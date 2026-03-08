This realistic Steelers-Raiders trade would put Omar Khan on the hot seat

The Steelers could trade TJ Watt. I wrote about that earlier on Sunday. In fact, I mocked Watt to the Dallas Cowboys, a team that was supposedly interested in Maxx Crosby. We have to hand it to Crosby's former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, for getting a pair of firsts in exchange for a player who didn't want to be there. Those same Raiders are sure to look for a replacement EDGE in the near future, but Omar Khan ought to hang up the phone if he sees a Las Vegas area code.

But it's not Watt I'm talking about. Rather, Nick Herbig should not touch the trade block. The 24-year-old out of Wisconsin is the heir to Watt's throne. He is seven years younger than his Hall-of-Fame counterpart. The question is when, rather than if, the Steelers will move on from him. If the Raiders – or Cowboys, as mocked by another site – trade for him, Khan should receive a pink slip in the next 24 hours.

What a Raiders-Steelers trade for Nick Herbig would look like

This trade shouldn't look egregious to most NFL fans. Yet, having watched Herbig for the better part of two seasons, I can assure you he is better than his statistics suggest. If he were in Watt's role, or Alex Highsmith's for that matter, he'd have 12-plus sacks rather easily. Every team racks up sacks and quarterback pressures over the course of a full season. Herbig is a pure pass rusher who – at least so far in his career – doesn't offer much else. But, again, he is young. Trading Herbig at 24 makes next to no sense, as he's cheaper than both the players ahead of him, and has All-Pro potential as a pass-rusher.

I'll eventually get to the Raiders portion of this trade, but adding Herbig for one Day 2 pick and another Day 3 selection is an absolute steal. I also cannot argue against it. That's what Herbig is worth these days, as he hasn't shown nearly enough to get the first-round pick in return that most Steelers fans assume he is worth.

If Khan decides to trade Herbig now – which would be a fireable offense, I'll add again – he has a problem. Herbig is not in his prime, and he also didn't receive enough reps last season to get an applicable return. Do you see the problem yet?

Would the Raiders trade for Nick Herbig?

Fox broadcaster Tom Brady. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Absolutely. Herbig is the type of undervalued player who could replace Crosby and then some. He is only 24 years old. He's nearing his fifth-year option, but it's not like the Steelers have to opt in tomorrow. Pittsburgh also has plenty of cap space. They could extend Herbig this offseason if they're really worried about his future with the Steelers.

The Raiders are going nowhere fast, but at 24, Herbig is the type of player they should try to acquire. He's a guaranteed 10-plus sacks if he gets snaps. And he's young! Fernando Mendoza, despite his experience in the college ranks, will take some time to become a franchise quarterback. Having a sound defense would go a long way in Mendoza's development.

Verdict: Yes! 100% yes

Would the Steelers trade Nick Herbig?

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers should not trade Herbig under any circumstances. At just 24, Herbig is the exact kind of player Pittsburgh should want to develop to eventually take over for Watt (retirement) and Highsmith (free agency). The Steelers know their EDGE rushers, and it's why they selected Herbig out of Wisconsin and Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State. Ideally, those players will take over for Watt and Highsmith. That's how this goes.

But, trading Herbig disrupts the rhythm. Herbig would be that immediate replacement for Watt, who is likely to be traded or released in the next two years. Pittsburgh can't keep selecting EDGE rushers high in the draft while filling other roster holes. As much as this defense is reliant on QB pressure, that is not the only strength of a good defense. For example, the Steelers have needs at cornerback, safetly and inside linebacker this offseason. Surely, they'll offer some answers to those questions in the NFL Draft, but you see the problem.

Verdict: No! Please don't, Omar Khan.