, and he's essentially a rental. At least, he's going to become a free agent next summer. But even so, it's worth a look for the Dolphins.

Last season was a real struggle for Cousins, who led the NFL in interceptions (16) and fumbles (13) in just 15 starts. It was catastrophic. He couldn't move in the pocket and he throws weren't delivered with the zip and accuracy we became accustomed to for years in Minnesota. But there's also reason to believe that was an aberration, not the standard decline of an aging quarterback.

Cousins was coming off of major knee surgery. He has never missed so much time for rehab. Achillies injuries are no joke, especially for a 36-year-old. Moreover, Cousins dealt with other bumps and bruises throughout the campaign, which he decided to keep under wraps rather than airing it out with the media.

Now he's had a full offseason to get in shape and refine his approach. Factor in the inherent boost of putting Kirk Cousins, a Kyle Shanahan lodestar, in McDaniel's Shanhanian scheme, and there's every reason to believe the veteran signal-caller can take the Dolphins to the next level. If Atlanta is willing to absorb some of his remaining contract, even better.

Kirk Cousins can transform the Dolphins into a contender

Miami's defense might prevent them from making real noise in the postseason, but this roster is far too talented to toil in the NFL basement. While Cousins was equipped with an excellent supporting cast in Atlanta, he didn't have anyone like Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle lined up wide. Even De'Von Achane, while not as well-rounded as Bijan Robinson, is probably a more dynamic playmaker in open space. He can basically moonlight as a receiver and create a ton of yards after the catch.

The turnover concerns are real, but Tagovailoa has three interceptions through two weeks, so it's not like Miami is taking a huge gamble. Also, Cousins just has an infinitely better arm. As recently as 2024 before his injury, Cousins was a legitimate MVP candidate. He knows how to run a scheme like McDaniel's. He can chuck it downfield a bit and deliver through much tighter windows than Tagovailoa. God only knows how much Hill and Waddle would embrace the chance to catch passes from a quarterback with a non-jelly arm.

It's time for drastic measures in South Beach before the bottom falls out and pink slips start getting passed around the front office and coaching staff. Cousins is the only backup quarterback in the NFL worth a shot in the dark like this, mainly because he's only a backup in name, not pedigree.