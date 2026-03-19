This Patriots-Eagles trade for AJ Brown includes 2027 NFL Draft picks after latest rumor

The New England Patriots need wide receiver help. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles could be in the business of providing that help by offloading AJ Brown, their disgruntled 28-year-old No. 1 who could use a fresh start. It seems like a match made in heaven, though timing is the biggest issue. If the Eagles were to trade Brown before June 1, they'd take on a lot of dead money.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI The New England Patriots are seeking a top-tier wide receiver after losing Stefon Diggs and signing Romeo Doubs.

Reports suggest a potential deal involving a star pass-catcher from the Philadelphia Eagles post-June 1st, AJ Brown.

This trade could significantly alter both teams' strategies heading into the 2027 NFL Draft, loaded at quarterback.

That lends itself to a trade after June 1, which would mean the Eagles receiving picks for the 2027 NFL Draft, rather than 2026. Howie Roseman reportedly tried, and failed, to wiggle his way into a trade for 2026 picks. The 2027 draft is loaded at quarterback – a position the Eagles don't necessarily have a true weakness in – while 2026 offers plenty of depth at linebacker, defensive line and wide receiver. But still, there's plenty to gain for Philly by trading Brown as soon as possible.

What a Patriots trade for Eagles WR AJ Brown would look like

Anonymous NFL Insider Rickey Scoops, often utilized by Barstool Sports and other outlets (like our own) as a reliable source of league happenings (yeah, I said it), suggested the Eagles had a trade in place with the Patriots involving AJ Brown for after June 1. If that trade were leaked ahead of time, it'd create problems for both teams, as the NFL would much prefer they wait until after June 1 – when Brown is actually cheaper to dump – to make such a trade public. Agreeing to that trade now would put the NFL in trouble with the players if the NFLPA were led by competent leadership. They are not.

RUMOR: The Eagles and Patriots have an agreement in place to trade AJ Brown post-June 1, per @RickeyScoops pic.twitter.com/N0vFWes9ZL — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 19, 2026

The Rickey Scoops social account was deleted shortly after tweeting about the deal. That shouldn't come as a major surprise given the delicate nature of his report. But for a second, let's entertain such a trade.

Would the Patriots make this trade for AJ Brown?

The Patriots will trade for another wide receiver. New England signed Romeo Doubs, but he's not a true No. 1. They also lost Stefon Diggs, as Mike Vrabel and Co. opted to release Drake Maye's favorite target. So, a trade for Brown makes all the sense in the world, even if it costs them some 2027 draft capital.

The rule of thumb when trading picks a year ahead of time is that those selections are essentially one round more valuable than they appear. So, in this case, the Patriots are really trading a second and a fifth. That's a lot, but Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL when his head is screwed on straight and he's in a capable system. That wasn't the case last year in Kevin Patullo's offense. Josh McDaniels could easily fix Brown's struggles, and he'd have a better quarterback throwing him the ball in Maye.

However, whether the Patriots make this deal depends on their other options. New England could draft a wideout this April, or trade for another veteran like Davante Adams.

Verdict: Maybe

Would the Eagles trade AJ Brown for this asking price?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I would hope so! The 2026 draft capital Philadelphia would've received for Brown wasn't all that high. Sure, Roseman sacrifices the chance to select a Brown replacement this April, but he gains two picks in what's expected to be a loaded 2027 draft. The Eagles are likely to make the playoffs with or without Brown. They barely used him last season and won the NFC East, not to mention they have one of the better rushing attacks in the NFL thanks to Saquon Barkley and Hurts.

Brown's cryptic tweets and quotes to the media were a distraction for the Eagles last season. Much like the George Pickens experience in Pittsburgh, Brown could revive his career in New England. That does not mean the Eagles are making a bad move.

As valuable as Brown is, Hurts is the face of their franchise. While this feud isn't significant enough to choose between the two, AJ's antics didn't help Hurts confidence down the stretch last season. Eagles fans know what Hurts is capable of in the right offense and players around him.

It's time Roseman gave Hurts one more chance to prove his worth. If he fails without Brown, then perhaps they'll have another conversation next offseason.